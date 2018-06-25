Soul Fever - mercredi 18 juillet 2018

Générique : Ennio Morricone,

BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »

Edda dell’Orso, voix

Compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

programmation musicale :

, © Chess - Universal

Smith / Miner / arr Charles Stepney,

« Run for Cover »

The Dells

Album There is, 1968

compilation Northern Soul

CHESS 9830153

, © Tamla Motown

Smokey Robinson,

« More Love »

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles

(1967)

Anthologie Smokey Robinson and the Miracles

TAMLA MOTOWN 72 134

, © Motown

Autry DeWalt,

« Shotgun »

Jr. Walker and the All-Stars

(1965)

Compilation Motown : The Complete N°s 1

, © Soul Brother Records

James Brown / Hank Ballard / Buddy J. Hobgood, prod : James Brown,

« How you Gonna Get Respect »

Hank Ballard

Album You can Keep a Good Man down, 1968

SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 30

, © Fantasy

James Brown,

« Super Bad »

Idris Muhammad

Album Black Rhythm Revolution, 1971

FANTASY 046

, © Motown

George Harrison, prod : Norman Whitfield,

« My Sweet Lord »

Edwin Starr

(1971)

Compilation Motown Sings the Beatles

MOTOWN 530410-2

, © Water

Mc Daniels / Singleton, arr Harry Whitaker,

« The Lord is Back »

Eugene Mc Daniels

Album Headless Heroes of Apocalypse, 1971

WATER 150

, © Stax

Clyde Otis / arr Wade Marcus,

« The Bitter Earth »

Johnnie Taylor

Album Taylored in Silk, 1973

STAX 0888072328754-1-8

, © Numero Group

Dale Warren

« The Best of Good Love Gone »

24 Carat Black

Album Gone : The Promises of Yesterday, 1973

NUMERO GROUP 025

, © Secret Stash

Dickie Diamond, arr Larry Saunders and Dickie Diamond,

« Where did Peace Go ? »

Larry Saunders

Album Free Angela, 1971

SECRET STASH 30

, © Kent

Eugene Record

« (For God’s Sake) Give more Power to the Poeple »

The Chi-lites

Album (For God’s Sake) Give more Power to the Poeple, 1971

Compilation The Best of the Chi-lites

KENT 911

, © Waldoxy Records

King Floyd / arr Wardell Quezergue,

« So Much Confusion »

King Floyd

(1973)

Compilation Choice Cuts

WALDOXY RECORDS 2804

, © Apple Records

Billy Preston, prod : Billy Preston and George Harrison

« Right Now »

Billy Preston

Album Encouraging Words, 1970

APPLE 5099990823923

Paul Vance / Lee Pockriss / arr David Matthews,

« I Haven’t Got Anything Better to do »

Esther Phillips

Album Capricorn Princess, 1976

Compilation Esther Phillips 2 Classics Albums in 1 CD - Black-Eyed Blues et Capricorn Princess

SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 47

, © Funky Town Grooves

R. Brown / B. Curington / arr Vince Montana,

« I Can’t Fight your Love »

The Modulations

Album It’s Rough out There, 1975

Compilation The Vaults Vol.1

FUNKY TOWN GROOVES 001

, © Blue Note

Larry Mizell / arr Larry Mizell,

« Harlem River Drive »

Bobbi Humphrey

Album Backs and Blues, 1973

BLUE NOTE 7243 4 98542 2 2

, © Wagram

Dominic Glover / Gary Crockett / Jay Glover,

« The Players Theme »

The Sounds Stylistics

(2007)

Compilation Spirit of Funk

WAGRAM 3120682

, © Urban

James Taylor,

« Breakout »

The James Taylor Quartet

Album Get Organized, 1989

URBAN 839405-2

Prince,

« Kiss »

Howard Tate

Album Rediscovered, 2003

Compilation Jazz Magazine (XI/2013) - Les Grandes Voix Jazz, Blues and Soul

WAGRAM MUSIC 3280272

, © Universal Records

Erykah Badu / Anthony Scott,

« Next Lifetime »

Erykah Badu

Album Baduizm, 1997

UNIVERSAL RECORDS 53027

, © S-Curve Records

Tony Castillo / Angelo Morris / Betty Wright,

« In the Middle of the Game (Don’t Change the Play) »

Betty Wright and The Roots

Album The Movie, 2011

S-CURVE RECORDS 0731519012

, © Golden Child Recordings

Daniel Caesar / Gabi Wilson,

« Best Part »

Daniel Caesar (Feat Her)

Album Freudian, 2017

GOLDEN CHILD RECORDINGS

, © Fat Possum Records

Vernon E. Morrison / Don Robey,

« A Nickel and a Nail »

Don Bryant

Album Don’t Give up on Love, 2017

FAT POSSUM RECORDS