Soul Fever - mercredi 18 juillet 2018
Bobbi Humphrey, Betty Wright, Smokey Robinson, The Dells, 24 Carat Black... dans le tourbillon de la soul music avec Thierry Jousse
Générique : Ennio Morricone,
BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »
Edda dell’Orso, voix
Compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057
programmation musicale :
Smith / Miner / arr Charles Stepney,
« Run for Cover »
The Dells
Album There is, 1968
compilation Northern Soul
CHESS 9830153
Smokey Robinson,
« More Love »
Smokey Robinson and the Miracles
(1967)
Anthologie Smokey Robinson and the Miracles
TAMLA MOTOWN 72 134
Autry DeWalt,
« Shotgun »
Jr. Walker and the All-Stars
(1965)
Compilation Motown : The Complete N°s 1
James Brown / Hank Ballard / Buddy J. Hobgood, prod : James Brown,
« How you Gonna Get Respect »
Hank Ballard
Album You can Keep a Good Man down, 1968
SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 30
James Brown,
« Super Bad »
Idris Muhammad
Album Black Rhythm Revolution, 1971
FANTASY 046
George Harrison, prod : Norman Whitfield,
« My Sweet Lord »
Edwin Starr
(1971)
Compilation Motown Sings the Beatles
MOTOWN 530410-2
Mc Daniels / Singleton, arr Harry Whitaker,
« The Lord is Back »
Eugene Mc Daniels
Album Headless Heroes of Apocalypse, 1971
WATER 150
Clyde Otis / arr Wade Marcus,
« The Bitter Earth »
Johnnie Taylor
Album Taylored in Silk, 1973
STAX 0888072328754-1-8
Dale Warren
« The Best of Good Love Gone »
24 Carat Black
Album Gone : The Promises of Yesterday, 1973
NUMERO GROUP 025
Dickie Diamond, arr Larry Saunders and Dickie Diamond,
« Where did Peace Go ? »
Larry Saunders
Album Free Angela, 1971
SECRET STASH 30
Eugene Record
« (For God’s Sake) Give more Power to the Poeple »
The Chi-lites
Album (For God’s Sake) Give more Power to the Poeple, 1971
Compilation The Best of the Chi-lites
KENT 911
King Floyd / arr Wardell Quezergue,
« So Much Confusion »
King Floyd
(1973)
Compilation Choice Cuts
WALDOXY RECORDS 2804
Billy Preston, prod : Billy Preston and George Harrison
« Right Now »
Billy Preston
Album Encouraging Words, 1970
APPLE 5099990823923
Paul Vance / Lee Pockriss / arr David Matthews,
« I Haven’t Got Anything Better to do »
Esther Phillips
Album Capricorn Princess, 1976
Compilation Esther Phillips 2 Classics Albums in 1 CD - Black-Eyed Blues et Capricorn Princess
SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 47
R. Brown / B. Curington / arr Vince Montana,
« I Can’t Fight your Love »
The Modulations
Album It’s Rough out There, 1975
Compilation The Vaults Vol.1
FUNKY TOWN GROOVES 001
Larry Mizell / arr Larry Mizell,
« Harlem River Drive »
Bobbi Humphrey
Album Backs and Blues, 1973
BLUE NOTE 7243 4 98542 2 2
Dominic Glover / Gary Crockett / Jay Glover,
« The Players Theme »
The Sounds Stylistics
(2007)
Compilation Spirit of Funk
WAGRAM 3120682
James Taylor,
« Breakout »
The James Taylor Quartet
Album Get Organized, 1989
URBAN 839405-2
Prince,
« Kiss »
Howard Tate
Album Rediscovered, 2003
Compilation Jazz Magazine (XI/2013) - Les Grandes Voix Jazz, Blues and Soul
WAGRAM MUSIC 3280272
Erykah Badu / Anthony Scott,
« Next Lifetime »
Erykah Badu
Album Baduizm, 1997
UNIVERSAL RECORDS 53027
Tony Castillo / Angelo Morris / Betty Wright,
« In the Middle of the Game (Don’t Change the Play) »
Betty Wright and The Roots
Album The Movie, 2011
S-CURVE RECORDS 0731519012
Daniel Caesar / Gabi Wilson,
« Best Part »
Daniel Caesar (Feat Her)
Album Freudian, 2017
GOLDEN CHILD RECORDINGS
Vernon E. Morrison / Don Robey,
« A Nickel and a Nail »
Don Bryant
Album Don’t Give up on Love, 2017
FAT POSSUM RECORDS
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration