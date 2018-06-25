Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi à 18h05
Mercredi 18 juillet 2018
1h 55mn

Soul Fever - mercredi 18 juillet 2018

Bobbi Humphrey, Betty Wright, Smokey Robinson, The Dells, 24 Carat Black... dans le tourbillon de la soul music avec Thierry Jousse

Image Retour de Plage, © Getty

Générique : Ennio Morricone,
BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »
Edda dell’Orso, voix
Compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057

programmation musicale : 

The Dells, in compilation Northern Soul
The Dells, in compilation Northern Soul, © Chess - Universal

Smith / Miner / arr Charles Stepney,

« Run for Cover »

The Dells
Album There is, 1968
compilation Northern Soul
CHESS 9830153

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles
Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, © Tamla Motown

Smokey Robinson,

« More Love »

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles
(1967)
Anthologie Smokey Robinson and the Miracles
TAMLA MOTOWN 72 134

Jr Walker and the All-Stars in compilation Motown the complete : n°1
Jr Walker and the All-Stars in compilation Motown the complete : n°1, © Motown

Autry DeWalt,

« Shotgun »

Jr. Walker and the All-Stars
(1965)
Compilation Motown : The Complete N°s 1

Hank Ballard, album You Can't Keep a Good Man Down
Hank Ballard, album You Can't Keep a Good Man Down, © Soul Brother Records

James Brown / Hank Ballard / Buddy J. Hobgood, prod : James Brown,

« How you Gonna Get Respect »

Hank Ballard
Album You can Keep a Good Man down, 1968
SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 30

Idris Muhammad, album Black Rhythm Revolution
Idris Muhammad, album Black Rhythm Revolution, © Fantasy

James Brown,

« Super Bad »

Idris Muhammad
Album Black Rhythm Revolution, 1971
FANTASY 046

Edwin Starr, in compilation Motown Sings The Beatles
Edwin Starr, in compilation Motown Sings The Beatles, © Motown

George Harrison, prod : Norman Whitfield,

« My Sweet Lord »

Edwin Starr
(1971)
Compilation Motown Sings the Beatles
MOTOWN 530410-2

Eugene Mc Daniels, album Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse
Eugene Mc Daniels, album Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse, © Water

Mc Daniels / Singleton, arr Harry Whitaker,

« The Lord is Back » 

Eugene Mc Daniels
Album Headless Heroes of Apocalypse, 1971
WATER 150

Johnnie Taylor, album Taylored in Silk
Johnnie Taylor, album Taylored in Silk, © Stax

Clyde Otis / arr Wade Marcus,

« The Bitter Earth » 

Johnnie Taylor
Album Taylored in Silk, 1973
STAX 0888072328754-1-8 

24 Carat Black, album Gone : The Promises of Yesterday
24 Carat Black, album Gone : The Promises of Yesterday, © Numero Group

Dale Warren 

« The Best of Good Love Gone » 

24 Carat Black
Album Gone : The Promises of Yesterday, 1973
NUMERO GROUP 025

Larry Saunders, album Free Angela
Larry Saunders, album Free Angela, © Secret Stash

Dickie Diamond, arr Larry Saunders and Dickie Diamond,

« Where did Peace Go ? »

Larry Saunders
Album Free Angela, 1971
SECRET STASH 30

The Chi-Lites, The Best Of
The Chi-Lites, The Best Of, © Kent

Eugene Record 

« (For God’s Sake) Give more Power to the Poeple »

The Chi-lites
Album (For God’s Sake) Give more Power to the Poeple, 1971
Compilation The Best of the Chi-lites
KENT 911

King Floyd, compilation Choice Cuts
King Floyd, compilation Choice Cuts, © Waldoxy Records

King Floyd / arr Wardell Quezergue,

« So Much Confusion » 

King Floyd
(1973)
Compilation Choice Cuts
WALDOXY RECORDS 2804

Billy Preston, album Encouraging Words
Billy Preston, album Encouraging Words, © Apple Records

Billy Preston, prod : Billy Preston and George Harrison

« Right Now » 

Billy Preston
Album Encouraging Words, 1970
APPLE 5099990823923

Paul Vance / Lee Pockriss / arr David Matthews,

« I Haven’t Got Anything Better to do »
Esther Phillips
Album Capricorn Princess, 1976
Compilation Esther Phillips 2 Classics Albums in 1 CD - Black-Eyed Blues et Capricorn Princess
SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 47

The Modulations, album It's Rough out there, dans la compilation The Vaults Vol.1
The Modulations, album It's Rough out there, dans la compilation The Vaults Vol.1, © Funky Town Grooves

R. Brown / B. Curington / arr Vince Montana,

« I Can’t Fight your Love »

The Modulations
Album It’s Rough out There, 1975
Compilation The Vaults Vol.1
FUNKY TOWN GROOVES 001

Bobbi Humphrey, album Blacks and Blues
Bobbi Humphrey, album Blacks and Blues, © Blue Note

Larry Mizell / arr Larry Mizell,

« Harlem River Drive »

Bobbi Humphrey
Album Backs and Blues, 1973
BLUE NOTE 7243 4 98542 2 2

The Sounds Stylistics, dans la compilation Spirit of... Funk - From the Roots to the Fruits
The Sounds Stylistics, dans la compilation Spirit of... Funk - From the Roots to the Fruits, © Wagram

Dominic Glover / Gary Crockett / Jay Glover,

« The Players Theme » 

The Sounds Stylistics
(2007)
Compilation Spirit of Funk
WAGRAM 3120682

The James Taylor Quartet, album Get Organized
The James Taylor Quartet, album Get Organized, © Urban

James Taylor,

« Breakout »

The James Taylor Quartet
Album Get Organized, 1989
URBAN 839405-2

Prince,

« Kiss »

Howard Tate
Album Rediscovered, 2003
Compilation Jazz Magazine (XI/2013) - Les Grandes Voix Jazz, Blues and Soul
WAGRAM MUSIC 3280272

Erykah Badu, album Baduizm
Erykah Badu, album Baduizm, © Universal Records

Erykah Badu / Anthony Scott,

« Next Lifetime »

Erykah Badu
Album Baduizm, 1997
UNIVERSAL RECORDS 53027

Betty Wright and the Roots, album The Movie
Betty Wright and the Roots, album The Movie, © S-Curve Records

Tony Castillo / Angelo Morris / Betty Wright,

« In the Middle of the Game (Don’t Change the Play) »

Betty Wright and The Roots
Album The Movie, 2011
S-CURVE RECORDS 0731519012

Daniel Caesar (Feat Her), album Freudian
Daniel Caesar (Feat Her), album Freudian, © Golden Child Recordings

Daniel Caesar / Gabi Wilson,

« Best Part »

Daniel Caesar (Feat Her)
Album Freudian, 2017
GOLDEN CHILD RECORDINGS

Don Bryant, album Don't Give up on Love
Don Bryant, album Don't Give up on Love, © Fat Possum Records

Vernon E. Morrison / Don Robey,

« A Nickel and a Nail »

Don Bryant
Album Don’t Give up on Love, 2017
FAT POSSUM RECORDS

