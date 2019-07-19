Retour de plage
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00
Vendredi 19 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Retour sur André Previn et chansons de vacances (2/2)

Outre sa carrière étonnante de chef symphonique, de se produire comme pianiste, de composer, la discographie d'André Prévin offre un panorama polyvalent et plein d'enthousiasme aussi bien dans le répertoire concertant, de chambre ou de jazz !

Retour sur André Previn et chansons de vacances (2/2)
Pianist and conductor Andre Previn on stage in August 1978, © Getty / David Redfern/Redferns
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Take the a train - ANDRE PREVIN
    André Previn

    Take the a train

    Dave Barbour : Guitare, John Simmons : Basse, Willie Smith : Saxophone alto, Divers
    Album Previn At Sunset Label Da Music (CD 877653-2) Année 2012
  • 18h09
    She's mine, all mine - THE LADY KILLERS QUARTET
    Bert Kalmarcompositeur

    She's mine, all mine

    Harry Ruby : compositeur, The Lady Killers Quartet, Non Identifie : Piano
    Album Bof / Trois Petits Mots Label Turner Classic Movies Music (RHM2 7779) Année 2004
  • 18h11
    You smiled at me
    Bert Kalmarcompositeur

    You smiled at me

    Harry Ruby : compositeur, André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre des studios de la MGM
    Album Bof / Trois Petits Mots Label Turner Classic Movies Music (RHM2 7779) Année 2004
  • 18h12
    I wanna be loved by you - FRED ASTAIRE
    Bert Kalmarcompositeur

    I wanna be loved by you

    Harry Ruby : compositeur, Fred Astaire, Helen Kane, Non Identifie : Piano
    Album Bof / Trois Petits Mots Label Turner Classic Movies Music (RHM2 7779) Année 2004
  • 18h12
    I wanna be loved by you - HELEN KANE
    Bert Kalmarcompositeur

    I wanna be loved by you

    Harry Ruby : compositeur, André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre des studios de la MGM, Helen Kane
    Album Bof / Trois Petits Mots Label Turner Classic Movies Music (RHM2 7779) Année 2004
  • 18h15
    fascinating rythm - previn Track 19

    fascinating rythm

  • 18h20
    A toujours - PREVIN ANDRE & HIS PALS
    Previn Andre & His Pals

    A toujours

    André Previn, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Batterie
    Album Gigi Label Contemporary (S 7 548) Année 1958
  • 18h26
    Don't take all night
    André Previncompositeur

    Don't take all night

    André Prévin : chef d'orchestre
    Album Irma La Douce (Film) Label Cbs (4502252) Année 1963
  • 18h32
    Main title
    André Previncompositeur

    Main title

    Album Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & Cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
  • 18h35
    Spaghetti factory
    André Previncompositeur

    Spaghetti factory

    Album Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & Cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
  • 18h38
    Coffee time
    André Previncompositeur

    Coffee time

    Album Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & Cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
  • 18h40
    Togetherness - Bof : The subterraneans / cd 4 / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool
    André Previncompositeur

    Togetherness

    Album Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & Cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
  • 18h44
    You're gonna hear from me (Natalie Wood-Jackie Ward)
    André Previncompositeur

    You're gonna hear from me (Natalie Wood-Jackie Ward)

    Daisy Clover : compositeur
    Album Bof / Daisy Clover Label Warner Bros (FSM)
  • 18h48
    you're gonna hear from me - previn Track 10

    you're gonna hear from me

  • 18h53
    love walked in - leontyne price Track 11

    love walked in

  • 18h57
    Honeysuckle rose - KIRI TE KANAWA
    Kiri Te KanawaChant

    Honeysuckle rose

    André Previn, Mundell Lowe : Guitare, Ray Brown : Contrebasse
    Album Kiri Sidetracks Label Philips Année 1992
  • 19h03
    Medley : Sure thing / Long ago - SYLVIA MAC NAIR
    Jerome Kerncompositeur

    Medley : Sure thing / Long ago

    Sylvia Mac Nair : Soprano, André Previn, David Finck : Contrebasse
    Album Sure Thing Label Philips (Phps) (442129-2) Année 1994
  • 19h10
    Medley : Second chance / Why are we afraid ? - MICHAEL FEINSTEIN
    Michael Feinstein

    Medley : Second chance / Why are we afraid ?

    André Previn
    Album Change Of Heart Label Concord Music Group (TEL-34021-02) Année 2013
  • 19h13
    A second chance - FRED KARLIN
    Fred KarlinTrompette

    A second chance

    Roger Kellaway : Piano, Bob Magnusson : Contrebasse, Jeff Hamilton : Batterie
    Album Jazz Goes To Hollywood Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-5639) Année 1995
  • 19h20
    There'll never be another you - ANDRE PREVIN
    André Previn

    There'll never be another you

    Joe Pass : Guitare électrique, Ray Brown : Contrebasse
    Album After Hours Label Telarc (CD-83302) Année 1989
1h 55mn
