Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Vendredi 19 juillet 2019
Retour sur André Previn et chansons de vacances (2/2)
Outre sa carrière étonnante de chef symphonique, de se produire comme pianiste, de composer, la discographie d'André Prévin offre un panorama polyvalent et plein d'enthousiasme aussi bien dans le répertoire concertant, de chambre ou de jazz !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04André Previn
Take the a trainDave Barbour : Guitare, John Simmons : Basse, Willie Smith : Saxophone alto, DiversAlbum Previn At Sunset Label Da Music (CD 877653-2) Année 2012
- 18h09Bert Kalmarcompositeur
She's mine, all mineHarry Ruby : compositeur, The Lady Killers Quartet, Non Identifie : PianoAlbum Bof / Trois Petits Mots Label Turner Classic Movies Music (RHM2 7779) Année 2004
- 18h11Bert Kalmarcompositeur
You smiled at meHarry Ruby : compositeur, André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre des studios de la MGMAlbum Bof / Trois Petits Mots Label Turner Classic Movies Music (RHM2 7779) Année 2004
- 18h12Bert Kalmarcompositeur
I wanna be loved by youHarry Ruby : compositeur, Fred Astaire, Helen Kane, Non Identifie : PianoAlbum Bof / Trois Petits Mots Label Turner Classic Movies Music (RHM2 7779) Année 2004
- 18h12Bert Kalmarcompositeur
I wanna be loved by youHarry Ruby : compositeur, André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre des studios de la MGM, Helen KaneAlbum Bof / Trois Petits Mots Label Turner Classic Movies Music (RHM2 7779) Année 2004
- 18h15
fascinating rythm
- 18h20Previn Andre & His Pals
A toujoursAndré Previn, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : BatterieAlbum Gigi Label Contemporary (S 7 548) Année 1958
- 18h26André Previncompositeur
Don't take all nightAndré Prévin : chef d'orchestreAlbum Irma La Douce (Film) Label Cbs (4502252) Année 1963
- 18h32André Previncompositeur
Main titleAlbum Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & Cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
- 18h35André Previncompositeur
Spaghetti factoryAlbum Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & Cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
- 18h38André Previncompositeur
Coffee timeAlbum Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & Cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
- 18h40André Previncompositeur
TogethernessAlbum Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & Cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
- 18h44André Previncompositeur
You're gonna hear from me (Natalie Wood-Jackie Ward)Daisy Clover : compositeurAlbum Bof / Daisy Clover Label Warner Bros (FSM)
- 18h48
you're gonna hear from me
- 18h53
love walked in
- 18h57Kiri Te KanawaChant
Honeysuckle roseAndré Previn, Mundell Lowe : Guitare, Ray Brown : ContrebasseAlbum Kiri Sidetracks Label Philips Année 1992
- 19h03Jerome Kerncompositeur
Medley : Sure thing / Long agoSylvia Mac Nair : Soprano, André Previn, David Finck : ContrebasseAlbum Sure Thing Label Philips (Phps) (442129-2) Année 1994
- 19h10Michael Feinstein
Medley : Second chance / Why are we afraid ?André PrevinAlbum Change Of Heart Label Concord Music Group (TEL-34021-02) Année 2013
- 19h13Fred KarlinTrompette
A second chanceRoger Kellaway : Piano, Bob Magnusson : Contrebasse, Jeff Hamilton : BatterieAlbum Jazz Goes To Hollywood Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-5639) Année 1995
- 19h20André Previn
There'll never be another youJoe Pass : Guitare électrique, Ray Brown : ContrebasseAlbum After Hours Label Telarc (CD-83302) Année 1989
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration
1h 55mn
jeudi 18 juillet 2019 Retour sur André Previn et chansons de vacances (1/2)