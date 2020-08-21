Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 21 août 2020
Les meilleurs moments de "Retour de plage",
revenons sur les meilleurs moments de ces dernières semaines, ceux qui vous ont enthousiasmés, séduits, surpris !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Candido CameroConga (tambour)
Shadow of your smileTito Puente : chef d'orchestre, Tito Puente Orchestra, Israel ""cachao"" Lopez : Contrebasse, Chino Pozo : Bongo (tambour), Gran Alfonso : Voix, DiversAlbum Brujerias de Candido/Candido's latin McGuffa's dust Label Vampisoul (VAMPI CD 030) Année 2004
- 18h09Petula Clark
L'agent secretClark Petula : compositeur, Clark Petula : auteur, Aber Georges : auteurAlbum Compilation de musiques de films d'espions / The man wiith the licence Label Doghouse & Bone Records (DGREX004) Année 2016
- 18h12Ray Barretto
GoldfingerAlbum Senor 007 Label Blmo (BMCD 1627)
- 18h14Frank Minion
Night and DayCole Porter. : compositeur, Frank Minion (voix), Jimmy Jones (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)Album Complete Recordings, 1954-59 Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD985) Année 2019
- 18h17Erma Franklin
Have you ever heard the bleus ?Album Her name is Erma Label Cornbread Records (CRNBR16003) Année 1962
- 18h21The Pointer Sisters
Salt PeanutsKenny Clarke : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie : compositeur, Jeffrey Cohen : compositeur, Bruce Good : compositeur, Gaylord Birch : Batterie, John Neumann : Basse, Tom Salisbury : Claviers, Herbie Hancock : PianoAlbum That's a plenty Label Blue Thumb (BTY 28 010) Année 1974
- 18h26Herman Woody & The Herd
Watermelon ManAlbum Jazz hoot Label Columbia (C 32530) Année 1974
- 18h33Lorez AlexandriaChant
I can't get startedAllen Jackson : Contrebasse, Clarence Johnston : Batterie, Rick Zunigar : Guitare, Jack Wilson : Saxophone ténor, Brian Atkinson : VibraphoneAlbum A woman knows Label Discovery Records (DS800)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
1h 55mn