Vendredi 21 août 2020
1h 55mn

Les meilleurs moments de "Retour de plage",

revenons sur les meilleurs moments de ces dernières semaines, ceux qui vous ont enthousiasmés, séduits, surpris !

3 jeunes femmes sur la plage de Las Palmas à Gran Canaria , © Getty / Toti Suarez
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Shadow of your smile - CANDIDO CAMERO
    Candido CameroConga (tambour)

    Shadow of your smile

    Tito Puente : chef d'orchestre, Tito Puente Orchestra, Israel ""cachao"" Lopez : Contrebasse, Chino Pozo : Bongo (tambour), Gran Alfonso : Voix, Divers
    Album Brujerias de Candido/Candido's latin McGuffa's dust Label Vampisoul (VAMPI CD 030) Année 2004
  • 18h09
    L'agent secret - PETULA CLARK
    Petula Clark

    L'agent secret

    Clark Petula : compositeur, Clark Petula : auteur, Aber Georges : auteur
    Album Compilation de musiques de films d'espions / The man wiith the licence Label Doghouse & Bone Records (DGREX004) Année 2016
  • 18h12
    Goldfinger - RAY BARRETTO
    Ray Barretto

    Goldfinger

    Album Senor 007 Label Blmo (BMCD 1627)
  • 18h14
    Night and day - FRANK MINION
    Frank Minion

    Night and Day

    Cole Porter. : compositeur, Frank Minion (voix), Jimmy Jones (piano), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)
    Album Complete Recordings, 1954-59 Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD985) Année 2019
  • 18h17
    Have you ever heard the bleus ? - ERMA FRANKLIN
    Erma Franklin

    Have you ever heard the bleus ?

    Album Her name is Erma Label Cornbread Records (CRNBR16003) Année 1962
  • 18h21
    Salt peanuts - THE POINTER SISTERS
    The Pointer Sisters

    Salt Peanuts

    Kenny Clarke : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie : compositeur, Jeffrey Cohen : compositeur, Bruce Good : compositeur, Gaylord Birch : Batterie, John Neumann : Basse, Tom Salisbury : Claviers, Herbie Hancock : Piano
    Album That's a plenty Label Blue Thumb (BTY 28 010) Année 1974
  • 18h26
    Watermelon man - HERMAN WOODY & THE HERD
    Herman Woody & The Herd

    Watermelon Man

    Album Jazz hoot Label Columbia (C 32530) Année 1974
  • 18h33
    I can't get started - LOREZ ALEXANDRIA
    Lorez AlexandriaChant

    I can't get started

    Allen Jackson : Contrebasse, Clarence Johnston : Batterie, Rick Zunigar : Guitare, Jack Wilson : Saxophone ténor, Brian Atkinson : Vibraphone
    Album A woman knows Label Discovery Records (DS800)
L'équipe de l'émission :
