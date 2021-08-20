Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 20 août 2021
Vinyl Party
Comme Chaque année Retour de plage explore la riche discothèque de Radio-France, pour faire entendre quelques microsillons triés sur le volet et pour la plupart numérisés tout spécialement pour l’émission.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Dany Danielle & Henri Piegay
Fait chaudAnne GermainAlbum Fait chaud Label Daz (SG 203)
- 18h08Patachou
Pas comme çaAlbum Tiens ! Patachou Label Barclay (80 520)
- 18h13The Peters Sisters
Only youRam : compositeur, Rand : compositeur, Geoff Love : chef d'orchestreAlbum The Terrific Peters Sisters Label Pathé Marconi (2C 068 65 085) Année 1961
- 18h18
Time after timeARTHUR GREENSLADE : chef d'orchestreAlbum Yesterdays Label United Artists Records (UALAF 847)
- 18h22Tom Jones
It's magicAlbum 24 great standards Label Decca (278 541/42) Année 1965
- 18h24Tom Jones
A taste of honeyAlbum 24 great standards Label Decca (278 541/42) Année 1965
- 18h28Sammy Davis Junior
Sel poivre et dynamite : I like the way you dance (vocal)Johnny Dankworth : compositeur, Johnny Dankworth : chef d'orchestreAlbum BOF / Sel poivre et dynamite (Salt and pepper) Label United Artists (37 706) Année 1968
- 18h31Johnny Dankworthcompositeur, Johnny Dankworthchef d'orchestre
Sel poivre et dynamite : Fine flavourAlbum BOF / Sel poivre et dynamite (Salt and pepper) Label United Artists (37 706) Année 1968
- 18h35Cleo LaineChant
Living is easyAlbum Born on a friday Label Rca (LPL15113) Année 1976
- 18h38Cleo LaineChant
I Think it's Going to Rain TodayAlbum Born on a friday Label Rca (LPL15113) Année 1976
- 18h42Petula Clark
When I give my heartAlbum Portrait of Petula Label Vogue (CLD 731) Année 1969
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Producteurs en alternanceProduction