Vendredi 20 août 2021
1h 55mn

Vinyl Party

Comme Chaque année Retour de plage explore la riche discothèque de Radio-France, pour faire entendre quelques microsillons triés sur le volet et pour la plupart numérisés tout spécialement pour l’émission.

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Fait chaud - DANY DANIELLE & HENRI PIEGAY
    Dany Danielle & Henri Piegay

    Fait chaud

    Anne Germain
    Album Fait chaud Label Daz (SG 203)
  • 18h08
    Pas comme ça - PATACHOU
    Patachou

    Pas comme ça

    Album Tiens ! Patachou Label Barclay (80 520)
  • 18h13
    Only you - THE PETERS SISTERS
    The Peters Sisters

    Only you

    Ram : compositeur, Rand : compositeur, Geoff Love : chef d'orchestre
    Album The Terrific Peters Sisters Label Pathé Marconi (2C 068 65 085) Année 1961
  • 18h18
    Time after time - SHIRLEY BASSEY

    Time after time

    ARTHUR GREENSLADE : chef d'orchestre
    Album Yesterdays Label United Artists Records (UALAF 847)
  • 18h22
    It's magic - TOM JONES
    Tom Jones

    It's magic

    Album 24 great standards Label Decca (278 541/42) Année 1965
  • 18h24
    A taste of honey - TOM JONES
    Tom Jones

    A taste of honey

    Album 24 great standards Label Decca (278 541/42) Année 1965
  • 18h28
    Sel poivre et dynamite : I like the way you dance (vocal) - SAMMY DAVIS JUNIOR
    Sammy Davis Junior

    Sel poivre et dynamite : I like the way you dance (vocal)

    Johnny Dankworth : compositeur, Johnny Dankworth : chef d'orchestre
    Album BOF / Sel poivre et dynamite (Salt and pepper) Label United Artists (37 706) Année 1968
  • 18h31
    Sel poivre et dynamite : Fine flavour
    Johnny Dankworthcompositeur, Johnny Dankworthchef d'orchestre

    Sel poivre et dynamite : Fine flavour

    Album BOF / Sel poivre et dynamite (Salt and pepper) Label United Artists (37 706) Année 1968
  • 18h35
    Living is easy - CLEO LAINE
    Cleo LaineChant

    Living is easy

    Album Born on a friday Label Rca (LPL15113) Année 1976
  • 18h38
    I think it's going to rain today - CLEO LAINE
    Cleo LaineChant

    I Think it's Going to Rain Today

    Album Born on a friday Label Rca (LPL15113) Année 1976
  • 18h42
    When I give my heart - PETULA CLARK
    Petula Clark

    When I give my heart

    Album Portrait of Petula Label Vogue (CLD 731) Année 1969
