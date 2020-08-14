Retour de plage
Retour de plage
Vendredi 14 août 2020
1h 55mn

Un instru / Un chanté

Aujourd'hui Laurent Valero alterne entre le son de l'instrument et le son de la voix, lequel préférez vous ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Blue rondo a la turk - RON MAC CROBY
    Ron Mac Croby

    Blue rondo a la Turk

    Bill Mays : Piano, Steve La Spina : Contrebasse, Akira Tana : Batterie
    Album The other whistler Label Concord Jazz (CJ 257) Année 1984
  • 18h10
    Blue rondo a la turk - CHRISTIANE LEGRAND
    Dave Brubeckcompositeur

    Blue rondo a la Turk

    Quire, Christiane Legrand : Chant, Claudine Meunier : Chant, Michel Barouille : Chant, Jose Germain : Chant, Francis Lemauger : Guitare électrique, Christian Chevallier : Vibraphone, Chris Lawrence : Contrebasse, Guy Pedersen : Contrebasse, Martin Drew : Batterie, Daniel Humair : Batterie
    Album Quire Label Rca (BGL11700) Année 1976
  • 18h16
    Watermelon man - BUDDY GUY
    Buddy Guy

    Watermelon Man

    Album Hold that plane! Label Vangard (662116) Année 1968
  • 18h21
    Watermelon man - GREGORY PORTER
    Gregory Porter

    Watermelon Man

    Donald Smith, Mansur Scott, Paul Zauner'S Blue Brass
    Album Great voices of Harlem Label Pao Records (PAO CD 11210) Année 2014
  • 18h27
    You don't know what love is - CHET BAKER
    Chet Baker

    You don't know what love is

    Album Columbia jazz : Chet Baker & strings / CD 2 Label Columbia (88883735352-02) Année 2013
  • 18h31
    You don't know what love is - ANNE PHILLIPS
    Anne Phillips

    You don't know what love is

    Kermit Leslie : chef d'orchestre
    Album Born to be blue Label Roulette @ (SR 25090) Année 1958
  • 18h34
    More than you know - OSCAR PETERSON
    Oscar PetersonPiano

    More than you know

    Ray Brown : Contrebasse
    Album Oscar Peterson plays Vincent Youmans Label Blue Star (3 512) Année 1954
  • 18h37
    More than you know - THELMA GRACEN
    Thelma GracenVoix

    More than you know

    Quentin Anderson : Trombone, Georgie Auld : Saxophone ténor, Lou Levy : Piano, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Joe Comfort : Contrebasse, Sid Bulkin : Batterie
    Album West coast vocalists 1953-1961 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA5623) Année 2016
  • 18h42
    Tea for two - BOB GORDON QUINTET
    Bob Gordon Quintet

    Tea For Two

    Bob Gordon : Saxophone baryton, Jack Montrose : Saxophone ténor, Paul Moer : Piano, Joe Mondragon : Contrebasse, Billy Schneider : Batterie
    Album Jack Montrose & Bob Gordon / Two can play / Complete quintet and sextet sessions 1945-1955 Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR 2226) Année 2006
  • 18h45
    Tea for two - CLORA BRYANT
    Clora BryantTrompette

    Tea For Two

    Roger Fleming : Piano, Ben Tucker : Basse, Bruz Freeman : Percussions, Walter Benton : Saxophone ténor, Normie Faye : Trompette
    Album Gal with a horn Label Mode (106 ,) Année 1995
  • 18h50
    Smoke gets in your eyes - HAL GAYLOR

    Smoke gets in your eyes

    Année 1999
