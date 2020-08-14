Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 14 août 2020
Un instru / Un chanté
Aujourd'hui Laurent Valero alterne entre le son de l'instrument et le son de la voix, lequel préférez vous ?
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Ron Mac Croby
Blue rondo a la TurkBill Mays : Piano, Steve La Spina : Contrebasse, Akira Tana : BatterieAlbum The other whistler Label Concord Jazz (CJ 257) Année 1984
- 18h10Dave Brubeckcompositeur
Blue rondo a la TurkQuire, Christiane Legrand : Chant, Claudine Meunier : Chant, Michel Barouille : Chant, Jose Germain : Chant, Francis Lemauger : Guitare électrique, Christian Chevallier : Vibraphone, Chris Lawrence : Contrebasse, Guy Pedersen : Contrebasse, Martin Drew : Batterie, Daniel Humair : BatterieAlbum Quire Label Rca (BGL11700) Année 1976
- 18h16Buddy Guy
Watermelon ManAlbum Hold that plane! Label Vangard (662116) Année 1968
- 18h21Gregory Porter
Watermelon ManDonald Smith, Mansur Scott, Paul Zauner'S Blue BrassAlbum Great voices of Harlem Label Pao Records (PAO CD 11210) Année 2014
- 18h27Chet Baker
You don't know what love isAlbum Columbia jazz : Chet Baker & strings / CD 2 Label Columbia (88883735352-02) Année 2013
- 18h31Anne Phillips
You don't know what love isKermit Leslie : chef d'orchestreAlbum Born to be blue Label Roulette @ (SR 25090) Année 1958
- 18h34Oscar PetersonPiano
More than you knowRay Brown : ContrebasseAlbum Oscar Peterson plays Vincent Youmans Label Blue Star (3 512) Année 1954
- 18h37Thelma GracenVoix
More than you knowQuentin Anderson : Trombone, Georgie Auld : Saxophone ténor, Lou Levy : Piano, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Joe Comfort : Contrebasse, Sid Bulkin : BatterieAlbum West coast vocalists 1953-1961 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA5623) Année 2016
- 18h42Bob Gordon Quintet
Tea For TwoBob Gordon : Saxophone baryton, Jack Montrose : Saxophone ténor, Paul Moer : Piano, Joe Mondragon : Contrebasse, Billy Schneider : BatterieAlbum Jack Montrose & Bob Gordon / Two can play / Complete quintet and sextet sessions 1945-1955 Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR 2226) Année 2006
- 18h45Clora BryantTrompette
Tea For TwoRoger Fleming : Piano, Ben Tucker : Basse, Bruz Freeman : Percussions, Walter Benton : Saxophone ténor, Normie Faye : TrompetteAlbum Gal with a horn Label Mode (106 ,) Année 1995
- 18h50
Smoke gets in your eyesAnnée 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration