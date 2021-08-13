Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 13 août 2021
1h 54mn

Festival de reprises et de surprises !

Ce vendredi, Laurent Valero vous propose un mini Repassez-moi l'standard sur deux versions d'un même thème décliné dans sa forme chantée et instrumentale ; du jazz à la pop en passant par la chanson française ou la variété internationale. Un festival de reprises et de surprises !

Un chanté / un instru dans votre Retour de plage ! , © Getty
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    What a difference a day makes
    Tito Puentechef d'orchestre

    What a difference a day makes

    Album Mucho Puente Label Rca (74321 16445 2) Année 1993
  • 18h07
    What a difference a day makes - LORRAINE ELLISON
    Lorraine Ellison

    What a difference a day makes

    Album Sister Love : The Warner Bros. Recordings Label The Warner Bros. Recordings (RHM27717) Année 2020
  • 18h11
    Un homme et une femme : Plus fort que nous (instrumental)
    Francis Laicompositeur

    Un homme et une femme : Plus fort que nous (instrumental)

    Album BOF / Un homme et une femme / Vivre pour vivre Label Disque Az (101292) Année 1988
  • 18h15
    Al cuoro non comandi mai - MINA
    Mina

    Al cuoro non comandi mai

    Album Mina Label Pdu (7902732)
  • 18h19
    Cosa avete fatto a Solange
    Ennio Morriconecompositeur

    Cosa avete fatto a Solange

    Album BOF / Cosa avete fatto a Solange Label Universal Music Année 1972
  • 18h22
    Cosa avete fatto a Solange ? (Mais... qu'avez vous fait à Solange ?) - STEFANO DI BATTISTA
    Stefano Di BattistaSaxophone soprano, Stefano Di Battistaauteur

    Cosa avete fatto a Solange ? (Mais... qu'avez vous fait à Solange ?)

    Ennio Morricone : compositeur, Fred Nardin : Piano, Daniele Sorrentino : Contrebasse, André Ceccarelli, Fred Nardin : auteur
    Album Morricone Stories Label Warner Music Année 2021
  • 18h27
    chansons franaises - Philippe Clay - Le grisbi

    chansons franaises

  • 18h31
    Touchez pas au grisbi - ALAIN JEAN-MARIE
    Alain Jean-MariePiano

    Touchez pas au grisbi

    Album Jazz 'n emotion : Alain Jean-Marie Label Rca (RCA 74321559392) Année 1998
  • 18h31
  • 18h36
    Take five - FRANK DE VOL'S ROCKING BIG BAND
    Frank De Vol'S Rocking Big Band

    Take five

    Album Big beat special : The new sound of Frank de Vol's rocking big band Label Columbia Année 1963
  • 18h37
    Take five - CARMEN MAC RAE
    Carmen Mac Rae

    Take five

    Dave Brubeck Quartet
    Album Hunk of heaven Label Jazz Man (JMANCD) Année 2005
  • 18h40
    Take five - TITO PUENTE
    Tito Puente

    Take five

    Album Latin jazz/The essential album Label Manteca (MANTDCD208) Année 2002
1h 55mn
