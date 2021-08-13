Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 13 août 2021
Festival de reprises et de surprises !
Ce vendredi, Laurent Valero vous propose un mini Repassez-moi l'standard sur deux versions d'un même thème décliné dans sa forme chantée et instrumentale ; du jazz à la pop en passant par la chanson française ou la variété internationale. Un festival de reprises et de surprises !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Tito Puentechef d'orchestre
What a difference a day makesAlbum Mucho Puente Label Rca (74321 16445 2) Année 1993
- 18h07Lorraine Ellison
What a difference a day makesAlbum Sister Love : The Warner Bros. Recordings Label The Warner Bros. Recordings (RHM27717) Année 2020
- 18h11Francis Laicompositeur
Un homme et une femme : Plus fort que nous (instrumental)Album BOF / Un homme et une femme / Vivre pour vivre Label Disque Az (101292) Année 1988
- 18h15Mina
Al cuoro non comandi maiAlbum Mina Label Pdu (7902732)
- 18h19Ennio Morriconecompositeur
Cosa avete fatto a SolangeAlbum BOF / Cosa avete fatto a Solange Label Universal Music Année 1972
- 18h22Stefano Di BattistaSaxophone soprano, Stefano Di Battistaauteur
Cosa avete fatto a Solange ? (Mais... qu'avez vous fait à Solange ?)Ennio Morricone : compositeur, Fred Nardin : Piano, Daniele Sorrentino : Contrebasse, André Ceccarelli, Fred Nardin : auteurAlbum Morricone Stories Label Warner Music Année 2021
- 18h31Alain Jean-MariePiano
Touchez pas au grisbiAlbum Jazz 'n emotion : Alain Jean-Marie Label Rca (RCA 74321559392) Année 1998
- 18h36Frank De Vol'S Rocking Big Band
Take fiveAlbum Big beat special : The new sound of Frank de Vol's rocking big band Label Columbia Année 1963
- 18h37Carmen Mac Rae
Take fiveDave Brubeck QuartetAlbum Hunk of heaven Label Jazz Man (JMANCD) Année 2005
- 18h40Tito Puente
Take fiveAlbum Latin jazz/The essential album Label Manteca (MANTDCD208) Année 2002
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration