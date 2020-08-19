Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h
Mercredi 19 août 2020
1h 55mn

Au cinéma, la suite :

comme chaque mercredi Laurent Valero vous propose une ballade en musique de films… Avec Clint Eastwood, Ennio Morricone, Brian de Palma, Paul Williams, Quincy Jones, Georges Delerue, François Truffaut, Elisa Point, Bernard Herrman, André Prévin, John Proulx....

Scène du film 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show', 1975, © Getty / Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Clint Eastwood - LILI CROS & THIERRY CHAZELLE
    Lili Cros & Thierry Chazelle

    Clint Eastwood

    Cros Lili, Chazelle Thierry
    Album Voyager léger Label L'autre Distribution (637272-2564)
  • 18h06
    The good, the bad and the ugly - ODDJOB
    Oddjob

    The good, the bad and the ugly

    Goran Kajfes : Percussions, Per Johansson : Saxophone, Daniel Karlsson : Piano, Peter Forss : Basse électrique, Janne Robertson : Percussions
    Album Clint Label Act Music & Vision (9494-2) Année 2010
  • 18h13
    Misty - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll GarnerPiano

    Misty

    Album Play misty Label Mam Productions (3930915) Année 2011
  • 18h16
    Misty - ARETHA FRANKLIN
    Aretha Franklin

    Misty

    Album Yeah !!! In person with her quartet Label Columbia (88765436862-11) Année 2013
  • 18h21
    Breezy : Breezy's song - SHELBY FLINT
    Shelby FlintChant

    Breezy : Breezy's song

    Michel Legrand : compositeur
    Album BOF/ Breezy Label Mca Records (MCA384) Année 1973
  • 18h23
    Breezy : Walking on the beach
    Michel Legrandcompositeur

    Breezy : Walking on the beach

    Album BOF/ Breezy Label Mca Records (MCA384) Année 1973
  • 18h26
    Science fiction / double feature - TIM CURRY
    Tim Curry

    Science fiction / double feature

    Jonathan Adams, Malcolm Christopher
    Album Bof : The Rocky Horror Picture Show Label Castle Music (CMDDD1320/1) Année 2000
  • 18h31
    Over at the frankenstein place - TIM CURRY
    Tim Curry

    Over at the frankenstein place

    Richard O'Brien : compositeur, Jonathan Adams, Malcolm Christopher
    Album Bof : The Rocky Horror Picture Show Label Castle Music (CMDDD1320/1) Année 2000
  • 18h34
    The time warp - TIM CURRY
    Tim Curry

    The time warp

    Jonathan Adams, Malcolm Christopher
    Album Bof : The Rocky Horror Picture Show Label Castle Music (CMDDD1320/1) Année 2000
  • 18h38
    Phantom of paradise : Goodbye, Eddie, goodbye - Archie Hahn
    The Juicy Fruits

    Phantom of paradise : Goodbye, Eddie, goodbye

    Archie Hahn
    Album Bof / Phantom of the paradise Label Am Records (D18Y4106 , CD) Année 1974
  • 18h41
    Phantom of paradise : Faust
    Paul Williamscompositeur

    Phantom of paradise : Faust

    Album Bof / Phantom of the paradise Label Am Records (D18Y4106 , CD) Année 1974
  • 18h47
    Cinderella Liberty : Nice to be around - PAUL WILLIAMS
    John Williamscompositeur

    Cinderella Liberty : Nice to be around

    Paul Williams
    Album BOF / Cinderella Liberty Label Casablanca (25SA-264) Année 1973
  • 18h49
    Cinderella Liberty : Nice to be around
    John Williamscompositeur

    Cinderella Liberty : Nice to be around

    Album BOF / Cinderella Liberty Label Casablanca (25SA-264) Année 1973
  • 18h53
    Get-apens : Love theme - Toots Thilemans
    Quincy Jonescompositeur

    Guet-apens : Love theme

    Toots Thilemans : Harmonica
    Album BOF / L'homme perdu / John & Mary / Guet-apens / CD 5 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
  • 18h56
    Salut l'artiste : Yves et Danièle - TOOTS THIELEMANS
    Toots ThielemansHarmonica

    Salut l'artiste : Yves et Danièle

    Vladimir Cosma : compositeur, Maurice Vander : Piano, Joss Baselli : Accordéon, Eddy Louiss : Orgue Hammond
    Album BOF / Salut l'artiste / Courage fuyons / Cd 6 Label Larghetto Music (LARGH005/6) Année 2009
  • 18h59
    Paris ressemblait à un film de François Truffaut - ELISA POINT
    Elisa Point

    Paris ressemblait à un film de François Truffaut

    Album Les filles sont des garcons bizarres Label Saravah (SHL 2088)
  • 19h03
    L'amour en fuite (suite)
    Georges Deleruecompositeur

    L'amour en fuite (suite)

    Album Le cinéma de François Truffaut Label Universal Music (984 445-8) Année 2004
  • 19h08
    Le dernier métro : Epililogue
    Georges Deleruecompositeur

    Le dernier métro : Epililogue

    Album Le cinéma de François Truffaut Label Universal Music (984 445-8) Année 2004
  • 19h11
    Vivement dimanche !
    Georges Deleruecompositeur

    Vivement dimanche !

    Album Le cinéma de François Truffaut Label Universal Music (984 445-8) Année 2004
  • 19h13
    Marnie - GATO BARBIERI
    Gato BarbieriSaxophone ténor

    Marnie

    George Dalto : Piano, Piano électrique, Paul Metzke : Guitare électrique, Bernard Pretty Purdie : Batterie, Babafemi : Conga (tambour), Raymond Montilla : Timbales
    Album Yesterdays Label Rca/bmg (74321 47797 2) Année 1974
