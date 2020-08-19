Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mercredi 19 août 2020
Au cinéma, la suite :
comme chaque mercredi Laurent Valero vous propose une ballade en musique de films… Avec Clint Eastwood, Ennio Morricone, Brian de Palma, Paul Williams, Quincy Jones, Georges Delerue, François Truffaut, Elisa Point, Bernard Herrman, André Prévin, John Proulx....
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Lili Cros & Thierry Chazelle
Clint EastwoodCros Lili, Chazelle ThierryAlbum Voyager léger Label L'autre Distribution (637272-2564)
- 18h06Oddjob
The good, the bad and the uglyGoran Kajfes : Percussions, Per Johansson : Saxophone, Daniel Karlsson : Piano, Peter Forss : Basse électrique, Janne Robertson : PercussionsAlbum Clint Label Act Music & Vision (9494-2) Année 2010
- 18h13Erroll GarnerPiano
MistyAlbum Play misty Label Mam Productions (3930915) Année 2011
- 18h16Aretha Franklin
MistyAlbum Yeah !!! In person with her quartet Label Columbia (88765436862-11) Année 2013
- 18h21Shelby FlintChant
Breezy : Breezy's songMichel Legrand : compositeurAlbum BOF/ Breezy Label Mca Records (MCA384) Année 1973
- 18h23Michel Legrandcompositeur
Breezy : Walking on the beachAlbum BOF/ Breezy Label Mca Records (MCA384) Année 1973
- 18h26Tim Curry
Science fiction / double featureJonathan Adams, Malcolm ChristopherAlbum Bof : The Rocky Horror Picture Show Label Castle Music (CMDDD1320/1) Année 2000
- 18h31Tim Curry
Over at the frankenstein placeRichard O'Brien : compositeur, Jonathan Adams, Malcolm ChristopherAlbum Bof : The Rocky Horror Picture Show Label Castle Music (CMDDD1320/1) Année 2000
- 18h34Tim Curry
The time warpJonathan Adams, Malcolm ChristopherAlbum Bof : The Rocky Horror Picture Show Label Castle Music (CMDDD1320/1) Année 2000
- 18h38The Juicy Fruits
Phantom of paradise : Goodbye, Eddie, goodbyeArchie HahnAlbum Bof / Phantom of the paradise Label Am Records (D18Y4106 , CD) Année 1974
- 18h41Paul Williamscompositeur
Phantom of paradise : FaustAlbum Bof / Phantom of the paradise Label Am Records (D18Y4106 , CD) Année 1974
- 18h47John Williamscompositeur
Cinderella Liberty : Nice to be aroundPaul WilliamsAlbum BOF / Cinderella Liberty Label Casablanca (25SA-264) Année 1973
- 18h49John Williamscompositeur
Cinderella Liberty : Nice to be aroundAlbum BOF / Cinderella Liberty Label Casablanca (25SA-264) Année 1973
- 18h53Quincy Jonescompositeur
Guet-apens : Love themeToots Thilemans : HarmonicaAlbum BOF / L'homme perdu / John & Mary / Guet-apens / CD 5 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
- 18h56Toots ThielemansHarmonica
Salut l'artiste : Yves et DanièleVladimir Cosma : compositeur, Maurice Vander : Piano, Joss Baselli : Accordéon, Eddy Louiss : Orgue HammondAlbum BOF / Salut l'artiste / Courage fuyons / Cd 6 Label Larghetto Music (LARGH005/6) Année 2009
- 18h59Elisa Point
Paris ressemblait à un film de François TruffautAlbum Les filles sont des garcons bizarres Label Saravah (SHL 2088)
- 19h03Georges Deleruecompositeur
L'amour en fuite (suite)Album Le cinéma de François Truffaut Label Universal Music (984 445-8) Année 2004
- 19h08Georges Deleruecompositeur
Le dernier métro : EpililogueAlbum Le cinéma de François Truffaut Label Universal Music (984 445-8) Année 2004
- 19h11Georges Deleruecompositeur
Vivement dimanche !Album Le cinéma de François Truffaut Label Universal Music (984 445-8) Année 2004
- 19h13Gato BarbieriSaxophone ténor
MarnieGeorge Dalto : Piano, Piano électrique, Paul Metzke : Guitare électrique, Bernard Pretty Purdie : Batterie, Babafemi : Conga (tambour), Raymond Montilla : TimbalesAlbum Yesterdays Label Rca/bmg (74321 47797 2) Année 1974
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
