Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 18 août 2021
1h 55mn

Cinéma

Comme chaque mercredi, Retour de Plage réserve son fauteuil au cinéma pour revisiter quelques bandes originales et des reprises qui les renouvellent. Marvin Gaye côtoie Luis Bacalov ou Stelvio Cipriani, Ray Barretto revisite 007 et Mike Patton Ennio Morricone...

Cinéma
Retour de plage vous emmène au cinéma ce mercredi, © Getty

Retrouvez ici les bandes annonces des films Les Ambitieux (1964), Anna Lucasta (1958) et Enquête sur un citoyen au dessus de tout soupçon (1970) :

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies
Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies
Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Days of wine and roses - MARVIN GAYE
    Marvin Gaye

    Days of Wine and Roses

    Album Hello Broadway Label Motown Année 2015
  • 18h09
    Walk on the wild side - MARVIN GAYE
    Marvin Gaye

    Walk on the wild side

    Album Hello Broadway Label Motown Année 2015
  • 18h11
    Walk on the wild side - JIMMY SMITH
    Jimmy SmithOrgue

    Walk on the wild side

    Album Walk on the wild side / Best of the Verve years Label Verve (527950-2) Année 1995
  • 18h18
    Main title from "the carpetbaggers" - JIMMY SMITH
    Jimmy Smith

    Main title from ""the carpetbaggers""

    Album The Cat Label Verve (810046-2) Année 1964
  • 18h22
    Anna Lucasta : That's Anna (Vocals by Sammy Davis Jr.) - SAMMY DAVIS JUNIOR
    Sammy Davis Junior

    Anna Lucasta : That's Anna (Vocals by Sammy Davis Jr.)

    Elmer Bernstein : compositeur
    Album BOF / Anna Lucasta Label Varese Sarabande (VCL 0908 1083) Année 1959
  • 18h24
    Anna Lucasta : Let's go baby
    Elmer Bernsteincompositeur

    Anna Lucasta : Let's go baby

    Album BOF / Anna Lucasta Label Varese Sarabande (VCL 0908 1083) Année 1959
  • 18h29
    Thème des "Sept mercenaires" (theme from the magnificent seven) - TITO RODRIGUEZ ET SON ORCHESTRE
    Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre

    Thème des ""Sept mercenaires"" (theme from the magnificent seven)

    Album Cha cha cha et cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
  • 18h31
    Thème du "Vent dans la plaine" (theme from the unforgiven) - TITO RODRIGUEZ ET SON ORCHESTRE
    Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre

    Thème du ""Vent dans la plaine"" (theme from the unforgiven)

    Album Cha cha cha et cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
  • 18h34
    On green dolphin street - LOUIE RAMIREZ & HIS LATIN JAZZ ENSEMBLE
    Louie Ramirez & His Latin Jazz Ensemble

    On Green Dolphin Street

    Louie Ramirez : chef d'orchestre, Ramirez Louie & His Orchestra
    Album Latin au go go Label Collectors Choice Music (CCM-903) Année 2008
  • 18h37
    The James Bond theme - RAY BARRETTO
    Ray Barretto

    The James Bond theme

    Album Señor 007 Label Blmo (BMCD 1627)
  • 18h39
    Search for vulcan - RAY BARRETTO
    Ray Barretto

    Search for vulcan

    Album Señor 007 Label Blmo (BMCD 1627)
  • 18h43
    Touch of evil : Background for murder
    Henry Mancinicompositeur

    Touch of evil : Background for murder

    Joseph Gershenson : chef d'orchestre, Universal-International Studio Orchestra, Whit Masterson : auteur
    Album BOF / La soif du mal (Touch of evil) Label Movie Sound Records (MSCD-401)
  • 18h51
    Tie me up! Tie me down!
    Ennio Morriconecompositeur, Ennio Morriconechef d'orchestre

    Attache-moi : Tie me up! Tie me down!

    Orchestre Symphonique De Rome
    Album Bof / Attache-moi Label Novus (BD 83095) Année 1989
  • 18h53
    Atame (Tie me up ! Tie me down! / Attache-moi ! / 1989) - GIOVANNI CECCARELLI
    Giovanni CeccarelliPiano, Piano électrique, Piano jouet, Melodica, Synthétiseur, Flûte à bec, Flûte à bec sopranino, Harpe

    Atame (Tie me up ! Tie me down! / Attache-moi ! / 1989)

    Ennio Morricone : compositeur, Ferruccio Spinetti : Contrebasse, Basse électrique, Guitare, Bongo (tambour)
    Album More Morricone Label Bonsai Music / L'autre Distribution (BON200501) Année 2020
  • 18h58
    Here's to you - GIOVANNI MIRABASSI
    Giovanni MirabassiPiano

    Here's to you

    Gianluca Renzi : Contrebasse, Leon Parker : Percussions
    Album Out of track Label Discograph (6142052) Année 2008
  • 19h01
    Lucignolo
    Fiorenzo Carpicompositeur

    Lucignolo

    Bruno Nicolai : chef d'orchestre
    Album Bof / Les aventures de pinocchio Label Cam (74321 10836 2) Année 1991
  • 19h03
    Theme from the movie "Pinocchio" - ALBORAN TRIO
    Alboran Trio

    Theme from the movie ""Pinocchio""

    Paolo Paliaga : Piano, Dino Contenti : Contrebasse, Gigi Biolcati : Batterie
    Album Meltemi Label Act Music & Vision (ACT 9448-2) Année 2006
  • 19h10
    Gepetto - GIAN LUIGI TROVESI
    Gian Luigi TrovesiClarinette alto

    Gepetto

    Gianni Coscia : Accordéon
    Album In cerca di cibo Label Ecm (543034-2) Année 2000
  • 19h12
    Storia di Pinocchio - NINO MANFREDI
    Nino Manfredi

    Storia di Pinocchio

    Album Nino Manfredi Label Rca Records Label Année 2003
  • 19h14
    Il grande silenzio (restless) - Non Identifie
    Ennio Morriconecompositeur

    Il grande silenzio : Il grande silenzio (restless)

    Non Identifie
    Album BOF / Il grande silenzio - Un bellissimo novembre Label Beat (CDCR 27) Année 1995
  • 19h17
    Il grande silenzio (Le Grand silence) - STEFANO DI BATTISTA
    Stefano Di Battista

    Il grande silenzio (Le Grand silence)

    Ennio Morricone. : compositeur, Stefano Di Battista (saxophone alto, arrangements), Fred Nardin (piano, arrangements), Daniele Sorrentino (contrebasse), André Ceccarelli (batterie)
    Album Morricone Stories Label Warner Année 2021
  • 19h22
    Investigation of a citizen above suspicion - FANTOMAS
    Fantomas

    Investigation of a citizen above suspicion

    Album The Director's Cut Label Ipecac Année 2001
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 17 août 2021
1h 55mn
Avec cordes... des années 70 à nos jours (2/2)
émission suivante
jeudi 19 août 2021
1h 55mn
Retour de plage du jeudi 19 août 2021