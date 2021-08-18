Programmation musicale
Mercredi 18 août 2021
Cinéma
Comme chaque mercredi, Retour de Plage réserve son fauteuil au cinéma pour revisiter quelques bandes originales et des reprises qui les renouvellent. Marvin Gaye côtoie Luis Bacalov ou Stelvio Cipriani, Ray Barretto revisite 007 et Mike Patton Ennio Morricone...
Retrouvez ici les bandes annonces des films Les Ambitieux (1964), Anna Lucasta (1958) et Enquête sur un citoyen au dessus de tout soupçon (1970) :
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Marvin Gaye
Days of Wine and RosesAlbum Hello Broadway Label Motown Année 2015
- 18h09Marvin Gaye
Walk on the wild sideAlbum Hello Broadway Label Motown Année 2015
- 18h11Jimmy SmithOrgue
Walk on the wild sideAlbum Walk on the wild side / Best of the Verve years Label Verve (527950-2) Année 1995
- 18h18Jimmy Smith
Main title from ""the carpetbaggers""Album The Cat Label Verve (810046-2) Année 1964
- 18h22Sammy Davis Junior
Anna Lucasta : That's Anna (Vocals by Sammy Davis Jr.)Elmer Bernstein : compositeurAlbum BOF / Anna Lucasta Label Varese Sarabande (VCL 0908 1083) Année 1959
- 18h24Elmer Bernsteincompositeur
Anna Lucasta : Let's go babyAlbum BOF / Anna Lucasta Label Varese Sarabande (VCL 0908 1083) Année 1959
- 18h29Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre
Thème des ""Sept mercenaires"" (theme from the magnificent seven)Album Cha cha cha et cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
- 18h31Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre
Thème du ""Vent dans la plaine"" (theme from the unforgiven)Album Cha cha cha et cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
- 18h34Louie Ramirez & His Latin Jazz Ensemble
On Green Dolphin StreetLouie Ramirez : chef d'orchestre, Ramirez Louie & His OrchestraAlbum Latin au go go Label Collectors Choice Music (CCM-903) Année 2008
- 18h37Ray Barretto
The James Bond themeAlbum Señor 007 Label Blmo (BMCD 1627)
- 18h39Ray Barretto
Search for vulcanAlbum Señor 007 Label Blmo (BMCD 1627)
- 18h43Henry Mancinicompositeur
Touch of evil : Background for murderJoseph Gershenson : chef d'orchestre, Universal-International Studio Orchestra, Whit Masterson : auteurAlbum BOF / La soif du mal (Touch of evil) Label Movie Sound Records (MSCD-401)
- 18h51Ennio Morriconecompositeur, Ennio Morriconechef d'orchestre
Attache-moi : Tie me up! Tie me down!Orchestre Symphonique De RomeAlbum Bof / Attache-moi Label Novus (BD 83095) Année 1989
- 18h53Giovanni CeccarelliPiano, Piano électrique, Piano jouet, Melodica, Synthétiseur, Flûte à bec, Flûte à bec sopranino, Harpe
Atame (Tie me up ! Tie me down! / Attache-moi ! / 1989)Ennio Morricone : compositeur, Ferruccio Spinetti : Contrebasse, Basse électrique, Guitare, Bongo (tambour)Album More Morricone Label Bonsai Music / L'autre Distribution (BON200501) Année 2020
- 18h58Giovanni MirabassiPiano
Here's to youGianluca Renzi : Contrebasse, Leon Parker : PercussionsAlbum Out of track Label Discograph (6142052) Année 2008
- 19h01Fiorenzo Carpicompositeur
LucignoloBruno Nicolai : chef d'orchestreAlbum Bof / Les aventures de pinocchio Label Cam (74321 10836 2) Année 1991
- 19h03Alboran Trio
Theme from the movie ""Pinocchio""Paolo Paliaga : Piano, Dino Contenti : Contrebasse, Gigi Biolcati : BatterieAlbum Meltemi Label Act Music & Vision (ACT 9448-2) Année 2006
- 19h10Gian Luigi TrovesiClarinette alto
GepettoGianni Coscia : AccordéonAlbum In cerca di cibo Label Ecm (543034-2) Année 2000
- 19h12Nino Manfredi
Storia di PinocchioAlbum Nino Manfredi Label Rca Records Label Année 2003
- 19h14Ennio Morriconecompositeur
Il grande silenzio : Il grande silenzio (restless)Non IdentifieAlbum BOF / Il grande silenzio - Un bellissimo novembre Label Beat (CDCR 27) Année 1995
- 19h17Stefano Di Battista
Il grande silenzio (Le Grand silence)Ennio Morricone. : compositeur, Stefano Di Battista (saxophone alto, arrangements), Fred Nardin (piano, arrangements), Daniele Sorrentino (contrebasse), André Ceccarelli (batterie)Album Morricone Stories Label Warner Année 2021
- 19h22Fantomas
Investigation of a citizen above suspicionAlbum The Director's Cut Label Ipecac Année 2001
