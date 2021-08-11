Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mercredi 11 août 2021
Cinéma
Comme chaque mercredi, Retour de Plage est consacré à la musique de film. Au programme : des thèmes de Dave Grusin, Henry Mancini, Philippe Sarde etc…
Retrouvez ici la bande annonce du film Track Turner :
La programmation musicale :
- 18h06Yusef LateefSaxophone ténor, Hautbois, Flûte
Love theme from ""The robe""Barry Harris : Piano, Ernie Farrow : Contrebasse, Lex Humphries : BatterieAlbum Plays for lovers Label Prestige (PR7447) Année 1966
- 18h11Yusef LateefSaxophone ténor, Hautbois, Flûte
Love thème from ""Spartacus""Barry Harris : Piano, Ernie Farrow : Contrebasse, Lex Humphries : BatterieAlbum Plays for lovers Label Prestige (PR7447) Année 1966
- 18h16Paul BleyPiano
Theme from a place in the sunFranz Waxman : compositeurAlbum Passion flower / CD2 : At Duke Farms 1956 Label Sunnyside (SSC1393-2) Année 2020
- 18h19Lou DonaldsonSaxophone alto
LauraAlbum Midnight soul Label Chess@ (655024) Année 1964
- 18h24Jimmy ForrestSaxophone ténor
Experiment in terrorThe Oliver Nelson Big BandAlbum Soul street Label New Jazz (OJCCD-987-2) Année 1998
- 18h27King CurtisSaxophone ténor
Peter GunnNoble Watts : Saxophone ténor, Herman Foster : Piano, Al Casey : Guitare, Jimmy Lewis : Basse, Belton Evans : PercussionsAlbum Have tenor sax will blow / Live at Small's Paradise Label Collectables Records (COL 6418) Année 2000
- 18h30Jack TeagardenTrombone
Moon riverGeorge Duvivier : Contrebasse, Ed Shaughnessy : Batterie, George Wettling : Batterie, Gene Schroeder : Piano, Hank Jones : Piano, Bud Freeman : Saxophone ténor, Bobby Hackett : TrompetteAlbum Jack Teagarden Label Verve (V 8 495) Année 1962
- 18h33Ola FjellvikaasChant
Whistling away in the darkPer Willy Aaserud : Trompette, Morten Reppesgard : Piano, Ola Fjellvikass : ContrebasseAlbum Street of dreams Label Hot Club Records Année 2013
- 18h39Janet SeidelChant
Two For the RoadHenry Mancini : compositeur, Joe Chindamo : Piano, David Seidel : Contrebasse, Fabian Hevia : BatterieAlbum Charade (Henry Mancini song book) Label La Brava Music Année 2008
- 18h46The Anita Kerr Singers
What's new pussycat ?Album Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
- 18h48The Anita Kerr Singers
AlfieAlbum Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
- 18h56Don Costa
Charley (the soul of nigger charley, 1973)Costa Don : compositeur, Costa Don : auteurAlbum Can you dig it ? The music and politics of black action films Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD214) Année 2009
- 18h59Isaac Hayeschef d'orchestre, Isaac Hayes
Joe bell ( touch guys )Orchestre Symphonique De MemphisAlbum BOF : Three Tough Guys ( Les durs ) / Truck Turner Label Atlantic (SCD-88014-2) Année 1993
- 19h04Isaac Hayeschef d'orchestre, Isaac Hayes
Give it to me ( Truck Turner)Orchestre Symphonique De MemphisAlbum BOF : Three Tough Guys ( Les durs ) / Truck Turner Label Atlantic (SCD-88014-2)
- 19h09Jacques Loussiercompositeur
Main title (Dark of the sun) (Le dernier train du Katanga)Album BOF TV / Feuilletons français (les plus belles musiques de Jacques Loussier) Label Playtime Records (PL 9415) Année 1994
