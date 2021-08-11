Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 11 août 2021
1h 55mn

Cinéma

Comme chaque mercredi, Retour de Plage est consacré à la musique de film. Au programme : des thèmes de Dave Grusin, Henry Mancini, Philippe Sarde etc…

Cinéma
Retour de plage vous emmène au cinéma ce mercredi, © Getty

Retrouvez ici la bande annonce du film Track Turner : 

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h06
    Love theme from "The robe" - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef LateefSaxophone ténor, Hautbois, Flûte

    Love theme from ""The robe""

    Barry Harris : Piano, Ernie Farrow : Contrebasse, Lex Humphries : Batterie
    Album Plays for lovers Label Prestige (PR7447) Année 1966
  • 18h11
    Love theme from "Spartacus" - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef LateefSaxophone ténor, Hautbois, Flûte

    Love thème from ""Spartacus""

    Barry Harris : Piano, Ernie Farrow : Contrebasse, Lex Humphries : Batterie
    Album Plays for lovers Label Prestige (PR7447) Année 1966
  • 18h16
    Theme from a place in the sun - PAUL BLEY
    Paul BleyPiano

    Theme from a place in the sun

    Franz Waxman : compositeur
    Album Passion flower / CD2 : At Duke Farms 1956 Label Sunnyside (SSC1393-2) Année 2020
  • 18h19
    Laura - LOU DONALDSON
    Lou DonaldsonSaxophone alto

    Laura

    Album Midnight soul Label Chess@ (655024) Année 1964
  • 18h24
    Experiment in terror - JIMMY FORREST
    Jimmy ForrestSaxophone ténor

    Experiment in terror

    The Oliver Nelson Big Band
    Album Soul street Label New Jazz (OJCCD-987-2) Année 1998
  • 18h27
    Peter gunn - KING CURTIS
    King CurtisSaxophone ténor

    Peter Gunn

    Noble Watts : Saxophone ténor, Herman Foster : Piano, Al Casey : Guitare, Jimmy Lewis : Basse, Belton Evans : Percussions
    Album Have tenor sax will blow / Live at Small's Paradise Label Collectables Records (COL 6418) Année 2000
  • 18h30
    Moon river - JACK TEAGARDEN
    Jack TeagardenTrombone

    Moon river

    George Duvivier : Contrebasse, Ed Shaughnessy : Batterie, George Wettling : Batterie, Gene Schroeder : Piano, Hank Jones : Piano, Bud Freeman : Saxophone ténor, Bobby Hackett : Trompette
    Album Jack Teagarden Label Verve (V 8 495) Année 1962
  • 18h33
    Whistling away in the dark - OLA FJELLVIKAAS
    Ola FjellvikaasChant

    Whistling away in the dark

    Per Willy Aaserud : Trompette, Morten Reppesgard : Piano, Ola Fjellvikass : Contrebasse
    Album Street of dreams Label Hot Club Records Année 2013
  • 18h39
    Two for the road - JANET SEIDEL
    Janet SeidelChant

    Two For the Road

    Henry Mancini : compositeur, Joe Chindamo : Piano, David Seidel : Contrebasse, Fabian Hevia : Batterie
    Album Charade (Henry Mancini song book) Label La Brava Music Année 2008
  • 18h46
    What's new pussycat ? - THE ANITA KERR SINGERS
    The Anita Kerr Singers

    What's new pussycat ?

    Album Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
  • 18h48
    Alfie - THE ANITA KERR SINGERS
    The Anita Kerr Singers

    Alfie

    Album Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
  • 18h52
    the-friends-of-eddie-coyle-1973-soundtrack-dave-grusin.mp3

    the-friends-of-eddie-coyle-1973-soundtrack-dave-grusin.mp3

  • 18h56
    Charley (the soul of nigger charley, 1973) - DON COSTA
    Don Costa

    Charley (the soul of nigger charley, 1973)

    Costa Don : compositeur, Costa Don : auteur
    Album Can you dig it ? The music and politics of black action films Label Soul Jazz Records (SJR CD214) Année 2009
  • 18h59
    Joe bell ( touch guys ) - ISAAC HAYES
    Isaac Hayeschef d'orchestre, Isaac Hayes

    Joe bell ( touch guys )

    Orchestre Symphonique De Memphis
    Album BOF : Three Tough Guys ( Les durs ) / Truck Turner Label Atlantic (SCD-88014-2) Année 1993
  • 19h04
    Give it to me ( Truck Turner) - ISAAC HAYES
    Isaac Hayeschef d'orchestre, Isaac Hayes

    Give it to me ( Truck Turner)

    Orchestre Symphonique De Memphis
    Album BOF : Three Tough Guys ( Les durs ) / Truck Turner Label Atlantic (SCD-88014-2)
  • 19h09
    Main title (Dark of the sun) (Dernier train du Katanga)
    Jacques Loussiercompositeur

    Main title (Dark of the sun) (Le dernier train du Katanga)

    Album BOF TV / Feuilletons français (les plus belles musiques de Jacques Loussier) Label Playtime Records (PL 9415) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 10 août 2021
1h 55mn
Vinyl Party
émission suivante
jeudi 12 août 2021
1h 55mn
Retour de plage du jeudi 12 août 2021