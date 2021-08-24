Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mardi 24 août 2021
Quincy Jones compositeur, arrangeur, producteur, enchanteur...
Émission spéciale Quincy Jones dans Retour de Plage aujourd'hui sur France Musique.
Toots Thielemans et Quincy Jones jouent "Eyes of love", le thème nommé à l’oscar du film The bannings :
La bande annonce du film The Salit, musique de Quincy Jones :
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Quincy Jones
IronsideJones Quincy D : compositeur, Talib KwaliAlbum Q : Soul bossa nostra Label Interscope Records (0602527391977) Année 2010
- 18h10Quincy Jones
Get the funk out of my faceJohnson George Henry : compositeur, Johnson Louis E : compositeur, Jones Quincy D : compositeur, Snoop Dogg, Johnson George Henry : auteur, Johnson Louis E : auteur, Jones Quincy D : auteurAlbum Q : Soul bossa nostra Label Interscope Records (0602527391977) Année 2010
- 18h14
For Lena and LennieQuincy Jones : chef d'orchestre, The Quincy Jones - Sammy Nestico OrchestraAlbum Basie & beyond Label Qwest Records (9362-47792-2) Année 2000
- 18h19Les Double-Six
For Lena and Lennie (en flânant dans Paris)Album Les Double Six / Best of Label Rca (74321643142) Année 1960
- 18h23Quincy Jonescompositeur
« You've Got it Bad Girl » Summer in the CityQuincy Jones (arrangement, direction), Dave Grusin (piano électrique), Eddie Louis (orgue), Valerie Simpson (voix)Album You've Got It Bad Girl Label Verve (0602517910416) Année 1973
- 18h29Quincy Joneschef d'orchestre
Soldier in the rainAlbum Strike up the band Label Mercury (830774-2) Année 1963
- 18h33Quincy Jonescompositeur
Le dossier Anderson : Theme from The Anderson tapesAlbum Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
- 18h39Quincy Jones
Eyes of loveDiversAlbum You've Got It Bad Girl Label Verve (0602517910416) Année 1973
- 18h43Andre Kostelanetz
(carol's theme) the eyes of loveAlbum The Kostlanetz sound of today / Today's greatest movie hits Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-7601) Année 2004
- 18h45
The eyes of loveGunter Kallmann ChorAlbum The fantastic sound of (Jazz club) Label Polydor Année 2020
- 18h48Quincy Jonescompositeur
The split : The split (main title)Billy Preston : VoixAlbum Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
- 18h51Quincy Jonescompositeur
The split : It's just a game loveArthur Prysock : VoixAlbum Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
- 18h57
2-10 You Put It On Me [B.B. King].wav
- 18h59
2-12 For Love Of Ivy(End Title) [Shirley Horn].wav
- 19h03Sarah Vaughan
DreamsvilleHenry Mancini : compositeur, Jay Livingston : compositeur, Ray Evans : compositeurAlbum Sings the Mancini songbook Label Mercury (558 401-2)
- 19h07Sarah Vaughan
Slow hot wineAlbum Sings the Mancini songbook Label Mercury (558 401-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
émission précédentelundi 23 août 2021
Chansons françaises
1h 55mn
émission suivantemercredi 25 août 2021