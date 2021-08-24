Retour de plage
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mardi 24 août 2021
1h 55mn

Quincy Jones compositeur, arrangeur, producteur, enchanteur...

Émission spéciale Quincy Jones dans Retour de Plage aujourd'hui sur France Musique.

Emission spéciale Quincy Jones dans Retour de Plage aujourd'hui !, © Getty

Toots Thielemans et Quincy Jones jouent "Eyes of love", le thème nommé à l’oscar du film The bannings : 

La bande annonce du film The Salit, musique de Quincy Jones

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Ironside - QUINCY JONES
    Quincy Jones

    Ironside

    Jones Quincy D : compositeur, Talib Kwali
    Album Q : Soul bossa nostra Label Interscope Records (0602527391977) Année 2010
  • 18h10
    Get the funk out of my face - QUINCY JONES
    Quincy Jones

    Get the funk out of my face

    Johnson George Henry : compositeur, Johnson Louis E : compositeur, Jones Quincy D : compositeur, Snoop Dogg, Johnson George Henry : auteur, Johnson Louis E : auteur, Jones Quincy D : auteur
    Album Q : Soul bossa nostra Label Interscope Records (0602527391977) Année 2010
  • 18h14
    For lena and lennie

    For Lena and Lennie

    Quincy Jones : chef d'orchestre, The Quincy Jones - Sammy Nestico Orchestra
    Album Basie & beyond Label Qwest Records (9362-47792-2) Année 2000
  • 18h19
    For Lena and Lennie (en flânant dans Paris) - LES DOUBLE-SIX
    Les Double-Six

    For Lena and Lennie (en flânant dans Paris)

    Album Les Double Six / Best of Label Rca (74321643142) Année 1960
  • 18h23
    Summer in the city - Mark Sebastian, Steve Boone
    Quincy Jonescompositeur

    « You've Got it Bad Girl » Summer in the City

    Quincy Jones (arrangement, direction), Dave Grusin (piano électrique), Eddie Louis (orgue), Valerie Simpson (voix)
    Album You've Got It Bad Girl Label Verve (0602517910416) Année 1973
  • 18h29
    Soldier in the rain
    Quincy Joneschef d'orchestre

    Soldier in the rain

    Album Strike up the band Label Mercury (830774-2) Année 1963
  • 18h33
    Le dossier Anderson : Theme from The Anderson tapes
    Quincy Jonescompositeur

    Le dossier Anderson : Theme from The Anderson tapes

    Album Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
  • 18h39
    Eyes of love - QUINCY JONES
    Quincy Jones

    Eyes of love

    Divers
    Album You've Got It Bad Girl Label Verve (0602517910416) Année 1973
  • 18h43
    (carol's theme) the eyes of love - ANDRE KOSTELANETZ
    Andre Kostelanetz

    (carol's theme) the eyes of love

    Album The Kostlanetz sound of today / Today's greatest movie hits Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-7601) Année 2004
  • 18h45
    The eyes of love

    The eyes of love

    Gunter Kallmann Chor
    Album The fantastic sound of (Jazz club) Label Polydor Année 2020
  • 18h48
    The split : The split (main title) - BILLY PRESTON
    Quincy Jonescompositeur

    The split : The split (main title)

    Billy Preston : Voix
    Album Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
  • 18h51
    The split : It's just a game love - ARTHUR PRYSOCK
    Quincy Jonescompositeur

    The split : It's just a game love

    Arthur Prysock : Voix
    Album Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
  • 18h57
    2-10 You Put It On Me [B.B. King].wav

    2-10 You Put It On Me [B.B. King].wav

  • 18h59
    2-12 For Love Of Ivy(End Title) [Shirley Horn].wav

    2-12 For Love Of Ivy(End Title) [Shirley Horn].wav

  • 19h03
    Dreamsville - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    Dreamsville

    Henry Mancini : compositeur, Jay Livingston : compositeur, Ray Evans : compositeur
    Album Sings the Mancini songbook Label Mercury (558 401-2)
  • 19h07
    Slow hot wine - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    Slow hot wine

    Album Sings the Mancini songbook Label Mercury (558 401-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
