Mardi 21 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Eternelle Peggy Lee

Chanteuse de jazz la plus influente du XXe siècle, c'est avec Benny Goodman, Franck Sinatra ou encore Dean Martin, que nous écoutons Peggy Lee dans Retour de Plage !

Peggy Lee, © Getty / Bettmann
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Why don't you do right ? (1942-02-27) - PEGGY LEE & BENNY GOODMAN ORCHESTRA
    Peggy Lee & Benny Goodman Orchestra

    Why don't you do right ? (1942-02-27)

    Album L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 à 1953 / Volume 12 Label Chant Du Monde (574 1312) Année 2004
  • 18h08
    Where or when - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    Where or when

    Benny Goodman Sextet
    Album 50 sublimes chanteuses de jazz 1940-1953 Label Bmg Année 2002
  • 18h11
    You brough a new kind of love to me (with Peggy Lee) - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    You brough a new kind of love to me (with Peggy Lee)

    Peggy Lee, Axel Stordahl And His Orchestra
    Album A voice on air 1935-1955 Label Columbia (88875099712) Année 2015
  • 18h13
    You Was - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    You Was

    Burke : compositeur, Webster : compositeur, Martin Dean
    Album BD Music presents Peggy Lee Label Bdmusic (78541) Année 2015
  • 18h18
    My heart belongs to daddy - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    My heart belongs to daddy

    Cootie Chesterfield : Trompette, Jimmy Rowles : Piano, Max Wayne : Contrebasse
    Album Black coffee Label Mca Records (MCD 32938) Année 2004
  • 18h20
    Old devil moon - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy LeeChant

    Old devil moon

    Nelson Riddle : chef d'orchestre, Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra, Pete Candoli : Trompette, Harry Edison : Trompette, Conrad Gozzo : Trompette, Shorty Sherock : Trompette, Murray Mac Eachern : Trombone, George Roberts : Trombone, Juan Tizol : Trombone, Joe Cook : Saxophone alto, Harry Klee : Saxophone alto, Al Hendrickson : Guitare électrique, Jimmy Rowles : Piano, Joe Comfort : Contrebasse, Mel Lewis : Batterie
    Album Four classic albums Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1290) Année 2018
  • 18h24
    Wish you were here - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    Wish you were here

    Album Latin ala Lee / Olé ala Lee! Label Capitol (7243 8 56056 28) Année 1997
  • 18h26
    Something cool - JULIE LONDON
    Julie London

    Something cool

    Album Around midnight Label Capitol (3698102) Année 2006
  • 18h32
    It never entered my mind - CHRIS CONNOR
    Chris Connor

    It Never Entered My Mind

    Richard Rodgers : compositeur, Maynard Ferguson : Trompette, Hart Lorenz : auteur
    Album Double exposure Label Rhino Atlantic Année 1961
  • 18h39
    Johnny guitar - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    Johnny guitar

    Album Moon flowers / The collection 1952-54 All the singles & two complete albums Label Rev-Ola (CR REV 212)
  • 18h42
    Johnny Guitar - HELEN MERRILL
    Helen Merrill

    Johnny guitar

    Album Autumn leaves Label Sonopresse @ (35 004/2)
  • 18h46
    WALLACE La belle et le clochard : What a dog / He's a tramp - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy LeeChant, Peggy Leeauteur

    La belle et le clochard : What a dog / He's a tramp

    Oliver Wallace : compositeur, Oliver Wallace : chef d'orchestre, Walt Disney Studio Orchestra, Sonny Burke : auteur
    Album BOF / La belle et le clochard (Extrait) Label Emi Année 1997
  • 18h48
    The lady is a tramp - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    The lady is a tramp

    Album Mink jazz Label Capitol Records
  • 18h52
    Sugar (that sugar baby of mine) - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    Sugar (that sugar baby of mine)

    Louie Bellson : compositeur, Hayes Jack J : compositeur, Lee Peggy : compositeur
    Album Songs from Pete Kelly's Blues Label Decca Année 1955
  • 18h54
    Les félins : Just call me love bird (feat. Peggy Lee) - PEGGY LEE
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur, Lalo Schifrinchef d'orchestre, Lalo Schifrinauteur

    Les félins : Just call me love bird (feat. Peggy Lee)

    Peggy Lee : Voix
    Album The sound of Lalo Schifrin Label Decca Records (5373662) Année 2016
