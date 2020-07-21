Programmation musicale
Mardi 21 juillet 2020
Eternelle Peggy Lee
Chanteuse de jazz la plus influente du XXe siècle, c'est avec Benny Goodman, Franck Sinatra ou encore Dean Martin, que nous écoutons Peggy Lee dans Retour de Plage !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Peggy Lee & Benny Goodman Orchestra
Why don't you do right ? (1942-02-27)Album L'histoire du jazz vocal : 1941 à 1953 / Volume 12 Label Chant Du Monde (574 1312) Année 2004
- 18h08Peggy Lee
Where or whenBenny Goodman SextetAlbum 50 sublimes chanteuses de jazz 1940-1953 Label Bmg Année 2002
- 18h11Frank Sinatra
You brough a new kind of love to me (with Peggy Lee)Peggy Lee, Axel Stordahl And His OrchestraAlbum A voice on air 1935-1955 Label Columbia (88875099712) Année 2015
- 18h13Peggy Lee
You WasBurke : compositeur, Webster : compositeur, Martin DeanAlbum BD Music presents Peggy Lee Label Bdmusic (78541) Année 2015
- 18h18Peggy Lee
My heart belongs to daddyCootie Chesterfield : Trompette, Jimmy Rowles : Piano, Max Wayne : ContrebasseAlbum Black coffee Label Mca Records (MCD 32938) Année 2004
- 18h20Peggy LeeChant
Old devil moonNelson Riddle : chef d'orchestre, Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra, Pete Candoli : Trompette, Harry Edison : Trompette, Conrad Gozzo : Trompette, Shorty Sherock : Trompette, Murray Mac Eachern : Trombone, George Roberts : Trombone, Juan Tizol : Trombone, Joe Cook : Saxophone alto, Harry Klee : Saxophone alto, Al Hendrickson : Guitare électrique, Jimmy Rowles : Piano, Joe Comfort : Contrebasse, Mel Lewis : BatterieAlbum Four classic albums Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1290) Année 2018
- 18h24Peggy Lee
Wish you were hereAlbum Latin ala Lee / Olé ala Lee! Label Capitol (7243 8 56056 28) Année 1997
- 18h26Julie London
Something coolAlbum Around midnight Label Capitol (3698102) Année 2006
- 18h32Chris Connor
It Never Entered My MindRichard Rodgers : compositeur, Maynard Ferguson : Trompette, Hart Lorenz : auteurAlbum Double exposure Label Rhino Atlantic Année 1961
- 18h39Peggy Lee
Johnny guitarAlbum Moon flowers / The collection 1952-54 All the singles & two complete albums Label Rev-Ola (CR REV 212)
- 18h42Helen Merrill
Johnny guitarAlbum Autumn leaves Label Sonopresse @ (35 004/2)
- 18h46Peggy LeeChant, Peggy Leeauteur
La belle et le clochard : What a dog / He's a trampOliver Wallace : compositeur, Oliver Wallace : chef d'orchestre, Walt Disney Studio Orchestra, Sonny Burke : auteurAlbum BOF / La belle et le clochard (Extrait) Label Emi Année 1997
- 18h48Peggy Lee
The lady is a trampAlbum Mink jazz Label Capitol Records
- 18h52Peggy Lee
Sugar (that sugar baby of mine)Louie Bellson : compositeur, Hayes Jack J : compositeur, Lee Peggy : compositeurAlbum Songs from Pete Kelly's Blues Label Decca Année 1955
- 18h54Lalo Schifrincompositeur, Lalo Schifrinchef d'orchestre, Lalo Schifrinauteur
Les félins : Just call me love bird (feat. Peggy Lee)Peggy Lee : VoixAlbum The sound of Lalo Schifrin Label Decca Records (5373662) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Margaux MullerCollaboration
