Mardi 18 août 2020
Quelques trésors cachés dans la discographie des crooners masculins,
avec Mel Tormé, Barry Manilow, Al Jarreau, Lou Rawls, Harry Belafonte, Frank Rosolino, Kenny Burrell, Jackie Paris...
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04James Belvin
It's all right with meAlbum Mr. Easy Label Rca (ND 74402)
- 18h08James Belvin
Angel eyesAlbum Mr. Easy Label Rca (ND 74402)
- 18h12Matt DennisPiano
Compared to youGene Englund : Basse, Mark Barnett : BatterieAlbum Plays and sings Matt Dennis Label Kapp (UCCU-5115) Année 1953
- 18h15Matt DennisPiano
Everything Happens to MeGene Englund : Basse, Mark Barnett : BatterieAlbum Plays and sings Matt Dennis Label Kapp (UCCU-5115) Année 1953
- 18h18
11 Frank D'Rone Everything Happens To Me.wav
- 18h23Buddy Rich
Wrap your troubles in dreamsAlbum Rich buddy succes de 1950 a 1955 Label Classics Records (CLASSICS 1419)
- 18h27Jackie Paris
More than you knowAlbum Skylark Label Vibration (AD 007) Année 2011
- 18h30Jackie ParisGuitare
Thad's bluesThad Jones : compositeur, Hank Jones : Piano, George Duvivier : Contrebasse, Roy Haynes : BatterieAlbum Jackie Paris sings the lyrics of Ira Gershwin / The song is Paris Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 878) Année 2015
- 18h34Jackie ParisVoix
'Tis autumnHenry Nemo : compositeur, Bobby Scott : chef d'orchestre, Dick Berg : Cor, Don Corrado : Cor, Art Cery : Cor, Ray Alonge : Cor, Bill Hammond : Flûte traversière, Phil Bodner : Flûte traversière, Saxophone alto, Romeo Penque : Flûte traversière, Saxophone ténor, George Dessinger : Basson, Gloria Agostini : Harpe, Barry Galbraith : Guitare électrique, George Duvivier : Contrebasse, Sol Gubin : Batterie, Henry Nemo : auteurAlbum Jackie Paris sings the lyrics of Ira Gershwin / The song is Paris Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 878) Année 2015
- 18h38Kenny Burrell
I'm just a lucky so and soM.david : compositeur, Duke Ellington : compositeurAlbum Weaver of Dreams Label Sony Music Labels (SICP4207) Année 2014
- 18h41Kenny Burrell
A fine romanceJ. Kern : compositeur, D. Fields : compositeurAlbum Weaver of Dreams Label Sony Music Labels (SICP4207) Année 2014
- 18h44
02 Frank Rosolino Come Rain or Come Shine [Remastered 2017].wav
- 18h47
04 Frank Rosolino Sometimes I'm Happy [Remastered 2017].wav
- 18h50Harry Belafonte
Big boat up the riverAlbum Ballads blues and boasters Label Rca (741 018) Année 1964
- 18h55Harry BelafonteChant
Tongue tie babyAlbum Calypso in brass Label Rca (740664) Année 1966
