Mardi 18 août 2020
1h 55mn

Quelques trésors cachés dans la discographie des crooners masculins,

avec Mel Tormé, Barry Manilow, Al Jarreau, Lou Rawls, Harry Belafonte, Frank Rosolino, Kenny Burrell, Jackie Paris...

L'acteur et chanteur américain Harry Belafonte sur scène vers 1960, © Getty / Archive Photos/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    It's all right with me - JAMES BELVIN
    James Belvin

    It's all right with me

    Album Mr. Easy Label Rca (ND 74402)
  • 18h08
    Angel eyes - JAMES BELVIN
    James Belvin

    Angel eyes

    Album Mr. Easy Label Rca (ND 74402)
  • 18h12
    Compared to you - MATT DENNIS
    Matt DennisPiano

    Compared to you

    Gene Englund : Basse, Mark Barnett : Batterie
    Album Plays and sings Matt Dennis Label Kapp (UCCU-5115) Année 1953
  • 18h15
    Everything happens to me - MATT DENNIS
    Matt DennisPiano

    Everything Happens to Me

    Gene Englund : Basse, Mark Barnett : Batterie
    Album Plays and sings Matt Dennis Label Kapp (UCCU-5115) Année 1953
  • 18h18
    11 Frank D'Rone Everything Happens To Me.wav

    11 Frank D'Rone Everything Happens To Me.wav

  • 18h23
    Wrap your troubles in dreams - BUDDY RICH
    Buddy Rich

    Wrap your troubles in dreams

    Album Rich buddy succes de 1950 a 1955 Label Classics Records (CLASSICS 1419)
  • 18h27
    More than you know - JACKIE PARIS
    Jackie Paris

    More than you know

    Album Skylark Label Vibration (AD 007) Année 2011
  • 18h30
    Thad's blues - JACKIE PARIS
    Jackie ParisGuitare

    Thad's blues

    Thad Jones : compositeur, Hank Jones : Piano, George Duvivier : Contrebasse, Roy Haynes : Batterie
    Album Jackie Paris sings the lyrics of Ira Gershwin / The song is Paris Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 878) Année 2015
  • 18h34
    'Tis autumn - JACKIE PARIS
    Jackie ParisVoix

    'Tis autumn

    Henry Nemo : compositeur, Bobby Scott : chef d'orchestre, Dick Berg : Cor, Don Corrado : Cor, Art Cery : Cor, Ray Alonge : Cor, Bill Hammond : Flûte traversière, Phil Bodner : Flûte traversière, Saxophone alto, Romeo Penque : Flûte traversière, Saxophone ténor, George Dessinger : Basson, Gloria Agostini : Harpe, Barry Galbraith : Guitare électrique, George Duvivier : Contrebasse, Sol Gubin : Batterie, Henry Nemo : auteur
    Album Jackie Paris sings the lyrics of Ira Gershwin / The song is Paris Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 878) Année 2015
  • 18h38
    I'm just a lucky so and so - KENNY BURRELL
    Kenny Burrell

    I'm just a lucky so and so

    M.david : compositeur, Duke Ellington : compositeur
    Album Weaver of Dreams Label Sony Music Labels (SICP4207) Année 2014
  • 18h41
    A fine romance - KENNY BURRELL
    Kenny Burrell

    A fine romance

    J. Kern : compositeur, D. Fields : compositeur
    Album Weaver of Dreams Label Sony Music Labels (SICP4207) Année 2014
  • 18h44
    02 Frank Rosolino Come Rain or Come Shine [Remastered 2017].wav

    02 Frank Rosolino Come Rain or Come Shine [Remastered 2017].wav

  • 18h47
    04 Frank Rosolino Sometimes I'm Happy [Remastered 2017].wav

    04 Frank Rosolino Sometimes I'm Happy [Remastered 2017].wav

  • 18h50
    Big boat up the river - HARRY BELAFONTE
    Harry Belafonte

    Big boat up the river

    Album Ballads blues and boasters Label Rca (741 018) Année 1964
  • 18h55
    Tongue tie baby - HARRY BELAFONTE
    Harry BelafonteChant

    Tongue tie baby

    Album Calypso in brass Label Rca (740664) Année 1966
