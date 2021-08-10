Retour de plage
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mardi 10 août 2021
1h 55mn

Vinyl Party

Comme chaque année, Retour de plage ressort son tourne disque pour une émission toute en vinyls, numérisés pour l’occasion par les équipes de la discothèque de Radio-France. Raretés et pépites au rendez-vous !

Vinyl Party
Une vinyl party à votre retour de plage ! , © Getty
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Something - KING CURTIS
    King CurtisSaxophone ténor, Saxophone alto, Saxophone soprano

    Something

    Trevor Lawrence : Saxophone baryton, David Hood : Contrebasse, Roger Hawkins : Batterie, Cornell Dupree : Guitare, Benny Powell : Trombone, Joe Newman : Trompette
    Album Get ready Label Atco (503 057) Année 1970
  • 18h08
    I say a little prayer - SUSAN CADOGAN
    Susan Cadogan

    I say a little prayer

    Album Doing it her way Label Pathé Marconi (2C 066 97 005) Année 1975
  • 18h12
    I can see clearly now - SUSAN CADOGAN
    Susan Cadogan

    I can see clearly now

    Album Doing it her way Label Pathé Marconi (2C 066 97 005) Année 1975
  • 18h14
    I'll walk alone - JOHNNY NASH
    Johnny Nash

    I'll walk alone

    Don Costa : chef d'orchestre
    Album I'll walk alone Label Abc Paramount (ABC 90 833) Année 1959
  • 18h17
    That woman - JOHNNY NASH
    Johnny Nash

    That woman

    Album What a wonderful world Label Epic (EPC 81 783) Année 1977
  • 18h20
    I gotta right to sing the blues - EYDIE GORME
    Eydie Gorme

    I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues

    Don Costa : chef d'orchestre
    Album Eydie swings the blues Label Abc Paramount (255154-1) Année 1957
  • 18h23
    Stormy weather - EYDIE GORME
    Eydie Gorme

    Stormy weather

    Don Costa : chef d'orchestre
    Album Eydie swings the blues Label Abc Paramount (255154-1) Année 1957
  • 18h28
    Greensleeves - BEN WEBSTER
    Ben WebsterSaxophone ténor

    Greensleeves

    Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen : Contrebasse, Al Heath : Batterie, Kenny Drew : Piano, Sahib Shihab : Vent (instrument), Jesper Thilo : Vent (instrument)
    Album Ben Webster plays ballads Label Storyville (SLP 4118) Année 1988
  • 18h30
    Cry me a river - BEN WEBSTER
    Ben WebsterSaxophone ténor

    Cry me a river

    Niels Jorgen Steen : chef d'orchestre, Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen : Contrebasse, William Schioppfe : Batterie, Ole Koch Hansen : Piano, Ole Molin : Guitare, Helmuth Hjort Hansen : Trombone, Allan Botschinsky : Trompette, Perry Knudsen : Trompette, Torolf Mølgard : Trombone, Bent Nielsen : Vent (instrument), Uffe Karskov : Vent (instrument)
    Album Ben Webster plays ballads Label Storyville (SLP 4118) Année 1988
  • 18h35
    Mr. Lucky - JIMMY MCGRIFF
    Jimmy McGriff

    Mr. Lucky

    Marion Booker Jr., Richard Davis, Richard Evans, Horace Ott, Johnny Board, Cliff Davis, Lawrence Killian, Murray Watson
    Album Jimmy McGriff Label America Records (AM 6 151) Année 1980
