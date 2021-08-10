Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mardi 10 août 2021
Vinyl Party
Comme chaque année, Retour de plage ressort son tourne disque pour une émission toute en vinyls, numérisés pour l’occasion par les équipes de la discothèque de Radio-France. Raretés et pépites au rendez-vous !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04King CurtisSaxophone ténor, Saxophone alto, Saxophone soprano
SomethingTrevor Lawrence : Saxophone baryton, David Hood : Contrebasse, Roger Hawkins : Batterie, Cornell Dupree : Guitare, Benny Powell : Trombone, Joe Newman : TrompetteAlbum Get ready Label Atco (503 057) Année 1970
- 18h08Susan Cadogan
I say a little prayerAlbum Doing it her way Label Pathé Marconi (2C 066 97 005) Année 1975
- 18h12Susan Cadogan
I can see clearly nowAlbum Doing it her way Label Pathé Marconi (2C 066 97 005) Année 1975
- 18h14Johnny Nash
I'll walk aloneDon Costa : chef d'orchestreAlbum I'll walk alone Label Abc Paramount (ABC 90 833) Année 1959
- 18h17Johnny Nash
That womanAlbum What a wonderful world Label Epic (EPC 81 783) Année 1977
- 18h20Eydie Gorme
I Gotta Right To Sing The BluesDon Costa : chef d'orchestreAlbum Eydie swings the blues Label Abc Paramount (255154-1) Année 1957
- 18h23Eydie Gorme
Stormy weatherDon Costa : chef d'orchestreAlbum Eydie swings the blues Label Abc Paramount (255154-1) Année 1957
- 18h28Ben WebsterSaxophone ténor
GreensleevesNiels-Henning Orsted Pedersen : Contrebasse, Al Heath : Batterie, Kenny Drew : Piano, Sahib Shihab : Vent (instrument), Jesper Thilo : Vent (instrument)Album Ben Webster plays ballads Label Storyville (SLP 4118) Année 1988
- 18h30Ben WebsterSaxophone ténor
Cry me a riverNiels Jorgen Steen : chef d'orchestre, Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen : Contrebasse, William Schioppfe : Batterie, Ole Koch Hansen : Piano, Ole Molin : Guitare, Helmuth Hjort Hansen : Trombone, Allan Botschinsky : Trompette, Perry Knudsen : Trompette, Torolf Mølgard : Trombone, Bent Nielsen : Vent (instrument), Uffe Karskov : Vent (instrument)Album Ben Webster plays ballads Label Storyville (SLP 4118) Année 1988
- 18h35Jimmy McGriff
Mr. LuckyMarion Booker Jr., Richard Davis, Richard Evans, Horace Ott, Johnny Board, Cliff Davis, Lawrence Killian, Murray WatsonAlbum Jimmy McGriff Label America Records (AM 6 151) Année 1980
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
