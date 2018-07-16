Arrangeurs et arrangements 2/2
Générique
Ennio Morricone
Una donna allo specchio
Programmation musicale
♫ Slide Hampton trombone et arrgts avec Benjamin Jacobs trombone, Hobart Dodson et William Thomas trompettes, George Coleman saxophone ténor, Jay Cameron saxophone baryton, Eddie Khan contrebasse et Les Humphries batterie
I loves you Porgy & Summertime (George Gershwin)
Extraits de l'album Two sides of Slide (Charlie Parker records 1961) FRESH SOUNDS RECORDS 349
♫ Hal Shaeffer orchestra
The song from Moulin Rouge (Georges Auric)
Extrait de l'album Showcase : Great songs from United artists Pictures (1958) FRESH SOUND RECORDS 855
♫ Coleman Hawkins avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Manny Albam
Beyond the sea (Trenet / Chauliac)
Extrait de l'album The Haw in Paris (1956) RCA VICTOR 743218551522
♫ Manny Albam and his Jazz greats
I feel Pretty & Tonight (L. Bernstein) Solistes Hank Jones piano, Al Cohn sax ténor, Gene Quill sax alto, Nick Travis trombone, Milt Hinton contrebasse
Extrait de l'album Manny Albam Plays music from the Broadway Musical West Side Story (1957) FRESH SOUND RECORD 545
♫ Johnny Williams and his orchestra
The Surrey with a fringe on top (Adler / Ross)
Extrait de l'album Rhythm in motion (1961) BLUE MOON 858
♫ Terry Snyder and The All Stars
I'm in the mood for love (Hugh / Mc Fields)
Extrait de l'album Persuasive percussions preod Enoch Light (1959) COMMAND
♫ Sarah Vaughan chant avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Johnny Mandel
Missing you (Ronnell Bright)
Extrait de l'album No Count Sarah (1958) EMARCY RECORDS 824057-2
♫ Tony Bennett chant avec un orchestre dirigé et arrangé par Johnny Mandel
The shadow of your smile (Johnny Mandel) du film Harlow
Extrait de l’album The movie song album (1966) CBS 8287687233 2
♫ Marty Paich Big Band soliste Jack Sheldon trompette
What's New ? (J. Burke / B. Haggert)
Extrait de l'album The Picasso pf Big Band Jazz (1958) CANDID LP 9031
♫Marty Paich and his Orchestra
I love Paris (Cole Porter) Solistes Jimmy Giufre clarinette, Frank Beach trompette
Extrait de l'album Moanin' (1959) DISCOVERY RECORDS 962
♫ Mel Tormé avec Le Dek-tette de Marty Paich
Lullaby of Birdland (Shearing / Foster)
Extrait de l'album Mael Tormé and the Marty Paich Dek-Tette Lulu's back in town (Bethlehem 1956) AFFINITY / CHARLY 5
♫ Gil Evans
Round midnight (Monk / Williams / Hanighen)
Extrait de l'album New bottle Old wine (Pacific Jazz 1958) EMI 7468552
♫ Miles Davis trompette
Bess you is my woman now (Gershwin)
Extrait de l'album Miles Davis Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Orchestra under the direction of Gil Evans (1958) COLUMBIA 67397/2
♫ George Russell orchestra avec Jon Hendricks narrateur, Bill Evans piano, John Coltrane sax ténor, Sol Shlinger sax baryton, Art Farmer, Ernie Royal, Doc Severinsen trompettes, Bob Brookmeyer, Frank Rehak trombones, Milt Hinton contrebasse et Charlie Persip batterie
Manhattan (Lorenz / Hart)
Extrait de l'album New-York, N.Y ( Impulse / 1958) POL WINNERS
♫ Johnny Hodges saxophone alto avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Oliver Nelson
Something to live for (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)
In a sentimental mood ( Duke Ellington) et Satin doll (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)
Extraits de l’album The eleventh hour (1962) WARNER JAZZ 5144232722
♫ Wes Montgomery guitare avec l'orchestre d'Oliver Nelson
Once I loved (Tom Jobim)
Extrait de l'album Goin' out of my head (1966) VERVE 062517396913
♫ Oliver Nelson Orchestra
125th street & 7th avenue (Oliver Nelson)
Extrait de l'album Skull sessions (1975) RCA 7432 1887 132
♫ Don Sebesky orchestra
Semi-tough (Don Sebesky)
Extrait de l'album Giant box (1973) EPIC 4505642
♫ Don Ellis Band
Good feelin (Don Ellis)
Extrait de l'album The new Don Ellis Band goes underground (1969) COLUMBIA 9 889
♫ Don Ellis
Theme from French connection (Don Ellis)
Extrait de l'album Connection (1972) WOUNDED BIRD RECORDS 1766
♫ Don Ellis Orchestra
The devil made me write this piece (Don Ellis)
Extrait de l'album Soaring (1973) MPS 25123
♫Karing Krog avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Palle Mikkelborg
Watch what happens (Michel Legrand / Marylin & Alan Bergman)
Extrait de l'album You must believe in spring (1974) MEANTIME RECORDS 1993
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Sandrine DalmarCollaboration