Arrangeurs et arrangements 2/2

Programmation musicale

♫ Slide Hampton trombone et arrgts avec Benjamin Jacobs trombone, Hobart Dodson et William Thomas trompettes, George Coleman saxophone ténor, Jay Cameron saxophone baryton, Eddie Khan contrebasse et Les Humphries batterie

I loves you Porgy & Summertime (George Gershwin)

Extraits de l'album Two sides of Slide (Charlie Parker records 1961) FRESH SOUNDS RECORDS 349

♫ Hal Shaeffer orchestra

The song from Moulin Rouge (Georges Auric)

Extrait de l'album Showcase : Great songs from United artists Pictures (1958) FRESH SOUND RECORDS 855

♫ Coleman Hawkins avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Manny Albam

Beyond the sea (Trenet / Chauliac)

Extrait de l'album The Haw in Paris (1956) RCA VICTOR 743218551522

♫ Manny Albam and his Jazz greats

I feel Pretty & Tonight (L. Bernstein) Solistes Hank Jones piano, Al Cohn sax ténor, Gene Quill sax alto, Nick Travis trombone, Milt Hinton contrebasse

Extrait de l'album Manny Albam Plays music from the Broadway Musical West Side Story (1957) FRESH SOUND RECORD 545

♫ Johnny Williams and his orchestra

The Surrey with a fringe on top (Adler / Ross)

Extrait de l'album Rhythm in motion (1961) BLUE MOON 858

♫ Terry Snyder and The All Stars

I'm in the mood for love (Hugh / Mc Fields)

Extrait de l'album Persuasive percussions preod Enoch Light (1959) COMMAND

♫ Sarah Vaughan chant avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Johnny Mandel

Missing you (Ronnell Bright)

Extrait de l'album No Count Sarah (1958) EMARCY RECORDS 824057-2

♫ Tony Bennett chant avec un orchestre dirigé et arrangé par Johnny Mandel

The shadow of your smile (Johnny Mandel) du film Harlow

Extrait de l’album The movie song album (1966) CBS 8287687233 2

♫ Marty Paich Big Band soliste Jack Sheldon trompette

What's New ? (J. Burke / B. Haggert)

Extrait de l'album The Picasso pf Big Band Jazz (1958) CANDID LP 9031

♫Marty Paich and his Orchestra

I love Paris (Cole Porter) Solistes Jimmy Giufre clarinette, Frank Beach trompette

Extrait de l'album Moanin' (1959) DISCOVERY RECORDS 962

♫ Mel Tormé avec Le Dek-tette de Marty Paich

Lullaby of Birdland (Shearing / Foster)

Extrait de l'album Mael Tormé and the Marty Paich Dek-Tette Lulu's back in town (Bethlehem 1956) AFFINITY / CHARLY 5

♫ Gil Evans

Round midnight (Monk / Williams / Hanighen)

Extrait de l'album New bottle Old wine (Pacific Jazz 1958) EMI 7468552

♫ Miles Davis trompette

Bess you is my woman now (Gershwin)

Extrait de l'album Miles Davis Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Orchestra under the direction of Gil Evans (1958) COLUMBIA 67397/2

♫ George Russell orchestra avec Jon Hendricks narrateur, Bill Evans piano, John Coltrane sax ténor, Sol Shlinger sax baryton, Art Farmer, Ernie Royal, Doc Severinsen trompettes, Bob Brookmeyer, Frank Rehak trombones, Milt Hinton contrebasse et Charlie Persip batterie

Manhattan (Lorenz / Hart)

Extrait de l'album New-York, N.Y ( Impulse / 1958) POL WINNERS

♫ Johnny Hodges saxophone alto avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Oliver Nelson

Something to live for (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)

In a sentimental mood ( Duke Ellington) et Satin doll (Duke Ellington / Billy Strayhorn)

Extraits de l’album The eleventh hour (1962) WARNER JAZZ 5144232722

♫ Wes Montgomery guitare avec l'orchestre d'Oliver Nelson

Once I loved (Tom Jobim)

Extrait de l'album Goin' out of my head (1966) VERVE 062517396913

♫ Oliver Nelson Orchestra

125th street & 7th avenue (Oliver Nelson)

Extrait de l'album Skull sessions (1975) RCA 7432 1887 132

♫ Don Sebesky orchestra

Semi-tough (Don Sebesky)

Extrait de l'album Giant box (1973) EPIC 4505642

♫ Don Ellis Band

Good feelin (Don Ellis)

Extrait de l'album The new Don Ellis Band goes underground (1969) COLUMBIA 9 889

♫ Don Ellis

Theme from French connection (Don Ellis)

Extrait de l'album Connection (1972) WOUNDED BIRD RECORDS 1766

♫ Don Ellis Orchestra

The devil made me write this piece (Don Ellis)

Extrait de l'album Soaring (1973) MPS 25123

♫Karing Krog avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Palle Mikkelborg

Watch what happens (Michel Legrand / Marylin & Alan Bergman)

Extrait de l'album You must believe in spring (1974) MEANTIME RECORDS 1993