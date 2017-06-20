Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi à 18h05Musiques de films
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 3 juillet 2017
1h 28mn

Vous les chanteuses

Vous les chanteuses
Carmen Mc Ray, © Getty / Waring Abbott

Générique :
Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso
« Une Voce allo Specchio »
Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Mondo Morricone
Mondo Morricone

Ella Fitzgerald
« The Gentleman is a Dope »
(Rodgers/Hammerstein III, arrgt : Nelson Riddle)
Extrait de l’album Ella Swings Brightly with Nelson, 1962
VERVE 519 347-2

Ella Swings Brightly with Nelson
Ella Swings Brightly with Nelson

Sarah Vaughan with Count Basie and his Orchestra
« Lover Man »
(Davis/Ramirez/Sherman)
Extrait de l’album You Turned the Tables on me, 1962
ROULETTE 600106

You Turned the Tables on me
You Turned the Tables on me

Helen Merrill with Teddy Wilson piano, Larry Riley bass, Lenny Mc Browne batterie
« Lover Man »
(Davis/Ramirez/Sherman)
Extrait de l’album Helen Sings, Teddy Swings, 1970
CATALYST 7903

Helen Sings, Teddy Swings
Helen Sings, Teddy Swings

Dinah Shore with Andre Previn piano, Red Mitchell bass, Frank Capp batterie
« The Man I Love »
(G. Gershwin/I. Gershwin)
Extrait de l’album Dinah Sings Previn Plays, 1960
CAPITOL 3698022

Dinah Sings Previn Plays
Dinah Sings Previn Plays

Carmen Mc Rae
« My Man »
(C. Pollack/M. Yvain, arrgts : Norman Simmons)
Extrait de l’album Carmen Mc Rae Sings Lover Man and Billie Holiday Classics, 1962
COLUMBIA 88765436862-08

Through the Years from Abbey Lincoln with the Riverside Jazz Stars
Through the Years from Abbey Lincoln with the Riverside Jazz Stars

Abbey Lincoln with Kenny Dorham trompette, Sonny Rollins sax ténor, Wynton Kelly piano, Paul Chambers bass, Max Roach batterie
« I Must Have that Man »
(Dorothy Fields/Jimmy Mc Hugh)
Extrait de la compilation Through the Years from Abbey Lincoln with the Riverside Jazz Stars, 1957
VERVE 532096-1

Through the Years from The Complete 1950-1961 Big Mama Thornton
Through the Years from The Complete 1950-1961 Big Mama Thornton

Big Mama Thornton
« My Man Called me » (1957)
(Don Robey/Joseph Scott)
Extrait de l’anthologie The Complete 1950-1961
CHANT DU MONDE 2742238.39

Who’s Blue : Rare Chess Recordings of the 1960’s and the 1970’s
Who’s Blue : Rare Chess Recordings of the 1960’s and the 1970’s

Etta James
« (I Don’t Need Nobody to Tell me) how to Treat my Man » (1965)
Extrait de l’anthologie Who’s Blue : Rare Chess Recordings of the 1960’s and the 1970’s
KENT 345

She’s so Fine-The Rise of the Girl Groups
She’s so Fine-The Rise of the Girl Groups

Bettye Lavette
« My Man-He’s a Lovin’ Man » (1962)
(Bennett/Mathews)
Extrait de la compilation She’s so Fine-The Rise of the Girl Groups
FANTASTIC VOYAGE 160

New Orleans : Blues, Soul and Jazz Gumbo
New Orleans : Blues, Soul and Jazz Gumbo

Irma Thomas
« Don’t Mess with my Man » (1959)
(D. Labostrie)
Extrait de la compilation New Orleans : Blues, Soul and Jazz Gumbo
METRO SELECT 033

Lookin’ for a Lovin’
Lookin’ for a Lovin’

Ann Peebles
« My Man »
(Gene Anderson/Doc Oliver/Maeola Anderson) (1969)
Extrait de la compilation Lookin’ for a Lovin’
HI RECORDS 105

I Learned the Hard Way
I Learned the Hard Way

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
« Mama don’t Like my Man »
(B. Mann)
Cosmo Bann, guitare
Extrait de l’album I Learned the Hard Way, 2010
DAPTONE RECORDS 019

Simply Natural
Simply Natural

Carla Cook with Cyrus Chestnut Fender Rhodes, Kenny Davis electric bass, Billy Kilson batterie, Steve Kroon percussions« Watermelon Man »
(Herbie Hancock/Gloria Lynne, arrgts : Cyrus Chestnut)
Extrait de l’album Simply Natural, 2002
MAXJAZZ 115

A Stomach is Burning
A Stomach is Burning

Mélanie De Biasio avec Pascal Moby piano, Pascal Paulus claviers, Axel Gilain contrebasse, Teun Verbruggen batterie
« My Man’s Gone Now »
(G. Gershwin/I. Gershwin-D Heyward)
Extrait de l’album A Stomach is Burning, 2007)
IGLOO 193

X-Dreams
X-Dreams

Annette Peacock
« This Feel Within »
(Annette Peacock)
Extrait de l’album X-Dreams, 1978)
AURA RECORDS 451

Dinner Music
Dinner Music

Carla Bley
« Dining Alone »
(Carla Bley)
Extrait de l’album Dinner Music, 1977)
WATT RECORDS 825815-2

Verse
Verse

Patricia Barber piano, chant with Dave Douglas trompette, Michaël Arnopol bass, Joey Baron batterie
« I could Eat your Words »
(Patricia Barber)
Extrait de l’album Verse, 2002)
BLUE NOTE 5398562

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
2h
émission précédente
Si j'étais président
dimanche 28 août 2016 Si j'étais président