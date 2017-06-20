Vous les chanteuses

Générique :

Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso

« Une Voce allo Specchio »

Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Ella Fitzgerald

« The Gentleman is a Dope »

(Rodgers/Hammerstein III, arrgt : Nelson Riddle)

Extrait de l’album Ella Swings Brightly with Nelson, 1962

VERVE 519 347-2

Sarah Vaughan with Count Basie and his Orchestra

« Lover Man »

(Davis/Ramirez/Sherman)

Extrait de l’album You Turned the Tables on me, 1962

ROULETTE 600106

Helen Merrill with Teddy Wilson piano, Larry Riley bass, Lenny Mc Browne batterie

« Lover Man »

(Davis/Ramirez/Sherman)

Extrait de l’album Helen Sings, Teddy Swings, 1970

CATALYST 7903

Dinah Shore with Andre Previn piano, Red Mitchell bass, Frank Capp batterie

« The Man I Love »

(G. Gershwin/I. Gershwin)

Extrait de l’album Dinah Sings Previn Plays, 1960

CAPITOL 3698022

Carmen Mc Rae

« My Man »

(C. Pollack/M. Yvain, arrgts : Norman Simmons)

Extrait de l’album Carmen Mc Rae Sings Lover Man and Billie Holiday Classics, 1962

COLUMBIA 88765436862-08

Abbey Lincoln with Kenny Dorham trompette, Sonny Rollins sax ténor, Wynton Kelly piano, Paul Chambers bass, Max Roach batterie

« I Must Have that Man »

(Dorothy Fields/Jimmy Mc Hugh)

Extrait de la compilation Through the Years from Abbey Lincoln with the Riverside Jazz Stars, 1957

VERVE 532096-1

Big Mama Thornton

« My Man Called me » (1957)

(Don Robey/Joseph Scott)

Extrait de l’anthologie The Complete 1950-1961

CHANT DU MONDE 2742238.39

Etta James

« (I Don’t Need Nobody to Tell me) how to Treat my Man » (1965)

Extrait de l’anthologie Who’s Blue : Rare Chess Recordings of the 1960’s and the 1970’s

KENT 345

Bettye Lavette

« My Man-He’s a Lovin’ Man » (1962)

(Bennett/Mathews)

Extrait de la compilation She’s so Fine-The Rise of the Girl Groups

FANTASTIC VOYAGE 160

Irma Thomas

« Don’t Mess with my Man » (1959)

(D. Labostrie)

Extrait de la compilation New Orleans : Blues, Soul and Jazz Gumbo

METRO SELECT 033

Ann Peebles

« My Man »

(Gene Anderson/Doc Oliver/Maeola Anderson) (1969)

Extrait de la compilation Lookin’ for a Lovin’

HI RECORDS 105

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

« Mama don’t Like my Man »

(B. Mann)

Cosmo Bann, guitare

Extrait de l’album I Learned the Hard Way, 2010

DAPTONE RECORDS 019

Carla Cook with Cyrus Chestnut Fender Rhodes, Kenny Davis electric bass, Billy Kilson batterie, Steve Kroon percussions« Watermelon Man »

(Herbie Hancock/Gloria Lynne, arrgts : Cyrus Chestnut)

Extrait de l’album Simply Natural, 2002

MAXJAZZ 115

Mélanie De Biasio avec Pascal Moby piano, Pascal Paulus claviers, Axel Gilain contrebasse, Teun Verbruggen batterie

« My Man’s Gone Now »

(G. Gershwin/I. Gershwin-D Heyward)

Extrait de l’album A Stomach is Burning, 2007)

IGLOO 193

Annette Peacock

« This Feel Within »

(Annette Peacock)

Extrait de l’album X-Dreams, 1978)

AURA RECORDS 451

Carla Bley

« Dining Alone »

(Carla Bley)

Extrait de l’album Dinner Music, 1977)

WATT RECORDS 825815-2

Patricia Barber piano, chant with Dave Douglas trompette, Michaël Arnopol bass, Joey Baron batterie

« I could Eat your Words »

(Patricia Barber)

Extrait de l’album Verse, 2002)

BLUE NOTE 5398562