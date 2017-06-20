Vous les chanteuses
Générique :
Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso
« Une Voce allo Specchio »
Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057
Ella Fitzgerald
« The Gentleman is a Dope »
(Rodgers/Hammerstein III, arrgt : Nelson Riddle)
Extrait de l’album Ella Swings Brightly with Nelson, 1962
VERVE 519 347-2
Sarah Vaughan with Count Basie and his Orchestra
« Lover Man »
(Davis/Ramirez/Sherman)
Extrait de l’album You Turned the Tables on me, 1962
ROULETTE 600106
Helen Merrill with Teddy Wilson piano, Larry Riley bass, Lenny Mc Browne batterie
« Lover Man »
(Davis/Ramirez/Sherman)
Extrait de l’album Helen Sings, Teddy Swings, 1970
CATALYST 7903
Dinah Shore with Andre Previn piano, Red Mitchell bass, Frank Capp batterie
« The Man I Love »
(G. Gershwin/I. Gershwin)
Extrait de l’album Dinah Sings Previn Plays, 1960
CAPITOL 3698022
Carmen Mc Rae
« My Man »
(C. Pollack/M. Yvain, arrgts : Norman Simmons)
Extrait de l’album Carmen Mc Rae Sings Lover Man and Billie Holiday Classics, 1962
COLUMBIA 88765436862-08
Abbey Lincoln with Kenny Dorham trompette, Sonny Rollins sax ténor, Wynton Kelly piano, Paul Chambers bass, Max Roach batterie
« I Must Have that Man »
(Dorothy Fields/Jimmy Mc Hugh)
Extrait de la compilation Through the Years from Abbey Lincoln with the Riverside Jazz Stars, 1957
VERVE 532096-1
Big Mama Thornton
« My Man Called me » (1957)
(Don Robey/Joseph Scott)
Extrait de l’anthologie The Complete 1950-1961
CHANT DU MONDE 2742238.39
Etta James
« (I Don’t Need Nobody to Tell me) how to Treat my Man » (1965)
Extrait de l’anthologie Who’s Blue : Rare Chess Recordings of the 1960’s and the 1970’s
KENT 345
Bettye Lavette
« My Man-He’s a Lovin’ Man » (1962)
(Bennett/Mathews)
Extrait de la compilation She’s so Fine-The Rise of the Girl Groups
FANTASTIC VOYAGE 160
Irma Thomas
« Don’t Mess with my Man » (1959)
(D. Labostrie)
Extrait de la compilation New Orleans : Blues, Soul and Jazz Gumbo
METRO SELECT 033
Ann Peebles
« My Man »
(Gene Anderson/Doc Oliver/Maeola Anderson) (1969)
Extrait de la compilation Lookin’ for a Lovin’
HI RECORDS 105
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
« Mama don’t Like my Man »
(B. Mann)
Cosmo Bann, guitare
Extrait de l’album I Learned the Hard Way, 2010
DAPTONE RECORDS 019
Carla Cook with Cyrus Chestnut Fender Rhodes, Kenny Davis electric bass, Billy Kilson batterie, Steve Kroon percussions« Watermelon Man »
(Herbie Hancock/Gloria Lynne, arrgts : Cyrus Chestnut)
Extrait de l’album Simply Natural, 2002
MAXJAZZ 115
Mélanie De Biasio avec Pascal Moby piano, Pascal Paulus claviers, Axel Gilain contrebasse, Teun Verbruggen batterie
« My Man’s Gone Now »
(G. Gershwin/I. Gershwin-D Heyward)
Extrait de l’album A Stomach is Burning, 2007)
IGLOO 193
Annette Peacock
« This Feel Within »
(Annette Peacock)
Extrait de l’album X-Dreams, 1978)
AURA RECORDS 451
Carla Bley
« Dining Alone »
(Carla Bley)
Extrait de l’album Dinner Music, 1977)
WATT RECORDS 825815-2
Patricia Barber piano, chant with Dave Douglas trompette, Michaël Arnopol bass, Joey Baron batterie
« I could Eat your Words »
(Patricia Barber)
Extrait de l’album Verse, 2002)
BLUE NOTE 5398562
