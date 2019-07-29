Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Lundi 29 juillet 2019
Des voix célèbres et méconnues (1/2)
Un florilège de voix en tous genres, de Sarah Vaughan à Frank Ocean
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Sarah Vaughan
S'wonderfulHugo Peretti Et Son Orchestre : chef d'orchestreAlbum At The Blue Note Label Mercury (7 110) Année 1956
- 18h07Pearl Bailey & Louie Bellson
Let There Be LoveAlbum Come On Let's Play With Pearlie Mae / Happy Sounds Label Stage Door Records Année 1962
- 18h10Ethel Azama
Squeeze meMarty Paich : chef d'orchestre, Art Pepper : Saxophone altoAlbum Cool Heat Label Liberty (054 260 041 1) Année 1984
- 18h15Gloria Lynne
Blue gardeniaAlbum Starry Eyes : The Collection Label Verve (539777-2) Année 1998
- 18h18Dinah WashingtonChant
If i had youQuincy Jones : chef d'orchestre, Clark Terry : Trompette, Paul Quinichette : Saxophone ténor, Cecil Payne : Saxophone baryton, Jimmy Cleveland : Trombone, Wynton Kelly : Piano, Barry Galbraith : Guitare, Keter Betts : Contrebasse, Jimmy Cobb : BatterieAlbum For Those In Love [2014 Reissue Remastered] Label American Jazz Classics (99119) Année 2014
- 18h24Champian FultonChant, Piano
Darn That DreamHide Tanaka : Contrebasse, Fukushi Tainaka : BatterieAlbum The Stylings Of Champian Label Champian Records (CR002) Année 2018
- 18h33Jimmy Daviscompositeur, Roger Ramirezcompositeur, James Shermancompositeur
Lover manVincent Perier Septet & Celia Kameni, Vincent Perier : Saxophone ténor, Celia Kameni : Chant, Julien Bertrand : Trompette, Loic Bachevillier : Trombone, David Bressat : Piano, Thibaut Francois : Guitare électrique, Thomas Belin : Contrebasse, Francis Decroix : BatterieAlbum Les Yeux Qui Brillent Label Autoproduction (VP02) Année 2019
- 18h37Melody Gardot
La chanson des vieux amantsJacques Brel : compositeur, Gérard Jouannest : compositeur, Guillaume Latour : Violon, Cecile Roubin : Violon, Vladimir Persevic : Alto (instrument), Pierre Francois Dufour : Violoncelle, Mitchell Long : GuitareAlbum Brel : Ces Gens-Là Label Decca Records France (7741471) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 26 juillet 2019
émission suivantemardi 30 juillet 2019