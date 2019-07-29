Retour de plage
Lundi 29 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Des voix célèbres et méconnues (1/2)

Un florilège de voix en tous genres, de Sarah Vaughan à Frank Ocean

Portrait de Sarah Vaughan (1924 - 1990), fin des années 1960, © Getty / Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    S'wonderful - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    S'wonderful

    Hugo Peretti Et Son Orchestre : chef d'orchestre
    Album At The Blue Note Label Mercury (7 110) Année 1956
  • 18h07
    Let There Be Love - PEARL BAILEY & LOUIE BELLSON
    Pearl Bailey & Louie Bellson

    Let There Be Love

    Album Come On Let's Play With Pearlie Mae / Happy Sounds Label Stage Door Records Année 1962
  • 18h10
    Squeeze me - ETHEL AZAMA
    Ethel Azama

    Squeeze me

    Marty Paich : chef d'orchestre, Art Pepper : Saxophone alto
    Album Cool Heat Label Liberty (054 260 041 1) Année 1984
  • 18h15
    Blue gardenia - GLORIA LYNNE
    Gloria Lynne

    Blue gardenia

    Album Starry Eyes : The Collection Label Verve (539777-2) Année 1998
  • 18h18
    If i had you - DINAH WASHINGTON
    Dinah WashingtonChant

    If i had you

    Quincy Jones : chef d'orchestre, Clark Terry : Trompette, Paul Quinichette : Saxophone ténor, Cecil Payne : Saxophone baryton, Jimmy Cleveland : Trombone, Wynton Kelly : Piano, Barry Galbraith : Guitare, Keter Betts : Contrebasse, Jimmy Cobb : Batterie
    Album For Those In Love [2014 Reissue Remastered] Label American Jazz Classics (99119) Année 2014
  • 18h24
    Darn That Dream - CHAMPIAN FULTON
    Champian FultonChant, Piano

    Darn That Dream

    Hide Tanaka : Contrebasse, Fukushi Tainaka : Batterie
    Album The Stylings Of Champian Label Champian Records (CR002) Année 2018
  • 18h33
    Lover man - VINCENT PERIER
    Jimmy Daviscompositeur, Roger Ramirezcompositeur, James Shermancompositeur

    Lover man

    Vincent Perier Septet & Celia Kameni, Vincent Perier : Saxophone ténor, Celia Kameni : Chant, Julien Bertrand : Trompette, Loic Bachevillier : Trombone, David Bressat : Piano, Thibaut Francois : Guitare électrique, Thomas Belin : Contrebasse, Francis Decroix : Batterie
    Album Les Yeux Qui Brillent Label Autoproduction (VP02) Année 2019
  • 18h37
    La chanson des vieux amants - MELODY GARDOT
    Melody Gardot

    La chanson des vieux amants

    Jacques Brel : compositeur, Gérard Jouannest : compositeur, Guillaume Latour : Violon, Cecile Roubin : Violon, Vladimir Persevic : Alto (instrument), Pierre Francois Dufour : Violoncelle, Mitchell Long : Guitare
    Album Brel : Ces Gens-Là Label Decca Records France (7741471) Année 2019
