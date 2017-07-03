Retour de plage
Lundi 24 juillet 2017
1h 28mn

Autour de John Coltrane

Cela fait 50 ans que John Coltrane nous a quitté. Retour de plage lui rend hommage.

Générique :
Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso
« Une Voce allo Specchio »
Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Giant Steps, Coltrane
Giant Steps, Coltrane

John Coltrane sax ténor with Tommy Flanagan piano, Paul Chambers bass, Art Taylor batterie
« Countdown »
(John Coltrane)
Extrait de l’album Giant Steps, 1960
ATLANTIC 1311

Woody Herman Orchestra
« Giant Steps »
(John Coltrane, arrgts : Bill Stapleton)
Extrait de l’album Giant Steps, 1973
FANTASY 98553

Tell me the Truth
Tell me the Truth

Jon Hendricks
« Naïma »
(Coltrane/Hendricks)
Extrait de l’album Tell me the Truth, 1975
SONY 88883725052-12

Compilation For Trane
Compilation For Trane

Johnny Hartman chant with Masahiro Kikuchi piano, Yoshio Suzuki bass, Hiroshi Murakami batterie
« My Favorite Things »
(Rodgers/Hammerstein)
Extrait de la compilation For Trane from album Hartman Sings Trane’s Favorites, 1973
BLUE NOTE RECORDS

Ballads-Remembering
Ballads-Remembering

Karrin Allyson chant with Steve Wilson sax soprano, James Williams piano, John Pattitucci bass, Lewis Nash batterie
« Every Time We Say Goodbye »
(Cole Porter)
Extrait de l’album Ballads-Remembering John Coltrane, 2001
CONCORD 4950-2

Ballads
Ballads

John Coltrane sax ténor with Mc Coy Tyner piano, Jimmy Garrison bass, Elvin Jones batterie
« Nancy (with the Laughing Face) »
(Jimmy Van Heusen/Phil Silvers)
Extrait de l’album Ballads, 1962
IMPULSE 254607-2

Yogi Jazz
Yogi Jazz

Joki Freund Sextet
« Aïsha »
(John Coltrane)
Extrait de la compilation Spiritual Jazz Vol.3 The European Underground 1963-1972 from album Yogi Jazz, 1963
JAZZMAN RECORDS

Buddy and Soul
Buddy and Soul

Buddy Rich Big Band
« Greensleeves »
(Trad.)
Extrait de l’album Buddy and Soul, 1969)
BLUE NOTE RECORDS

Echu Mingua
Echu Mingua

Miguel Anga Diaz
« A Love Supreme »
(John Coltrane)
Extrait de l’album Echu Mingua, 2005
WORLD CIRCUIT 071

Collage-Afro Cuban Jazz
Collage-Afro Cuban Jazz

Bobby Matos and Darrell Harris
« The Creator has a Master Plan »
(Pharoah Sanders/Leon Thomas, arrgts : Bobby Matos)
Extrait de la compilation From Jazz to Nu Jazz from album Collage-Afro Cuban Jazz, 1993
WAGRAM MUSIC 3129632

Astral Travelling
Astral Travelling

Lonnie Liston Smith
« Astral Travelling »
(Lonnie Liston Smith)
Extrait de l’album Astral Travelling, 1973
RCA 09026 63878 2

Asha Putli chant with Ornette Coleman Septet
« What Reason Could I Give »
(Ornette Coleman)
Extrait de l’album Science Fiction, 1971
COLUMBIA 63569

On Jupiter
On Jupiter

Sun Ra and his Solar Arkestra
« On Jupiter »
(Sun Ra)
Extrait de l’album On Jupiter, 1979
ART YARD 004

Glass Bead Games
Glass Bead Games

Clifford Jordan sax ténor with Stanley Cowell piano, Bill Lee bass, Billy Higgins batterie
« John Coltrane »
(Bill Lee/Clifton Lee)
Extrait de la compilation Spirtiual Jazz Vol 6 from album Glass Bead Games, 1973
JAZZMAN RECORDS 076

First Light : Chicago 1969-71
First Light : Chicago 1969-71

Terry Callier
« Can’t Catch the Trane »
(Terry Callier) (1969)
Extrait de l’album First Light : Chicago 1969-71, 1998
PREMONITION RECORDS 740-2

The Revolution Will Be Jazz
The Revolution Will Be Jazz

Giacomo Gates chant with John Di Martino piano, Tommy Lombadorzzi guitare, Lonnie Plaxico bass, Vincent Ector batterie
« Lady Day and John Coltrane »
(Gil Scott Heron)
Extrait de l’album The Revolution Will Be Jazz, 2011
SAVANT RECORDS 2116

