Autour de John Coltrane

Générique :

Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso

« Une Voce allo Specchio »

Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

John Coltrane sax ténor with Tommy Flanagan piano, Paul Chambers bass, Art Taylor batterie

« Countdown »

(John Coltrane)

Extrait de l’album Giant Steps, 1960

ATLANTIC 1311

Woody Herman Orchestra

« Giant Steps »

(John Coltrane, arrgts : Bill Stapleton)

Extrait de l’album Giant Steps, 1973

FANTASY 98553

Jon Hendricks

« Naïma »

(Coltrane/Hendricks)

Extrait de l’album Tell me the Truth, 1975

SONY 88883725052-12

Johnny Hartman chant with Masahiro Kikuchi piano, Yoshio Suzuki bass, Hiroshi Murakami batterie

« My Favorite Things »

(Rodgers/Hammerstein)

Extrait de la compilation For Trane from album Hartman Sings Trane’s Favorites, 1973

BLUE NOTE RECORDS

Karrin Allyson chant with Steve Wilson sax soprano, James Williams piano, John Pattitucci bass, Lewis Nash batterie

« Every Time We Say Goodbye »

(Cole Porter)

Extrait de l’album Ballads-Remembering John Coltrane, 2001

CONCORD 4950-2

John Coltrane sax ténor with Mc Coy Tyner piano, Jimmy Garrison bass, Elvin Jones batterie

« Nancy (with the Laughing Face) »

(Jimmy Van Heusen/Phil Silvers)

Extrait de l’album Ballads, 1962

IMPULSE 254607-2

Joki Freund Sextet

« Aïsha »

(John Coltrane)

Extrait de la compilation Spiritual Jazz Vol.3 The European Underground 1963-1972 from album Yogi Jazz, 1963

JAZZMAN RECORDS

Buddy Rich Big Band

« Greensleeves »

(Trad.)

Extrait de l’album Buddy and Soul, 1969)

BLUE NOTE RECORDS

Miguel Anga Diaz

« A Love Supreme »

(John Coltrane)

Extrait de l’album Echu Mingua, 2005

WORLD CIRCUIT 071

Bobby Matos and Darrell Harris

« The Creator has a Master Plan »

(Pharoah Sanders/Leon Thomas, arrgts : Bobby Matos)

Extrait de la compilation From Jazz to Nu Jazz from album Collage-Afro Cuban Jazz, 1993

WAGRAM MUSIC 3129632

Lonnie Liston Smith

« Astral Travelling »

(Lonnie Liston Smith)

Extrait de l’album Astral Travelling, 1973

RCA 09026 63878 2

Asha Putli chant with Ornette Coleman Septet

« What Reason Could I Give »

(Ornette Coleman)

Extrait de l’album Science Fiction, 1971

COLUMBIA 63569

Sun Ra and his Solar Arkestra

« On Jupiter »

(Sun Ra)

Extrait de l’album On Jupiter, 1979

ART YARD 004

Clifford Jordan sax ténor with Stanley Cowell piano, Bill Lee bass, Billy Higgins batterie

« John Coltrane »

(Bill Lee/Clifton Lee)

Extrait de la compilation Spirtiual Jazz Vol 6 from album Glass Bead Games, 1973

JAZZMAN RECORDS 076

Terry Callier

« Can’t Catch the Trane »

(Terry Callier) (1969)

Extrait de l’album First Light : Chicago 1969-71, 1998

PREMONITION RECORDS 740-2

Giacomo Gates chant with John Di Martino piano, Tommy Lombadorzzi guitare, Lonnie Plaxico bass, Vincent Ector batterie

« Lady Day and John Coltrane »

(Gil Scott Heron)

Extrait de l’album The Revolution Will Be Jazz, 2011

SAVANT RECORDS 2116