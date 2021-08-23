Retour de plage
Retour de plage
Lundi 23 août 2021
1h 55mn

Chansons françaises

Un Retour de Plage entièrement dédié à la chanson française, garanti à 100% sans auto-tune…

Georges Moustaki (1934 - 2013) en 1974, © Getty / Michael Putland
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    De quoi j'vais m'plaindre - PATRICK VERBEKE
    Patrick Verbeke

    De quoi j'vais m'plaindre

    Album Monsieur blues Label Mister Music (3048992) Année 1999
  • 18h08
    Conduite en état d'amour - PATRICK VERBEKE
    Patrick Verbeke

    Conduite en état d'amour

    Album Monsieur blues Label Mister Music (3048992) Année 1999
  • 18h13
    DIDIER ROMAIN - MERCI D ETRE VENUS

    DIDIER ROMAIN

  • 18h16
    DIDIER ROMAIN - LA FEMME QUI SOMMEILLE

    DIDIER ROMAIN

  • 18h18
    Je t'aime - MICHELE BERNARD
    Michele Bernard

    Je t'aime

    Album Tout'manières (En public) Label Epm (5757502) Année 2017
  • 18h21
    Maria Suzanna - MICHELE BERNARD
    Michele Bernard

    Maria Suzanna

    Album Voler Label Epm Records (984622) Année 2001
  • 18h26
    2-01 Berlu.wav

    2-01 Berlu.wav

  • 18h30
    1 07 Mon pays

    1 07 Mon pays

  • 18h33
    La java saravah - ALLAIN LEPREST
    Allain LeprestChant

    La java saravah

    Richard Galliano : Accordéon
    Album Voce à mano Label Saravah (591062) Année 1992
  • 18h37
    Le copain de mon père - ALLAIN LEPREST
    Allain Leprest

    Le copain de mon père

    Album 4 Label Saravah (SHL 2065) Année 1994
  • 18h42
    Quel con a dit... - MICHEL FUGAIN
    Michel Fugain

    Quel con a dit...

    Allain Leprest : auteur
    Album Chez leprest Label Tacet (TCT 071101-1)
