Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Lundi 23 août 2021
Chansons françaises
Un Retour de Plage entièrement dédié à la chanson française, garanti à 100% sans auto-tune…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Patrick Verbeke
De quoi j'vais m'plaindreAlbum Monsieur blues Label Mister Music (3048992) Année 1999
- 18h08Patrick Verbeke
Conduite en état d'amourAlbum Monsieur blues Label Mister Music (3048992) Année 1999
- 18h13
DIDIER ROMAIN
- 18h16
DIDIER ROMAIN
- 18h18Michele Bernard
Je t'aimeAlbum Tout'manières (En public) Label Epm (5757502) Année 2017
- 18h21Michele Bernard
Maria SuzannaAlbum Voler Label Epm Records (984622) Année 2001
- 18h26
2-01 Berlu.wav
- 18h30
1 07 Mon pays
- 18h33Allain LeprestChant
La java saravahRichard Galliano : AccordéonAlbum Voce à mano Label Saravah (591062) Année 1992
- 18h37Allain Leprest
Le copain de mon pèreAlbum 4 Label Saravah (SHL 2065) Année 1994
- 18h42Michel Fugain
Quel con a dit...Allain Leprest : auteurAlbum Chez leprest Label Tacet (TCT 071101-1)
