Groupes vocaux

Générique

Ennio Morricone "Une Voce allo Specchio" (avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso)

Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi/Compilation Mondo Morricone

REF COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Programmation musicale

♫ The Singers Unlimited / Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar et Gene Puerling

"The entertainer" (Scott Joplin)

Extrait de l'album A Cappella III (1979) / The complete A Cappella Sessions (1979)

MPS 06024 9825421

♫ The Singers Unlimited / Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar et Gene Puerling

"Someone to light up my life" (Antonio Carlos Jobim / Gene Lees)

Extrait de l'album A Cappella III / The complete A Cappella Sessions (1979)

MPS 06024 9825421

♫ The Singers Unlimited avec Oscar Peterson piano, George Mraz contrebasse et Louis Hayes batterie

"Gentel rain" (Luis Bonfa)

Extrait de l'album In tune (1971)

MPS 2512

♫ The Singers Unlimited avec The Roger Kellaway Cello Quartet / Roger Kellaway piano, Ed Lusgarten violoncelle, Chuck Domanico contrebasse et Emil Richards

"Honeysuckle rose" (Fats Waller / Razaf)

Extrait de l'album Just in Time (1977)

MPS 2512

♫ The Singers Unlimited / Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar et Gene Puerling

"Killing me softly with his song" (Charles Fox / Norman Gimbel)

Extrait de l'album A Cappella II (1974) / The complete A Cappella Sessions (1979)

MPS 06024 9825421

♫ The Hi-Lo's avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Frank Comstock "She's funny that way" (Whiting / Moret)

Extrait de l'album Hi Lo's Listen ! (Starlite 1954) / Anthologie The Hi-Lo's A musical Thrill JASMINE 433

♫The Hi-Lo's avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Jerry Fielding

"Georgia" (Hoagy Carmichael)

Extrait de l'album The Hi Lo's and The Jerry Fielding Orchestra (Kapp 1957) / Anthologie The Hi- Lo's A musical Thrill JASMINE 433

♫ The Hi-Lo's ! avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Rob Mc Connell / Soliste Ed Bickert guitare / arrgts vocaux Gene Puerling

"Comme rain or comme shine" (Harold Arlen / Johnny Mercer )

Extrait de l'album Back again (1979)

LP MPS 068 62 302

♫ Mel Tormé and the Meltones / Bernie Park / Tom Kenny / Sue Allen et Ginny O'Connor voix

"Don't dream of anybody but me" (Li'l darlin) (Hefti /Howard) Arrgts vocaux Mel Tormé Arrgts orchestraux Marty Paich orgue, soliste Jack Sheldon trompette

Extrait de l'album Back in town (1959)

VERVE 51152262

♫ Mel Tormé and the Meltones

"A bunch of the blues / Keester parade / Tnt / Tiny's blues" (Mandel / Khan) Arrgts vocaux Mel Tormé Arrgts orchestraux Marty Paich solistes Jack Sheldon trompette, Art Pepper saxophone ténor, Barney Kessel guitare, Victor Feldman vibraphone

Extrait de l'album Back in town (1959)

VERVE 51152262

♫ The Four Freshmen / Don et Ross Barbour, Bob Flanigan, Ken Errair voix, and Five Trombones Frank Rosolino, Harry Bets Jr, Tommy Pederson et George Roberts avec Claude Williamson piano, Barney Kessell guitare, Joe Mondragon contrebasse et Shelly Manne batterie

"I remember you" (Shertzinger / Mercer) & "Speak low" (Weill / Nash)

Extrait de l'album Four Freshmen & Five trombones (1955)

CAPITOL 32-5311

♫ Stan Kenton and his Orchestra avec June Christy and The Four Freshmen

"September song" (Kurt Weill / Maxwell Anderson)

Extrait de l'album Road Show Volume 1 (enregistré en public à l'université de Purdue en 1959)

CAPITOL LP 327

♫ Lambert, Hendricks and Ross (Dave Lambert / Jon Hendricks / Annie Ross avec Russ Freeman, Ed Jones contrebasse et Sonny Payne batterie

"Four" (Miles Davis / Jon Hendricks)

Extrait de l'album The swingers (enregistré au Crescendo à Hollywood en 1959)

PACIFIC JAZZ 7468492

♫ Lambert, Hendricks and Ross (Dave Lambert / Jon Hendricks / Annie Ross

"Moanin'" (Bobby Timmons / Jon Hendricks) avec Harry Sweets Edison tropette, Gildo Mahones piano, Ike Issacs contrebasse et Walter Bolden batterie

Extrait de l'album The hotest new group in Jazz (1960)

"In a mellow tone" (M. Gabler / D. Ellington) avec The Singers Unlimited / Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar et Gene Puerling avec Guildo Mahones piano, Ike Issacs contrebasse et Jimmy Wormworth batterie

Extrait de l'album Lambert, Hendricks and Ross Sing Ellington (1960)

COLUMBIA 64933 1

♫ Lambert, Hendricks and Ross (Dave Lambert / Jon Hendricks / Annie Ross

"Come on home" (Horace Silver / Jon Hendricks)

Extrait de l'album High flying with Isaacs Trio (1962)

COLUMBIA 64933 1

♫ The Mills Brothers

"Rockin' chair" (Carmichael) et "Sweet Georgia Brown" (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) (New-York 1934)

Anthologie Sweeter than sugar

ASV 5032

♫L.A Voices (soliste Sue Raney) et Supersax avec Lou Levy piano Monty Budwig contrebasse et John Dentz batterie soliste Conte Condoli trompette

"Stardust » (Hoagy Carmichael / Michael Parrish)

Extrait de l’album Supersax and L.A Voices The complete edition (1981)

CBS 466438 2

♫L.A Voices (soliste Sue Raney) et Supersax avec Lou Levy piano, Monty Budwig contrebasse et John Dentz batterie soliste Conte Condoli trompette

"They can't take away from me" (George & Ira Gershwin) (1937)

Extrait de l’album Supersax and L.A Voices Vol 2 The complete edition (1981)

CBS 32 8 54

♫Manhattan Transfer Alan Paul / Cheryl Bentyne, Janis Siegel et Tim Hauser

"Clouds" arrgt vocal Gene Puerling violon solo Stéphane Grappelli (en 1940) avec Stochelo Rosenberg guitare, Nous'she Rosenberg guitare rythmique, Nonni Rosemberg contrebasse et Duffy Jackson batterie

"Clouds" (Nuages) Django Reinhardt)

Extrait de l'album Swing (1997)

ATLANTIC 7567 83012-2

♫New-York VoicesPeter Eldrigde, Kim Nazarian, Sarah Krieger, Darmon Meader et Caprice Fox

"Round midnight (Monk / Williams / Hanigen)

Extrait de l'album New-York Voices (1989)

ARISTA / GRP 9589

♫Take 6 Voix solistes Jon Hendricks / Al Jarreau / Mark Kibble soliste Till Brönner trompette

"Steven steps to heaven" (Miles Davis)

Extrait de l'album The standard (2008)

HEADS UP INTERNATIONAL 3142

♫Vocal SamplingRene Banos,Carlos Diaz,Reinaldo Sanler, Luis Alzaga, Abel Sanabria, Sergio Pereda "Radio reloj" (Vocal Sampling)

Extrait de l'album Una forma mas (1995)

SIRE617922