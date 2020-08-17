Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Lundi 17 août 2020
La chansons française adapte des standards anglo-saxon et brésiliens,
et hommage au saxophoniste Steve Grossman…
Le saxophoniste de jazz américain Steve Grossman est mort le 13 août, il a entre autre, joué avec Miles Davis avec lequel il avait enregistré plusieurs albums et collaboré avec Chick Corea.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Steve GrossmanSaxophone ténor
Soul EyesAlby Cullaz : Contrebasse, Simon Goubert : BatterieAlbum Reflections Label Musidisc (500212) Année 1991
- 18h10Steve GrossmanSaxophone ténor
I'm confessinAlbum I'm confessin' Label Dreyfus Jazz (FDM 46050 36 902 2) Année 2007
- 18h17Charles Aznavourcompositeur
Liza Minnelli in With a Z : You've let yourself goLiza MinnelliAlbum BOF / Liza Minnelli in With a Z Label Cbs (65 212) Année 1972
- 18h22Tommy Tune
The old fashioned wayAlbum Comedie musicale / Slow dancin Label Rca Victor (09026-68322-2) Année 1997
- 18h25Ahmad JamalPiano
Comme ci, comme çaIsrael Crosby : Basse, Vernell Fournier : BatterieAlbum The quintessence / Chicago - New York - Washington / 1952-1960 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 289) Année 2012
- 18h28Paul BleyPiano
Clopin-ClopanAlbum Solo piano Label Steeplechase Année 1988
- 18h33Isabelle Aubret
September SongAlbum Il ne faut pas briser un rêve.... Label Philips (PHPS 77 226) Année 1960
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Producteurs en alternanceProduction
émission précédentevendredi 14 août 2020
Un instru / Un chanté
1h 55mn
émission suivantemardi 18 août 2020