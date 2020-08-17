Retour de plage
Lundi 17 août 2020
1h 55mn

La chansons française adapte des standards anglo-saxon et brésiliens,

et hommage au saxophoniste Steve Grossman…

Damian Brown Quartet : Steve Grossman en 2009 , © Getty / Photo by Alan John Ainsworth/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Le saxophoniste de jazz américain Steve Grossman est mort le 13 août, il a entre autre, joué avec Miles Davis avec lequel il avait enregistré plusieurs albums et collaboré avec Chick Corea. 

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Soul eyes - STEVE GROSSMAN
    Steve GrossmanSaxophone ténor

    Soul Eyes

    Alby Cullaz : Contrebasse, Simon Goubert : Batterie
    Album Reflections Label Musidisc (500212) Année 1991
  • 18h10
    I'm confessin - STEVE GROSSMAN
    Steve GrossmanSaxophone ténor

    I'm confessin

    Album I'm confessin' Label Dreyfus Jazz (FDM 46050 36 902 2) Année 2007
  • 18h17
    Liza Minnelli in With a Z : You've let yourself go - LIZA MINNELLI
    Charles Aznavourcompositeur

    Liza Minnelli in With a Z : You've let yourself go

    Liza Minnelli
    Album BOF / Liza Minnelli in With a Z Label Cbs (65 212) Année 1972
  • 18h22
    The old fashioned way - TOMMY TUNE
    Tommy Tune

    The old fashioned way

    Album Comedie musicale / Slow dancin Label Rca Victor (09026-68322-2) Année 1997
  • 18h25
    Comme ci, comme ça - AHMAD JAMAL
    Ahmad JamalPiano

    Comme ci, comme ça

    Israel Crosby : Basse, Vernell Fournier : Batterie
    Album The quintessence / Chicago - New York - Washington / 1952-1960 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 289) Année 2012
  • 18h28
    Clopin-Clopan - PAUL BLEY
    Paul BleyPiano

    Clopin-Clopan

    Album Solo piano Label Steeplechase Année 1988
  • 18h33
    September song - ISABELLE AUBRET
    Isabelle Aubret

    September Song

    Album Il ne faut pas briser un rêve.... Label Philips (PHPS 77 226) Année 1960
