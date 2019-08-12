Retour de plage
Lundi 12 août 2019
1h 55mn

Spirituel, cosmique, planant

Pour bien commencer la semaine, envolons nous dans Retour de plage ! Avec au programme aujourd'hui : John Coltrane, King Crimson, Makaya McCraven, Kamasi Washington et bien d'autres.

Spirituel, cosmique, planant
John Coltrane , © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Welcome to tomorrow - ATTILIO MINEO
    Attilio Mineo

    Welcome to tomorrow

    Album Man In Space With Sounds Label Subliminal Sounds (SUBCD-4)
  • 18h08
    Commando spatial : Bolero on the moon rocks - PETER THOMAS SOUND ORCHESTER
    Peter Thomascompositeur

    Commando spatial : Bolero on the moon rocks

    Peter Thomas Sound Orchester
    Album Bof / Commando Spatial (Raumpatrouille) Label Fontana (6464 261) Année 1966
  • 18h10
    Angels and demons at play - SUN RA AND HIS MYTH SCIENCE ARKESTRA
    Sun Ra And His Myth Science Arkestra

    Angels and demons at play

    Sun Ra : Piano, Marshall Allen : Flûte, Charles Davis : Saxophone baryton, Pat Patrick : Saxophone alto, Robert Barry : Batterie, John Gilmore : Saxophone ténor, Jim Herndon : Timbales, Nate Pryor : Trombone, Phil Cohran : Trompette
    Album Angels And Demons At Play Label Cornbread Records (CRNBR16039) Année 2017
  • 18h15
    Naima - LONNIE LISTON SMITH & THE COSMIC ECHOES
    Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes

    Naima

    Album Cosmic Funk Label Rca (74321851542) Année 1974
  • 18h15
    Space Is The Place - EZRA COLLECTIVE
    Ezra Collective

    Space Is The Place

    Tj Koleoso : Basse électrique, Femi Koleoso : Batterie, Joe Armon-Jones : Piano, Dylan Jones : Trompette, James Mollison : Saxophone ténor, Nubya Garcia : Saxophone ténor, Theon Cross : Tuba
    Album Juan Pablo The Philosopher Label Enter The Jungle Records Année 2017
  • 18h26
    Welcome - JOHN COLTRANE
    John ColtraneSaxophone ténor

    Welcome

    Divers
    Album Kulu Se Mama Label Impulse (254645-2) Année 1987
  • 18h32
    Mantra - MAKAYA MCCRAVEN
    Makaya McCravencompositeur

    « Universal Beings » Mantra

    Makaya McCraven (batterie), Dezron Douglas (contrebasse), Tomeka Reid (violoncelle), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Brandee Younger (harpe)
    Album Universal Beings Label International Anthem (CDIARC022) Année 2018
  • 18h38
    Seyewailo - COCHEMEA
    Cochemea

    Seyewailo

    Album All My Relations Label Daptone Records Année 2019
  • 18h43
    Multikulti soothsayer - DON CHERRY
    Don CherryTrompette

    Multikulti soothsayer

    John L Price : Percussions, Mark Loudon-Sims : Basse, David Cherry : Synthétiseur
    Album Multikulti Label Am Records (395323-2) Année 1990
  • 18h50
    What the world needs now is love - DWIGHT TRIBLE
    Dwight TribleVoix

    What the world needs now is love

    Matthew Halsall : Trompette, Taz Modi : Piano, Gavin Barras : Basse, Jon Scott : Batterie, Rachael Gladwin : Harpe
    Album Inspirations Label Gondwana (GONDCD07) Année 2017
  • 18h55
    Rashida - JON LUCIEN
    Jon LucienGuitare

    Rashida

    Dave Grusin : Piano électrique, Noel Pointer : Violon, Frank Malabe : Percussions, Eric Harrigan : Batterie
    Album Rashida Label Rca (APL1-0161) Année 1973
  • 19h03
    River man - ANDY BEY
    Andy Bey

    River man

    Nick Drake : compositeur
    Album Andy Bey : Shades Of Bey Label Evidence (EVID ECD 22215-2) Année 1998
  • 19h07
    Northern sky - NICK DRAKE
    Nick Drake

    Northern sky

    Album Bryter Layter Label Island (006024 9868654 6) Année 1970
