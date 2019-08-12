Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Lundi 12 août 2019
Spirituel, cosmique, planant
Pour bien commencer la semaine, envolons nous dans Retour de plage ! Avec au programme aujourd'hui : John Coltrane, King Crimson, Makaya McCraven, Kamasi Washington et bien d'autres.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Attilio Mineo
Welcome to tomorrowAlbum Man In Space With Sounds Label Subliminal Sounds (SUBCD-4)
- 18h08Peter Thomascompositeur
Commando spatial : Bolero on the moon rocksPeter Thomas Sound OrchesterAlbum Bof / Commando Spatial (Raumpatrouille) Label Fontana (6464 261) Année 1966
- 18h10Sun Ra And His Myth Science Arkestra
Angels and demons at playSun Ra : Piano, Marshall Allen : Flûte, Charles Davis : Saxophone baryton, Pat Patrick : Saxophone alto, Robert Barry : Batterie, John Gilmore : Saxophone ténor, Jim Herndon : Timbales, Nate Pryor : Trombone, Phil Cohran : TrompetteAlbum Angels And Demons At Play Label Cornbread Records (CRNBR16039) Année 2017
- 18h15Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes
NaimaAlbum Cosmic Funk Label Rca (74321851542) Année 1974
- 18h15Ezra Collective
Space Is The PlaceTj Koleoso : Basse électrique, Femi Koleoso : Batterie, Joe Armon-Jones : Piano, Dylan Jones : Trompette, James Mollison : Saxophone ténor, Nubya Garcia : Saxophone ténor, Theon Cross : TubaAlbum Juan Pablo The Philosopher Label Enter The Jungle Records Année 2017
- 18h26John ColtraneSaxophone ténor
WelcomeDiversAlbum Kulu Se Mama Label Impulse (254645-2) Année 1987
- 18h32Makaya McCravencompositeur
« Universal Beings » MantraMakaya McCraven (batterie), Dezron Douglas (contrebasse), Tomeka Reid (violoncelle), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Brandee Younger (harpe)Album Universal Beings Label International Anthem (CDIARC022) Année 2018
- 18h38Cochemea
SeyewailoAlbum All My Relations Label Daptone Records Année 2019
- 18h43Don CherryTrompette
Multikulti soothsayerJohn L Price : Percussions, Mark Loudon-Sims : Basse, David Cherry : SynthétiseurAlbum Multikulti Label Am Records (395323-2) Année 1990
- 18h50Dwight TribleVoix
What the world needs now is loveMatthew Halsall : Trompette, Taz Modi : Piano, Gavin Barras : Basse, Jon Scott : Batterie, Rachael Gladwin : HarpeAlbum Inspirations Label Gondwana (GONDCD07) Année 2017
- 18h55Jon LucienGuitare
RashidaDave Grusin : Piano électrique, Noel Pointer : Violon, Frank Malabe : Percussions, Eric Harrigan : BatterieAlbum Rashida Label Rca (APL1-0161) Année 1973
- 19h03Andy Bey
River manNick Drake : compositeurAlbum Andy Bey : Shades Of Bey Label Evidence (EVID ECD 22215-2) Année 1998
- 19h07Nick Drake
Northern skyAlbum Bryter Layter Label Island (006024 9868654 6) Année 1970
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 9 août 2019
Cristaux de jazz
1h 55mn
émission suivantemardi 13 août 2019
Une vague de Pop
1h 55mn