Jeudi 18 juillet 2019

Dossier Hommage à André Previn

1h 55mn

Retour sur André Previn et chansons de vacances (1/2)

Personnalité artistique complète, André Previn (1929 - 2019), pianiste, chef d'orchestre et compositeur, aussi talentueux dans le répertoire classique que dans celui du jazz, demeure inoubliable.

German-born American conductor and composer Andre Previn, musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968 - 1979), conducting the LSO at Southwark, London., © Getty / John Minihan
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    On a slow boat to China - ANDRE PREVIN
    André Previn

    On a slow boat to China

    Irv Cottler : Batterie, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Al Hendrickson : Guitare
    Album Sidewalks Of Cuba Label Cid (EUS 100 543)
  • 18h08
    On the street where you live - SHELLY MANNE
    Shelly ManneBatterie

    On the street where you live

    André Previn, Leroy Vinnegar : Contrebasse
    Album Shelly Manne's ""my Fair Lady"" Label Contempo
  • 18h14
    Would't it be loverly - SHELLY MANNE
    Shelly ManneBatterie

    Would't it be loverly

    André Previn, Leroy Vinnegar : Contrebasse
    Album Shelly Manne's ""my Fair Lady"" Label Contempo
  • 18h21
    I could have danced all night - SHELLY MANNE
    Shelly Manne

    I could have danced all night

    F.Loewe : auteur, J.Lerner : auteur
    Album Shelly Manne's ""my Fair Lady"" Label Contempo Année 1956
  • 18h24
    cd i could have dance all night - Track 4

    cd i could have dance all night

  • 18h28
    learning the blues - julie london Track 12

    learning the blues

  • 18h31
    two sleepy people - julie london Track 11

    two sleepy people

  • 18h36
    West side story : Tonight - ANDRE PREVIN & HIS PALS
    Andre Previn & His Pals

    West side story : Tonight

    Leonard Bernstein : compositeur, Shelly Manne : Batterie, André Previn, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse
    Album My Fair Lady / West Side Story Label Fantasy (COCOPD 942) Année 1991
  • 18h42
    east of the sun - dinah shore Track 2

    east of the sun

  • 18h45
    somebody loves me - dinah shore Track 9

    somebody loves me

  • 18h50
    Who are we to say (obey your heart) - DORIS DAY & ANDRE PREVIN
    Doris Day & Andre Previn

    Who are we to say (obey your heart)

    Album Duet / + Bonus Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6874) Année 2001
  • 18h53
    Daydreaming - DORIS DAY & ANDRE PREVIN
    Doris Day & Andre Previn

    Daydreaming

    Album Duet / + Bonus Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6874) Année 2001
  • 18h57
    Lost in the stars

    Lost in the Stars

    Andre Previn And His Orchestra
    Album Misty Label Sony (SICP 2383) Année 1961
  • 19h02
    Barbara song (From "The Threepenny Opéra") - ANDRE PREVIN AND J.J.JOHNSON
    Andre Previn And J.j.johnson

    Barbara song (From ""The Threepenny Opéra"")

    André Previn, J.j. Johnson : Trombone, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Franck Capp : Batterie
    Album André Previn And Jj Johnson Play Kurt Weill Label Sony (SICP 2384) Année 1962
L'équipe de l'émission :
