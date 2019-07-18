Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Jeudi 18 juillet 2019
Dossier Hommage à André Previn
Retour sur André Previn et chansons de vacances (1/2)
Personnalité artistique complète, André Previn (1929 - 2019), pianiste, chef d'orchestre et compositeur, aussi talentueux dans le répertoire classique que dans celui du jazz, demeure inoubliable.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04André Previn
On a slow boat to ChinaIrv Cottler : Batterie, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Al Hendrickson : GuitareAlbum Sidewalks Of Cuba Label Cid (EUS 100 543)
- 18h08Shelly ManneBatterie
On the street where you liveAndré Previn, Leroy Vinnegar : ContrebasseAlbum Shelly Manne's ""my Fair Lady"" Label Contempo
- 18h14Shelly ManneBatterie
Would't it be loverlyAndré Previn, Leroy Vinnegar : ContrebasseAlbum Shelly Manne's ""my Fair Lady"" Label Contempo
- 18h21Shelly Manne
I could have danced all nightF.Loewe : auteur, J.Lerner : auteurAlbum Shelly Manne's ""my Fair Lady"" Label Contempo Année 1956
- 18h24
cd i could have dance all night
- 18h28
learning the blues
- 18h31
two sleepy people
- 18h36Andre Previn & His Pals
West side story : TonightLeonard Bernstein : compositeur, Shelly Manne : Batterie, André Previn, Red Mitchell : ContrebasseAlbum My Fair Lady / West Side Story Label Fantasy (COCOPD 942) Année 1991
- 18h42
east of the sun
- 18h45
somebody loves me
- 18h50Doris Day & Andre Previn
Who are we to say (obey your heart)Album Duet / + Bonus Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6874) Année 2001
- 18h53Doris Day & Andre Previn
DaydreamingAlbum Duet / + Bonus Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6874) Année 2001
- 18h57
Lost in the StarsAndre Previn And His OrchestraAlbum Misty Label Sony (SICP 2383) Année 1961
- 19h02Andre Previn And J.j.johnson
Barbara song (From ""The Threepenny Opéra"")André Previn, J.j. Johnson : Trombone, Red Mitchell : Contrebasse, Franck Capp : BatterieAlbum André Previn And Jj Johnson Play Kurt Weill Label Sony (SICP 2384) Année 1962
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration