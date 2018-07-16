Spéciale Allen Toussaint

Générique

Ennio Morricone

Una donna allo specchio

Programmation musicale

♫ Jon Cleary and the absolute monster gentlemen / Jon Cleary chant et piano Arrgts cuivres Allen Toussaint

Bringing back the home (Jon Cleary)

Extrait de l'album Go go juice (2015) F.H.Q RECORDS 005

♫ Allen Toussaint piano avec Nicholas Payton trompette, David Piltch et Jay Bellerose percussions et batterie

Singin' the blues (Robinson / Conrad)

Extrait de l’album The bright Mississipi (2009) NONESUCH 400076

♫ Benny Goodman and his orchestra

Bye -Bye (Ham / Bennett / Lown Gray)

Anthologie Benny Goodman 1974-1948 (1968) CLASSICS RECORDS 1418

♫ The Benny Goodman Trio / Benny Goodman clarinette avec Teddy Wilson piano, et Gene Krupa batterie

Body and soul (Green / Sour / Heyman / Eyton) (1935)

Anthologie After you've gone The Original Benny Goodman Quartet & Trio BLUE BIRD 85631

♫ Fats Domino piano et chant

The fat man (Dave Bartholomew / Fats Domino) (Commodore 1949)

Anthologie BD Music presents Fats Domino BD MUSIC 78527

♫ Fats Domino and his orchestra

The Fats man's hop (Al Young / Fats Domino)

Anthologie BD Music presents Fats Domino BD MUSIC 78527

♫ Allen Toussaint piano

Mardi Gras in New- Orleans (Henry Roeland "Roy" Byrd)

Extrait de l'album American tunes (1965) NONESUCH 07559794677

♫ Professor Longhair piano avec avec Snooks Eaglin guitare, Will Harvey Jr basse et Shiba batterie

Gone so long (Henry Roeland "Roy" Byrd) (1971)

Extrait de l'anthologie Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge (2017) CRISTAL RECORDS 269

♫ Tuts Washington piano solo

Do you known what it means to miss New-Orleans ? (Louis Alter / Edgar DeLanger)

Extrait de l'album New Orleans Piano Professor (1986) ROUNDER RECORDS 2041

♫ Tuts Washington piano solo

Tin roof blues (Mares / Melrose / Stitzel)

Extrait de l'album New Orleans Piano Professor (1986) ROUNDER RECORDS 2041

♫ Al Tusan piano

Happy times (A.Toussaint / A. Tyler / C. Matassa)

Naomi (Toussaint) (45t Allen Toussaint and his piano / 1960)

Java (Toussaint / Tyler / Shock) (Album The wild sound of New-Orleans by Tousan (1958)

Anthologie Allen Toussaint Everything I do gohn be funky The hit songs and productions (1957 / 1978) SNAPPER MUSIC 624

♫ The Meters

Sophisticated Cissy (Neville / Porter / Modeliste / Nocentelli) (45T / 1968)

Anthologie Allen Toussaint Everything I do gohn be funky The hit songs and productions (1957 / 1978) SNAPPER MUSIC 624

♫ Betty Harris chant avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Allen Toussaint

Nearer to you (Allen Toussaint) 45T State Side / 1967) CAPITOL / CAROLINE 039

♫ Aaron Neville

Wrong number (Naomi Neville) (45T / Minit Records 1962)

Anthologie Allen Toussaint Everything I do gohn be funky The hit songs and productions (1957 / 1978) SNAPPER MUSIC 624

♫ Allen Toussaint chant arrgts

Chokin' kind (H. Harlan) & From a whisper to a scream (Allen Toussaint)

Extraits de l'album Toussaint (Scepter Records / 1970) KENT 036

♫ Allen Toussaint piano et arrgts

Cast your fate to the wind (Vince Guaraldi)

Extrait de l'album Toussaint (Scepter Records / 1970) KENT 036

♫ Allen Toussaint piano avec Richard Tee piano, Larry Carlton guitare, Chuck Rainey basse, Victor Feldman percussions et Jeff Porcaro batterie

The Optimism blues & Night people (Allen Toussaint) (Warner Singles 1978)

Anthologie Allen Toussaint / The complete Warner Recordings WARNER / RHINO

♫ Allen Toussaint's Jazzity Project / Allen Toussaint piano avec Chris Severin basse et Herman Lebeaux batterie

Traffic (Allen Toussaint)

Extrait de l'album Going places (2004) CAPTIVATING RECORDING TECHNOLOGIES

♫ Allen Toussaint voix et piano avec Marc Ribot guitare, Don Byron clarinette, Nicholas Payton trompette, David Piltch contrebasse et Jay Bellerose batterie

Long long journey (Leonard Feather)

Extrait de l’album The bright Mississipi (2009) NONESUCH 400076

♫ Allen Toussaint piano et voix

Old records (Allen Toussaint) & It's a New-Orleans thing (Allen Toussaint)

Extraits de l'album Songbook (2013) ROUNDER

♫Jon Cleary

Occapella (Allen Toussaint)

Extrait de l’album Occapella (2012) FHQ RECORDS 004

♫ Jon Cleary chant piano, Wurlitzer avec Nigel Hall Hammond B3, Cornell Williams basse et AJ Hall batterie

Frenchman street blues (Joao Donato)

Extrait de l'album Turn up The quiet (2013) FAR OUT RECORDINGS 171

♫ Allen Toussaint piano avec David Piltch contrebasse et Jay Bellerose batterie et percussions

Waltz for Debby (Bill Evans / Gene Lees)

Extrait de l'album American tunes (2016) NONESUCH 7559-79467

♫ Allen Toussaint avec Adam Levy guitare, David Piltch basse et Jay Bellerose percussions et batterie

American Tune (Paul Simon)

Extrait de l'album American Tunes (2016) NONESUCH 7539-79467