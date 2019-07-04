Jeudi 4 juillet 2019
Ciné Jazz
Ciné Jazz, les mélodies du grand écran
La programmation musicale :
- 18h05Four Tops
Raindrops keep fallin' on my headAlbum Changing Times Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 91 859) Année 1970
- 18h09Gladys Knight
The look of loveAlbum Bof / Kevin & Perry 'go Large' Label Virgin (8495362) Année 2000
- 18h16Hank Jones & Oliver Nelson
Cul-de-sacAlbum Happenings / Soulful Brass Label Universal (06025 2780954) Année 2011
- 18h20Gerald Wilson Orchestra
Lullaby from Rosemary's babyEnsemble InstrumentalAlbum California Soul Label Pacific Jazz Année 1968
- 18h23Zoot Sims Quartet
Rosemary's babyAlbum Zoot At Ease Label Progressive Année 1995
- 18h30Lou DonaldsonSaxophone alto
The long goodbyeSeymour Barab : Violoncelle, Grady Tate : Batterie, Jay Berliner : Guitare, Joe Farrell : Flûte, Derek Smith : Piano électrique, Joe Venuto : Vibraphone, Violon, Seymour Berman : Viola (guitare), Gene Bianco : HarpeAlbum Sophisticated Lou Label Blue Note (BNLA 024) Année 1972
- 18h35Ramsey LewisPiano
Everybody's talkin'Album Inside Ramsey Lewis Label Chess@ (50 042) Année 1972
- 18h38Young-Holt Unlimited
Mellow dreamin' : Midnight cowboyAlbum Born Again / Mellow Dreamin' Label Water (WATER 135) Année 2004
- 18h44Ray BryantPiano
Exodus (Main theme)Richard Wess : chef d'orchestreAlbum Hollywood Jazz Beat Label Cbs (62 089) Année 1962
- 18h47Ray BryantPiano
RubyRichard Wess : chef d'orchestreAlbum Hollywood Jazz Beat Label Cbs (62 089) Année 1962
- 18h50Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre
RubyAlbum Cha Cha Cha Et Cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
- 18h53Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre
Thème des ""Sept mercenaires"" (theme from the magnificent seven)Album Cha Cha Cha Et Cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
- 18h55
Never on sundayTed Heath And His MusicAlbum Phase 4 Stereo / Cd 27 : Fever ! / Pow ! Label Decca (4830555) Année 2016
- 18h59Billy EckstineVoix
Never on sundayNon Identifie, Bobby Tucker : PianoAlbum In 12 Great Movies Label Verve (589307-2) Année 2002
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 3 juillet 2019
Vinyl Party ...Dites 33 (2/2)
1h 55mn
émission suivantevendredi 5 juillet 2019