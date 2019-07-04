Retour de plage
Jeudi 4 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Ciné Jazz

Ciné Jazz, les mélodies du grand écran

Ciné Jazz
Mia Farrow is scared of influence of modern witchcraft on her in this scene from Paramount's "Rosemary's Baby," 1968. , © Getty / George Rinhart/Corbis
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h05
    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head - FOUR TOPS
    Four Tops

    Raindrops keep fallin' on my head

    Album Changing Times Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 91 859) Année 1970
  • 18h09
    The look of love - GLADYS KNIGHT
    Gladys Knight

    The look of love

    Album Bof / Kevin & Perry 'go Large' Label Virgin (8495362) Année 2000
  • 18h16
    Cul-de-sac - HANK JONES & OLIVER NELSON
    Hank Jones & Oliver Nelson

    Cul-de-sac

    Album Happenings / Soulful Brass Label Universal (06025 2780954) Année 2011
  • 18h20
    Lullaby from Rosemary's baby - GERALD WILSON ORCHESTRA
    Gerald Wilson Orchestra

    Lullaby from Rosemary's baby

    Ensemble Instrumental
    Album California Soul Label Pacific Jazz Année 1968
  • 18h23
    Rosemary's baby - ZOOT SIMS QUARTET
    Zoot Sims Quartet

    Rosemary's baby

    Album Zoot At Ease Label Progressive Année 1995
  • 18h30
    The long goodbye - LOU DONALDSON
    Lou DonaldsonSaxophone alto

    The long goodbye

    Seymour Barab : Violoncelle, Grady Tate : Batterie, Jay Berliner : Guitare, Joe Farrell : Flûte, Derek Smith : Piano électrique, Joe Venuto : Vibraphone, Violon, Seymour Berman : Viola (guitare), Gene Bianco : Harpe
    Album Sophisticated Lou Label Blue Note (BNLA 024) Année 1972
  • 18h35
    Everybody's talkin' - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey LewisPiano

    Everybody's talkin'

    Album Inside Ramsey Lewis Label Chess@ (50 042) Année 1972
  • 18h38
    Mellow dreamin' : Midnight cowboy - YOUNG-HOLT UNLIMITED
    Young-Holt Unlimited

    Mellow dreamin' : Midnight cowboy

    Album Born Again / Mellow Dreamin' Label Water (WATER 135) Année 2004
  • 18h44
    Exodus (Main theme) - RAY BRYANT
    Ray BryantPiano

    Exodus (Main theme)

    Richard Wess : chef d'orchestre
    Album Hollywood Jazz Beat Label Cbs (62 089) Année 1962
  • 18h47
    Ruby - RAY BRYANT
    Ray BryantPiano

    Ruby

    Richard Wess : chef d'orchestre
    Album Hollywood Jazz Beat Label Cbs (62 089) Année 1962
  • 18h50
    Ruby - TITO RODRIGUEZ ET SON ORCHESTRE
    Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre

    Ruby

    Album Cha Cha Cha Et Cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
  • 18h53
    Thème des "Sept mercenaires" (theme from the magnificent seven) - TITO RODRIGUEZ ET SON ORCHESTRE
    Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre

    Thème des ""Sept mercenaires"" (theme from the magnificent seven)

    Album Cha Cha Cha Et Cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
  • 18h55
    Never on sunday

    Never on sunday

    Ted Heath And His Music
    Album Phase 4 Stereo / Cd 27 : Fever ! / Pow ! Label Decca (4830555) Année 2016
  • 18h59
    Never on sunday - BILLY ECKSTINE
    Billy EckstineVoix

    Never on sunday

    Non Identifie, Bobby Tucker : Piano
    Album In 12 Great Movies Label Verve (589307-2) Année 2002
