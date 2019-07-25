Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00
Jeudi 25 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Retour de plage de Laurent Valero : Ralentissons l'tempo pendant la canicule ...

Échappée entre deux pulsations "Tempo Rubato" : Tony Bennett, Theo Bleckmann, Ida Sands, Cleo Laine, Ray Charles...

Retour de plage de Laurent Valero : Ralentissons l'tempo pendant la canicule ...
Theo Bleckmann - Winterreise Festival - Dec 17, 2015 , © nationalsawdust.org

♫Retour de plage - Générique 

♪B.O. Una voce allo specchio (Ennio Morricone) du film La Stagione dei Sensi de Massimo Franciosa (1969) - De l'album "Teorema : La stagione dei sensi - Vergogna schifosi" - Label Carosello Records 2013

♫Séquence chansons de l'été !

Jeanne Cherhal - Canicule - Live, 2015...

Blossom Dearie & Bob Dorough - Baby it’s cold outside...

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    02 Girl Talk.wav - tony bennett

    02 Girl Talk.wav

  • 18h08
    the shadow of your smile - tony bennett

    the shadow of your smile

  • 18h13
    L'ange bleu (film) : Ich bin von kopf bis fuss auf liebe eingestellt - THEO BLECKMANN
    Theo Bleckmann

    L'ange bleu (film) : Ich bin von kopf bis fuss auf liebe eingestellt

    Fumio Yasuda
    Album Berlin Label Winter & Winter (910 138-2) Année 2007
  • 18h18
    I've got the world on a string - FUMIO YASUDA
    Fumio YasudaPiano

    I've got the world on a string

    Theo Bleckmann : Voix
    Album Schuman's Favored Bar Songs Label Winter & Winter (910 152-2) Année 2009
  • 18h24
    God Only Knows - IDA SAND
    Ida SandGuitare

    God only knows

    Divers
    Album The Gospel Truth Label Act Music & Vision (9518-2) Année 2011
  • 18h28
    Ain't No Sunshine - IDA SAND
    Ida Sand

    Ain't no sunshine

    Bill Withers : auteur
    Album The Gospel Truth Label Act Music & Vision (9518-2) Année 2011
  • 18h33
    Bess you is my woman - CLEO LAINE
    Cleo Laine

    Bess you is my woman

    Album The Very Best Of Cleo Laine Label Rca (74321432152) Année 1997
  • 18h39
    Dreamsville - CLEO LAINE
    Cleo Laine

    Dreamsville

    Album The Very Best Of Cleo Laine Label Rca (74321432152) Année 1997
L'équipe de l'émission :
