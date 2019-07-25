Programmation musicale
Jeudi 25 juillet 2019
Retour de plage de Laurent Valero : Ralentissons l'tempo pendant la canicule ...
Échappée entre deux pulsations "Tempo Rubato" : Tony Bennett, Theo Bleckmann, Ida Sands, Cleo Laine, Ray Charles...
♪B.O. Una voce allo specchio (Ennio Morricone) du film La Stagione dei Sensi de Massimo Franciosa (1969) - De l'album "Teorema : La stagione dei sensi - Vergogna schifosi" - Label Carosello Records 2013
♪Jeanne Cherhal - Canicule - Live, 2015...
♪Blossom Dearie & Bob Dorough - Baby it’s cold outside...
- 18h04
- 18h08
the shadow of your smile
- 18h13Theo Bleckmann
L'ange bleu (film) : Ich bin von kopf bis fuss auf liebe eingestelltFumio YasudaAlbum Berlin Label Winter & Winter (910 138-2) Année 2007
- 18h18Fumio YasudaPiano
I've got the world on a stringTheo Bleckmann : VoixAlbum Schuman's Favored Bar Songs Label Winter & Winter (910 152-2) Année 2009
- 18h24Ida SandGuitare
God only knowsDiversAlbum The Gospel Truth Label Act Music & Vision (9518-2) Année 2011
- 18h28Ida Sand
Ain't no sunshineBill Withers : auteurAlbum The Gospel Truth Label Act Music & Vision (9518-2) Année 2011
- 18h33Cleo Laine
Bess you is my womanAlbum The Very Best Of Cleo Laine Label Rca (74321432152) Année 1997
- 18h39Cleo Laine
DreamsvilleAlbum The Very Best Of Cleo Laine Label Rca (74321432152) Année 1997
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
