Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Vendredi 26 juillet 2019
Retour de plage de Laurent Valero : Ralentissons l'tempo pendant la canicule ... (2/2)
Échappée entre deux pulsations "Tempo Rubato" part 2 : Ron Mc Croby, Al Jarreau, Joao Gilberto, Joanne Brackeen, Bel Air De Forro, Doris Day & André Previn...
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Ron Mac Croby
Blue rondo a la TurkBill Mays : Piano, Steve La Spina : Contrebasse, Akira Tana : BatterieAlbum The Other Whistler Label Concord Jazz (CJ 257) Année 1984
- 18h10Ron Mac Croby
Mayberry R.F.D.Bill Mays : Piano, Steve La Spina : Contrebasse, Akira Tana : BatterieAlbum The Other Whistler Label Concord Jazz (CJ 257) Année 1984
- 18h16Al Jarreau
My Favorite ThingsAlbum 1965 Label Bainbridge Entertainment (BCD 2037) Année 1982
- 18h22Al Jarreau
Agua de beberTom Canning : Piano électrique, Joe Correro : Batterie, Wilton Feider : Guitare basse, Larry Cariton : Guitare, Joe Sample : Orgue, Steve Porman : PercussionsAlbum Glow Label Reprise Records (54 073) Année 1976
- 18h26Stan GetzSaxophone
Falsa bahianaGilberto Joao : GuitareAlbum Columbia Jazz : The Best Of Two Worlds / Cd 20 Label Columbia (88883735352-20) Année 2013
- 18h32Joanne BrackeenPiano
FrevoEddie Gomez : Basse, Duduka Da Fonseca : Percussions, Valtinho Anastacio : PercussionsAlbum Take A Chance Label Concord Jazz (CCD 4602) Année 1994
- 18h39Diverscompositeur
Te guida Jacaré #2Bel Air De Forro, Marianna Caetano : Chant, Percussions, Yann Le Corre : Accordéon, Voix, Marcelo Costa : Batterie, Percussions, ChantAlbum Sertao De Mar Label Madame Bobage (3521383456446) Année 2019
- 18h42Diverscompositeur
Sanfona sentidaBel Air De Forro, Marianna Caetano : Chant, Percussions, Yann Le Corre : Accordéon, Voix, Marcelo Costa : Batterie, Percussions, ChantAlbum Sertao De Mar Label Madame Bobage (3521383456446) Année 2019
- 18h47Dee Bell/eddie Duran/stan Getz
Reminiscing in tempoDee Bell : Voix, Eddie Duran : Guitare, Stan Getz : Saxophone ténor, Charlie Mccarthy : Saxophone baryton, Jim Dukey : Saxophone baryton, Dean Reilly : Contrebasse, Willie T Colon : Conga (tambour), Vince Lateano : Batterie, Al Plank : Piano, Chuck Bennett : Trombone, Cal Lewiston : TrompetteAlbum Let There Be Love Label Concord Jazz (CJ 206) Année 1983
- 18h52Doris Day
On the sunny side of the streetAlbum Cuttin Caper / Bright And Shiny Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6860) Année 2001
- 18h56Doris Day
Make someone happyAlbum Cuttin Caper / Bright And Shiny Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6860) Année 2001
- 18h59Doris Day
Singin in the rainAlbum Cuttin Caper / Bright And Shiny Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6860) Année 2001
- 19h02Doris Day & Andre Previn
My one and only loveAlbum Duet / + Bonus Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6874) Année 2001
- 19h06Doris Day & Andre Previn
You're good for meAlbum Duet / + Bonus Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6874) Année 2001
i don't mean a thing
- 19h13Martin Dean
Blue MoonAlbum Dean Martin On Reprise Label Collectors Choice Music (CCM-254-2) Année 2001
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
1h 55mn
