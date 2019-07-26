Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Vendredi 26 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Retour de plage de Laurent Valero : Ralentissons l'tempo pendant la canicule ... (2/2)

Échappée entre deux pulsations "Tempo Rubato" part 2 : Ron Mc Croby, Al Jarreau, Joao Gilberto, Joanne Brackeen, Bel Air De Forro, Doris Day & André Previn...

Retour de plage de Laurent Valero : Ralentissons l'tempo pendant la canicule ... (2/2)
♪B.O. Una voce allo specchio(Ennio Morricone) du film La Stagione dei Sensi de Massimo Franciosa (1969) - De l'album "Teorema : La stagione dei sensi - Vergogna schifosi" -Label Carosello Records 2013

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Blue rondo a la turk - RON MAC CROBY
    Ron Mac Croby

    Blue rondo a la Turk

    Bill Mays : Piano, Steve La Spina : Contrebasse, Akira Tana : Batterie
    Album The Other Whistler Label Concord Jazz (CJ 257) Année 1984
  • 18h10
    Mayberry R.F.D. - RON MAC CROBY
    Ron Mac Croby

    Mayberry R.F.D.

    Bill Mays : Piano, Steve La Spina : Contrebasse, Akira Tana : Batterie
    Album The Other Whistler Label Concord Jazz (CJ 257) Année 1984
  • 18h16
    My favorite things - AL JARREAU
    Al Jarreau

    My Favorite Things

    Album 1965 Label Bainbridge Entertainment (BCD 2037) Année 1982
  • 18h22
    Agua de beber - AL JARREAU
    Al Jarreau

    Agua de beber

    Tom Canning : Piano électrique, Joe Correro : Batterie, Wilton Feider : Guitare basse, Larry Cariton : Guitare, Joe Sample : Orgue, Steve Porman : Percussions
    Album Glow Label Reprise Records (54 073) Année 1976
  • 18h26
    Falsa bahiana - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone

    Falsa bahiana

    Gilberto Joao : Guitare
    Album Columbia Jazz : The Best Of Two Worlds / Cd 20 Label Columbia (88883735352-20) Année 2013
  • 18h32
    Frevo - JOANNE BRACKEEN
    Joanne BrackeenPiano

    Frevo

    Eddie Gomez : Basse, Duduka Da Fonseca : Percussions, Valtinho Anastacio : Percussions
    Album Take A Chance Label Concord Jazz (CCD 4602) Année 1994
  • 18h39
    Te guida Jacaré #2 - MARIANNA CAETANO
    Diverscompositeur

    Te guida Jacaré #2

    Bel Air De Forro, Marianna Caetano : Chant, Percussions, Yann Le Corre : Accordéon, Voix, Marcelo Costa : Batterie, Percussions, Chant
    Album Sertao De Mar Label Madame Bobage (3521383456446) Année 2019
  • 18h42
    Sanfona sentida - MARIANNA CAETANO
    Diverscompositeur

    Sanfona sentida

    Bel Air De Forro, Marianna Caetano : Chant, Percussions, Yann Le Corre : Accordéon, Voix, Marcelo Costa : Batterie, Percussions, Chant
    Album Sertao De Mar Label Madame Bobage (3521383456446) Année 2019
  • 18h47
    Reminiscing in tempo - DEE BELL/EDDIE DURAN/STAN GETZ
    Dee Bell/eddie Duran/stan Getz

    Reminiscing in tempo

    Dee Bell : Voix, Eddie Duran : Guitare, Stan Getz : Saxophone ténor, Charlie Mccarthy : Saxophone baryton, Jim Dukey : Saxophone baryton, Dean Reilly : Contrebasse, Willie T Colon : Conga (tambour), Vince Lateano : Batterie, Al Plank : Piano, Chuck Bennett : Trombone, Cal Lewiston : Trompette
    Album Let There Be Love Label Concord Jazz (CJ 206) Année 1983
  • 18h52
    On the sunny side of the street - DORIS DAY
    Doris Day

    On the sunny side of the street

    Album Cuttin Caper / Bright And Shiny Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6860) Année 2001
  • 18h56
    Make someone happy - DORIS DAY
    Doris Day

    Make someone happy

    Album Cuttin Caper / Bright And Shiny Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6860) Année 2001
  • 18h59
    Singin in the rain - DORIS DAY
    Doris Day

    Singin in the rain

    Album Cuttin Caper / Bright And Shiny Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6860) Année 2001
  • 19h02
    My one and only love - DORIS DAY & ANDRE PREVIN
    Doris Day & Andre Previn

    My one and only love

    Album Duet / + Bonus Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6874) Année 2001
  • 19h06
    You're good for me - DORIS DAY & ANDRE PREVIN
    Doris Day & Andre Previn

    You're good for me

    Album Duet / + Bonus Label Collectables Records (COL-CD-6874) Année 2001
  • 19h09
    i don't mean a thing - previn Track 9

    i don't mean a thing

  • 19h13
    Blue moon - MARTIN DEAN
    Martin Dean

    Blue Moon

    Album Dean Martin On Reprise Label Collectors Choice Music (CCM-254-2) Année 2001
L'équipe de l'émission :
