Vendredi 24 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Ray Charles, l'ombre du Genius

Fort d'une incroyable longévité, Ray Charles a su traverser toutes les générations. Il a fait de sa cécité une force en développant toute la musicalité qu'il avait en lui, explorant le jazz, le blues, la soul ou encore le rythm'n'blues. Retour de Plage lui est dédié en cette fin de semaine.

Ray Charles (1930-2004), © Getty / Paul Natkin
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Hallelujah, I love her so - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Hallelujah, I love her so

    Album Atlantic rock & roll series / CD 4 Label Atlantic Recording (0081227934354/4) Année 2017
  • 18h07
    Mary Ann - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Mary Ann

    Album Atlantic rock & roll series / CD 4 Label Atlantic Recording (0081227934354/4) Année 2017
  • 18h10
    Blackjack - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charlescompositeur, Ray CharlesChant, Piano

    Blackjack

    Marcus Belgrave : Trompette, Lee Harper : Trompette, David Fathead Newman : Saxophone alto, Saxophone ténor, Emmott Dennis : Saxophone baryton, Richie Goldberg : Batterie, The Raelettes
    Album Four classic albums second set Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1276) Année 2017
  • 18h14
    Lonely avenue - RAY CHARLES
    DOC POMUScompositeur

    Lonely avenue

    Année 2017
  • 18h16
    Let the good time roll - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Let the good time roll

    Album Pure genius : The complete Atlantic recordings / CD 6 Label Atlantic (8122-74731-2/6) Année 2005
  • 18h21
    Moonlight in Vermont - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Suessdorf Karl : compositeur, Blackburn John M : auteur
    Album The genius hits the road Label Concord Jazz (888072316706) Année 1960
  • 18h24
    How deep is the ocean (How high is the sky) - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    How deep is the ocean (How high is the sky)

    Album Invites you to listen Label Stateside (STSD SSSX 340 539)
  • 18h29
    Baby, it's cold outside - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Baby, It's Cold Outside

    Betty Carter
    Album Ray Charles and Betty Carter Label Dunhill Compact Classic (DZS-039) Année 1988
  • 18h33
    Porgy & Bess : Bess you is my woman - RAY CHARLES
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy & Bess : Bess you is my woman

    Frank Devol : chef d'orchestre, Ray Charles : Chant, Cleo Laine : Chant, Ira Gershwin : auteur, Frank Devol : auteur
    Album Porgy & Bess Label London (D31D) Année 1976
L'équipe de l'émission :
