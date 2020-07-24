Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 24 juillet 2020
Ray Charles, l'ombre du Genius
Fort d'une incroyable longévité, Ray Charles a su traverser toutes les générations. Il a fait de sa cécité une force en développant toute la musicalité qu'il avait en lui, explorant le jazz, le blues, la soul ou encore le rythm'n'blues. Retour de Plage lui est dédié en cette fin de semaine.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Ray Charles
Hallelujah, I love her soAlbum Atlantic rock & roll series / CD 4 Label Atlantic Recording (0081227934354/4) Année 2017
- 18h07Ray Charles
Mary AnnAlbum Atlantic rock & roll series / CD 4 Label Atlantic Recording (0081227934354/4) Année 2017
- 18h10Ray Charlescompositeur, Ray CharlesChant, Piano
BlackjackMarcus Belgrave : Trompette, Lee Harper : Trompette, David Fathead Newman : Saxophone alto, Saxophone ténor, Emmott Dennis : Saxophone baryton, Richie Goldberg : Batterie, The RaelettesAlbum Four classic albums second set Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1276) Année 2017
- 18h14DOC POMUScompositeur
Lonely avenueAnnée 2017
- 18h16Ray Charles
Let the good time rollAlbum Pure genius : The complete Atlantic recordings / CD 6 Label Atlantic (8122-74731-2/6) Année 2005
- 18h21Ray Charles
Moonlight in VermontSuessdorf Karl : compositeur, Blackburn John M : auteurAlbum The genius hits the road Label Concord Jazz (888072316706) Année 1960
- 18h24Ray Charles
How deep is the ocean (How high is the sky)Album Invites you to listen Label Stateside (STSD SSSX 340 539)
- 18h29Ray Charles
Baby, It's Cold OutsideBetty CarterAlbum Ray Charles and Betty Carter Label Dunhill Compact Classic (DZS-039) Année 1988
- 18h33George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy & Bess : Bess you is my womanFrank Devol : chef d'orchestre, Ray Charles : Chant, Cleo Laine : Chant, Ira Gershwin : auteur, Frank Devol : auteurAlbum Porgy & Bess Label London (D31D) Année 1976
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Margaux MullerCollaboration