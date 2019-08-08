Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 8 août 2019
1h 55mn

Quelques nuances latines

Une programmation riche aujourd'hui dans notre émission Retour de plage, avec Herbie Mann, Willie Bobo, Domenico Modugno ou encore Ernest Ranglin pour ne citez qu'eux !

Quelques nuances latines
Un groupe jouant dans les rues de Recife au Brésil, © Getty / E+
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Thème principal
    Georges Moustakicompositeur

    Theme principal

    Jean-Pierre Mocky : Acteur
    Album Solo (Film) Label Polydor (POLD 2056 018)
  • 18h10
    Les dragueurs : Surboum chez Ghislaine - MAURICE JARRE
    Maurice Jarre

    Les dragueurs : Surboum chez Ghislaine

    Album Bof / Charles Aznavour Et Le Cinéma Label Milan Music (3980952) Année 2018
  • 18h17
    Don fifi - DOMENICO MODUGNO
    Domenico Modugno

    Don fifi

    Album Sings Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare) And Other Italian Favorites Label Decca (DL8808) Année 1958
  • 18h19
    Danza de los nanigos - JACQUES LOUSSIER
    Jacques Loussier

    Danza de los nanigos

    Lecuona : compositeur
    Album Jacques Loussier Joue Lecuona Label Decca (450 963)
  • 18h23
    Thème de "Summer place" - TITO RODRIGUEZ ET SON ORCHESTRE
    Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre

    Thème de ""Summer place""

    Album Cha Cha Cha Et Cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
  • 18h25
    El Cid (Love theme) - RAY BRYANT
    Ray BryantPiano

    El Cid (Love theme)

    Richard Wess : chef d'orchestre
    Album Hollywood Jazz Beat Label Cbs (62 089) Année 1962
  • 18h29
    Besame mucho - FRANKIE LAINE
    Frankie Laine

    Bésame mucho

    Michel Legrand : chef d'orchestre, Michel Legrand And His Orchestra
    Album Foreign Affair Label Columbia (CL1116) Année 1958
  • 18h32
    Papa loves mambo - PERRY COMO
    Perry Como

    Papa loves mambo

    Album B.o.f. / Ocean's Eleven Label Warner Bros (948112-2) Année 2001
  • 18h36
    Mambo in miami - CAL TJADER
    Cal Tjader

    Mambo in miami

    Album Talkin' Verve : Roots Of Acid Jazz Label Verve (531562-2) Année 1996
  • 18h38
    Blue is the night - TERRY SNYDER & THE ALL STARS
    Terry Snyder & The All Stars

    Blue is the night

    Album Persuasive Percussion Label Sepia Records (SEPIA 1170) Année 2011
  • 18h42
    Blues in the closet - HERBIE MANN
    Herbie MannFlûte

    Blues in the closet

    Jack Six : Basse, Bobby Thomas : Batterie, Attila Zoller : Guitare, Carlos Patato Valdes : Percussions, Don Friedman : Piano, Vibraphone, Willie Bobo : Percussions
    Album My Kinda Groove Label Atlantic (SD 1 433) Année 1965
  • 18h47
    Boss tres bien - QUARTETTE TRES BIEN
    Quartette Tres Bien

    Boss tres bien

    Album Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Dance The Latin Groove Label Caliente (HOT 101) Année 1988
  • 18h54
    Equinox (live) - TITO PUENTE

    Equinox (live)

    Tito Puente And His Latin Ensemble, Tito Puente : Timbales, Vibraphone, Francisco Aguabella : Conga (tambour), Jimmy Frisaura : Trombone, Johnny Rodriguez : Bongo, Ray Gonzales : Trompette, Bugle, Jorge Dalto : Piano, Jose Madera : Conga (tambour), Mario Rivera : Flûte traversière, Bobby Rodriguez : Contrebasse
    Album El Rey Label Concord Jazz (CJP 250) Année 1984
  • 19h01
    Giant steps (live) - TITO PUENTE

    Giant steps (live)

    Tito Puente And His Latin Ensemble, Tito Puente : Timbales, Vibraphone, Francisco Aguabella : Conga (tambour), Jimmy Frisaura : Trombone, Johnny Rodriguez : Bongo, Ray Gonzales : Trompette, Bugle, Jorge Dalto : Piano, Jose Madera : Conga (tambour), Mario Rivera : Flûte traversière, Bobby Rodriguez : Contrebasse
    Album El Rey Label Concord Jazz (CJP 250) Année 1984
  • 19h06
    Sunshine Superman - WILLIE BOBO
    Willie BoboPercussions

    Sunshine Superman

    Album Verve : The Sound Of America Label Verve (0600753455616) Année 2013
  • 19h08
    Louie louie - EDDIE CANO
    Eddie Cano

    Louie louie

    Album Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Dance The Latin Groove Label Caliente (HOT 101) Année 1988
  • 19h09
    Louie louie - EDDIE CANO
    Eddie Cano

    Louie louie

    Album Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Dance The Latin Groove Label Caliente (HOT 101) Année 1988
  • 19h12
    Monday monday - WINSTON TURNER QUINTET
    Winston Turner Quintet

    Monday monday

    Winston Turner : Trompette, Roland Ashby : Piano, Boysie Williams : Contrebasse, Joe Graham : Batterie
    Album Jamaica Jazz From Federal Records/carib Roots , Jazz, Mento, Latin, Merengue & Rhumba 1960-1968 Label Dub Store Records (DSRCD023) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 7 août 2019
1h 55mn
Brazil (3) : Galaxie Caetano Veloso
émission suivante
vendredi 9 août 2019
1h 55mn
Cristaux de jazz