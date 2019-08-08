Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Jeudi 8 août 2019
Quelques nuances latines
Une programmation riche aujourd'hui dans notre émission Retour de plage, avec Herbie Mann, Willie Bobo, Domenico Modugno ou encore Ernest Ranglin pour ne citez qu'eux !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Georges Moustakicompositeur
Theme principalJean-Pierre Mocky : ActeurAlbum Solo (Film) Label Polydor (POLD 2056 018)
- 18h10Maurice Jarre
Les dragueurs : Surboum chez GhislaineAlbum Bof / Charles Aznavour Et Le Cinéma Label Milan Music (3980952) Année 2018
- 18h17Domenico Modugno
Don fifiAlbum Sings Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare) And Other Italian Favorites Label Decca (DL8808) Année 1958
- 18h19Jacques Loussier
Danza de los nanigosLecuona : compositeurAlbum Jacques Loussier Joue Lecuona Label Decca (450 963)
- 18h23Tito Rodriguez Et Son Orchestre
Thème de ""Summer place""Album Cha Cha Cha Et Cinéma Label United Artists (139 003) Année 1962
- 18h25Ray BryantPiano
El Cid (Love theme)Richard Wess : chef d'orchestreAlbum Hollywood Jazz Beat Label Cbs (62 089) Année 1962
- 18h29Frankie Laine
Bésame muchoMichel Legrand : chef d'orchestre, Michel Legrand And His OrchestraAlbum Foreign Affair Label Columbia (CL1116) Année 1958
- 18h32Perry Como
Papa loves mamboAlbum B.o.f. / Ocean's Eleven Label Warner Bros (948112-2) Année 2001
- 18h36Cal Tjader
Mambo in miamiAlbum Talkin' Verve : Roots Of Acid Jazz Label Verve (531562-2) Année 1996
- 18h38Terry Snyder & The All Stars
Blue is the nightAlbum Persuasive Percussion Label Sepia Records (SEPIA 1170) Année 2011
- 18h42Herbie MannFlûte
Blues in the closetJack Six : Basse, Bobby Thomas : Batterie, Attila Zoller : Guitare, Carlos Patato Valdes : Percussions, Don Friedman : Piano, Vibraphone, Willie Bobo : PercussionsAlbum My Kinda Groove Label Atlantic (SD 1 433) Année 1965
- 18h47Quartette Tres Bien
Boss tres bienAlbum Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Dance The Latin Groove Label Caliente (HOT 101) Année 1988
- 18h54
Equinox (live)Tito Puente And His Latin Ensemble, Tito Puente : Timbales, Vibraphone, Francisco Aguabella : Conga (tambour), Jimmy Frisaura : Trombone, Johnny Rodriguez : Bongo, Ray Gonzales : Trompette, Bugle, Jorge Dalto : Piano, Jose Madera : Conga (tambour), Mario Rivera : Flûte traversière, Bobby Rodriguez : ContrebasseAlbum El Rey Label Concord Jazz (CJP 250) Année 1984
- 19h01
Giant steps (live)Tito Puente And His Latin Ensemble, Tito Puente : Timbales, Vibraphone, Francisco Aguabella : Conga (tambour), Jimmy Frisaura : Trombone, Johnny Rodriguez : Bongo, Ray Gonzales : Trompette, Bugle, Jorge Dalto : Piano, Jose Madera : Conga (tambour), Mario Rivera : Flûte traversière, Bobby Rodriguez : ContrebasseAlbum El Rey Label Concord Jazz (CJP 250) Année 1984
- 19h06Willie BoboPercussions
Sunshine SupermanAlbum Verve : The Sound Of America Label Verve (0600753455616) Année 2013
- 19h08Eddie Cano
Louie louieAlbum Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Dance The Latin Groove Label Caliente (HOT 101) Année 1988
- 19h09Eddie Cano
Louie louieAlbum Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Dance The Latin Groove Label Caliente (HOT 101) Année 1988
- 19h12Winston Turner Quintet
Monday mondayWinston Turner : Trompette, Roland Ashby : Piano, Boysie Williams : Contrebasse, Joe Graham : BatterieAlbum Jamaica Jazz From Federal Records/carib Roots , Jazz, Mento, Latin, Merengue & Rhumba 1960-1968 Label Dub Store Records (DSRCD023) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Pierre TessierCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 7 août 2019
émission suivantevendredi 9 août 2019
Cristaux de jazz
1h 55mn