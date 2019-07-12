Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Vendredi 12 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Jazz goes on Pop...

Quand le Jazz rencontre la Pop ...

Jazz goes on Pop...
Errol Garner (1921 - 1977) , © Getty / Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Spinning wheel - MAYNARD FERGUSON
    Maynard FergusonTrompette

    Spinning wheel

    Stan Robinson : Saxophone ténor, Bob Sydor : Saxophone ténor, Randy Jones : Batterie, Dave Lynane : Guitare basse, Ray Cooper : Percussions
    Album M.f Horn Two Label Wounded Bird Records (WOU 3170) Année 1972
  • 18h09
    Bridge over troubled waters - JIMMY SMITH
    Jimmy SmithOrgue

    Bridge over troubled waters

    Johnny Pate : chef d'orchestre
    Album The Other Side Of Jimmy Smith Label Metro Goldwyn Mayer (2 315 018) Année 1970
  • 18h15
    Isn't she lovely - AARON GOLDBERG
    Aaron GoldbergPiano

    Isn't she lovely

    Reuben Rogers : Basse, Eric Harland : Batterie, Mark Turner : Saxophone ténor
    Album Home Label Sunnyside Communications (SSC 1232) Année 2010
  • 18h21
    Sir duke - STANLEY TURRENTINE
    Stanley TurrentineSaxophone

    Sir Duke

    Harvey Masson : Percussions, Abe Laborierl : Basse, Don Grusin : Piano
    Album Blue Note Salutes Motown (1986-98) Label Blue Note (724349421127) Année 2019
  • 18h25
    Yesterday - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll GarnerPiano

    Yesterday

    George Duvivier : Contrebasse, Jose Mangual : Conga (tambour), Charlie Persip : Batterie
    Album Feeling Is Believing Label Mps (0068057) Année 1970
  • 18h28
    Let it be - MONTY ALEXANDER
    Monty Alexander

    Let it be

    Album Beatles Vs. Stones Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur)
  • 18h32
    Many rivers to cross - BUGGE WESELTOFT
    Bugge Wesseltoft

    Many rivers to cross

    Album Playing Label Jazzland (0602517961678) Année 2009
  • 18h37
    Sad Lisa - EDOUARD BINEAU
    Edouard Bineau

    Sad Lisa

    Album Ideal Circus Label Night Bird Music (nbm 1015-2) Année 2005
  • 18h42
    Stand by me - SHIRLEY SCOTT & THE SOUL SAXES
    Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes

    Stand by me

    Marty Sheller : chef d'orchestre, Shirley Scott : Orgue, The Soul Saxes, King Curtis : Saxophone ténor, Hank Crawford : Saxophone alto, Saxophone baryton, David Newman : Saxophone ténor, Flûte, Ernie Royal : Trompette, Eric Gale : Guitare, Richard Tee : Piano, Chuck Rainey : Basse électrique, Bernard Purdie : Batterie, Marty Sheller : auteur
    Album Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes Label Atlantic (7567807992) Année 1969
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 55mn
