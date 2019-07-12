Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Vendredi 12 juillet 2019
Jazz goes on Pop...
Quand le Jazz rencontre la Pop ...
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Maynard FergusonTrompette
Spinning wheelStan Robinson : Saxophone ténor, Bob Sydor : Saxophone ténor, Randy Jones : Batterie, Dave Lynane : Guitare basse, Ray Cooper : PercussionsAlbum M.f Horn Two Label Wounded Bird Records (WOU 3170) Année 1972
- 18h09Jimmy SmithOrgue
Bridge over troubled watersJohnny Pate : chef d'orchestreAlbum The Other Side Of Jimmy Smith Label Metro Goldwyn Mayer (2 315 018) Année 1970
- 18h15Aaron GoldbergPiano
Isn't she lovelyReuben Rogers : Basse, Eric Harland : Batterie, Mark Turner : Saxophone ténorAlbum Home Label Sunnyside Communications (SSC 1232) Année 2010
- 18h21Stanley TurrentineSaxophone
Sir DukeHarvey Masson : Percussions, Abe Laborierl : Basse, Don Grusin : PianoAlbum Blue Note Salutes Motown (1986-98) Label Blue Note (724349421127) Année 2019
- 18h25Erroll GarnerPiano
YesterdayGeorge Duvivier : Contrebasse, Jose Mangual : Conga (tambour), Charlie Persip : BatterieAlbum Feeling Is Believing Label Mps (0068057) Année 1970
- 18h28Monty Alexander
Let it beAlbum Beatles Vs. Stones Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur)
- 18h32Bugge Wesseltoft
Many rivers to crossAlbum Playing Label Jazzland (0602517961678) Année 2009
- 18h37Edouard Bineau
Sad LisaAlbum Ideal Circus Label Night Bird Music (nbm 1015-2) Année 2005
- 18h42Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes
Stand by meMarty Sheller : chef d'orchestre, Shirley Scott : Orgue, The Soul Saxes, King Curtis : Saxophone ténor, Hank Crawford : Saxophone alto, Saxophone baryton, David Newman : Saxophone ténor, Flûte, Ernie Royal : Trompette, Eric Gale : Guitare, Richard Tee : Piano, Chuck Rainey : Basse électrique, Bernard Purdie : Batterie, Marty Sheller : auteurAlbum Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes Label Atlantic (7567807992) Année 1969
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration