Psychédélismes - mercredi 19 juillet 2018

Générique : Ennio Morricone,

BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »

Edda dell’Orso, voix

Compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

programmation musicale :

, © Cherry Red Records

Donovan,

« Three King Fishers »

Gabor Szabo

Album Bacchanal, 1968

CHERRY RED RECORDS 37

, © Verve

Roy Ayers,

« The Fuzz »

Roy Ayers

Album Ubiquity, 1971

POLYDOR 24-4049 réédition VERVE B 0012363-02 collection Originals

, © Cadet

Hubbard / arr Richard Evans,

« Little Sunflower »

Dorothy Ashby

Album Afro-Harping, 1968

CADET 0000027-02

, © Impulse

Pharoah Sanders,

« Thembi »

Pharoah Sanders

Album Thembi, 1971

IMPULSE 051253-2

, © Stateside

David Axelrod,

« The Sick Rose »

David Axelrod

Album Songs of Experience, 1969

STATESIDE 5215892

, © Stateside

David Axelrod, arr H.B. Barnum, prod : David Axelrod,

« The Edge »

David Mc Callum

Album A bit more of me, 1967

David Axelrod Anthology II

STATESIDE 5374841

, © Rhino Warner Bros.

Johnny Harris,

« Footprints on the Moon »

Johnny Harris

Album Movements, 1970

RHINO WARNER BROS.

, © Epic

John Locke,

« Space Child »

Spirit

Album Twelve Dreams of Dr Sardonicus, 1970

EPIC 65003

, © Elektra

Bryan Mc Lean,

« Alone Again or »

Love

Album Forever Changes, 1967

ELEKTRA 8122-73537-2

, © Sundazed

The Left Banke,

« Dark is the Bark »

The Left Banke

Album Too, 1968

SUNDAZED 6277

, © Columbia

David Crosby,

« Everybody’s been Burned »

The Byrds

Album Younger than Yesterday, 1967

COLUMBIA 483708 2

, © Atlantic

David Crosby,

« Traction in the Rain »

David Crosby

Album If I could only Remember my Name, 1971

ATLANTIC 7567-81415-2

, © Luaka Bop

Shuggie Otis,

« Island Letter »

Shuggie Otis

Album Inspiration Information, 1974

LUAKA BOP 8504732

, © Motown

Norman Whitfield / Barrett Strong, prod : Norman Whitfield,

« Love can be anything (can’t nothing be Love but Love) »

The Temptations

Album Sky’s the Limit, 1969

MOTOWN 530101-2

, © Karma Giraffe Music

Andy Bey, prod : William S. Fischer,

« Celestial Blues »

Andy Bey

Album Experience and Judgement, 1974,

Compilation Inspirations

KARMA GIRAFFE MUSIC 002

, © Soul Jazz Records

Richard Evans, arr Richard Evans,

« Burning Spear »

The Soulful Strings

Album Groovin’ with the Soulful Strings, 1967

Compilation Chicago Soul

SOUL JAZZ RECORDS 93

, © Music Club

John Philips,

« California Dreaming »

Bobby Womack

(1969)

Compilation The Very Best of Bobby Womack 1968-1975

MUSIC CLUB 018

, © Gaya Music

The Doors,

« Riders on the Storm »

Samy Thiebault Quartet

Album A Feast of Friends, 2014

GAYA MUSIC 005

, © Warner Jazz and World

Gary Burton,

« Vibrafinger »

Gary Burton

Album Good Vibes, 1970

Compilation Psychedelic Jazz and Soul

WARNER JAZZ & WORLD 9548-39114-2

, © MPS

Dave Pike,

« Mathar »

Pike Set

Album Noisy Silence, Gentle Noise, 1969

Compilation Jazzworks-The Originals MPS Sessions

MPS 060249822040

, © Purple Pyramid Records

Hal Blaine,

« Love in (December) »

Hal Blaine

Album Psychedelic Percussion, 1967

PURPLE PYRAMID RECORDS

, © EMI

Pink Floyd,

« Cymbaline »

Pink Floyd

BO de More, 1969

EMI 5099902893822

, © Trouble In Mind Records

Jacco Gardner,

« Lullaby »

Jacco Gardner

Album Cabinet of Curiosities, 2013

TROUBLE IN MIND RECORDS