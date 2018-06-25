Psychédélismes - mercredi 19 juillet 2018

Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi à 18h05
Jeudi 19 juillet 2018
1h 55mn

Dorothy Ashby, Roy Ayers, The Byrds, Pink Floyd... Découvertes ou retrouvailles, suivez le guide, c'est Thierry Jousse!

Image Retour de Plage, © Getty

Générique : Ennio Morricone,
BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »
Edda dell’Orso, voix
Compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057

programmation musicale : 

compilation Gabor Szabo : Bacchanal and 1969, 2 albums of Exquisite Sixties Jazz Psychedelia of "The Nureyev of the Guitar"
compilation Gabor Szabo : Bacchanal and 1969, 2 albums of Exquisite Sixties Jazz Psychedelia of "The Nureyev of the Guitar", © Cherry Red Records

Donovan,

« Three King Fishers »

Gabor Szabo
Album Bacchanal, 1968
CHERRY RED RECORDS 37

Roy Ayers, "The Fuzz", dans son album Ubiquity
Roy Ayers, "The Fuzz", dans son album Ubiquity, © Verve

Roy Ayers,

« The Fuzz »

Roy Ayers
Album Ubiquity, 1971
POLYDOR 24-4049 réédition VERVE B 0012363-02 collection Originals

Dorothy Ashby chante "Little Sunflower" dans son album Afro-Harping
Dorothy Ashby chante "Little Sunflower" dans son album Afro-Harping, © Cadet

Hubbard / arr Richard Evans,

« Little Sunflower »

Dorothy Ashby
Album Afro-Harping, 1968
CADET 0000027-02

Pharoah Sanders, album Thembi (1971)
Pharoah Sanders, album Thembi (1971), © Impulse

Pharoah Sanders,

« Thembi »

Pharoah Sanders
Album Thembi, 1971
IMPULSE 051253-2

David Axelrod, "the Sick Rose", dans son album Songs of Experience
David Axelrod, "the Sick Rose", dans son album Songs of Experience, © Stateside

David Axelrod,

« The Sick Rose »

David Axelrod
Album Songs of Experience, 1969
STATESIDE 5215892

"The Edge" par David Mc Callum, dans l'album de 1967, A Bit More of Me, et compilation David Axelrod Anthology 2
"The Edge" par David Mc Callum, dans l'album de 1967, A Bit More of Me, et compilation David Axelrod Anthology 2, © Stateside

David Axelrod, arr H.B. Barnum, prod : David Axelrod,

« The Edge »

David Mc Callum
Album A bit more of me, 1967
David Axelrod Anthology II
STATESIDE 5374841

Johnny Harris, "Footprints on the Moon", dans son album Movements
Johnny Harris, "Footprints on the Moon", dans son album Movements, © Rhino Warner Bros.

Johnny Harris,

« Footprints on the Moon »

Johnny Harris
Album Movements, 1970
RHINO WARNER BROS.

"Space Child" par Spirit, album Twelve Dreams of Dr.Sardonicus
"Space Child" par Spirit, album Twelve Dreams of Dr.Sardonicus, © Epic

John Locke,

« Space Child »

Spirit
Album Twelve Dreams of Dr Sardonicus, 1970
EPIC 65003

"Alone again" par Love, album Forever Changes
"Alone again" par Love, album Forever Changes, © Elektra

Bryan Mc Lean,

« Alone Again or »

Love
Album Forever Changes, 1967
ELEKTRA 8122-73537-2

The Left Banke, "Dark is the Bark", dans leur album Too
The Left Banke, "Dark is the Bark", dans leur album Too, © Sundazed

The Left Banke,

« Dark is the Bark »

The Left Banke
Album Too, 1968
SUNDAZED 6277

"Everybody's been Burned" par The Byrds, dans leur album Younger Than Yesterday
"Everybody's been Burned" par The Byrds, dans leur album Younger Than Yesterday, © Columbia

David Crosby,

« Everybody’s been Burned »

The Byrds
Album Younger than Yesterday, 1967
COLUMBIA 483708 2

David Crosby, "Traction in the Rain", album If I Could Only Remember My Name
David Crosby, "Traction in the Rain", album If I Could Only Remember My Name, © Atlantic

David Crosby,

« Traction in the Rain »

David Crosby
Album If I could only Remember my Name, 1971
ATLANTIC 7567-81415-2

Shuggie Otis, "Island Letter", album Inspiration Information
Shuggie Otis, "Island Letter", album Inspiration Information, © Luaka Bop

Shuggie Otis,

« Island Letter »

Shuggie Otis
Album Inspiration Information, 1974
LUAKA BOP 8504732

The Temptations interprètent "Love can be anything (can’t nothing be Love but Love)", album Sky's the Limit
The Temptations interprètent "Love can be anything (can’t nothing be Love but Love)", album Sky's the Limit, © Motown

Norman Whitfield / Barrett Strong, prod : Norman Whitfield,

« Love can be anything (can’t nothing be Love but Love) »

The Temptations
Album Sky’s the Limit, 1969
MOTOWN 530101-2

Andy Bey, "Celestial Blues", dans son album Experience and Judgement de 1974, compilation Inspirations
Andy Bey, "Celestial Blues", dans son album Experience and Judgement de 1974, compilation Inspirations, © Karma Giraffe Music

Andy Bey, prod : William S. Fischer,

« Celestial Blues »

Andy Bey
Album Experience and Judgement, 1974,
Compilation Inspirations
KARMA GIRAFFE MUSIC 002

"Burning Spear" de l'album Groovin'with The Soulful Strings, compilation Chicago Soul
"Burning Spear" de l'album Groovin'with The Soulful Strings, compilation Chicago Soul, © Soul Jazz Records

Richard Evans, arr Richard Evans,

« Burning Spear »

The Soulful Strings
Album Groovin’ with the Soulful Strings, 1967
Compilation Chicago Soul
SOUL JAZZ RECORDS 93

"California Dreaming" dans la compilation The Very Best of Bobby Womack
"California Dreaming" dans la compilation The Very Best of Bobby Womack, © Music Club

John Philips,

« California Dreaming »

Bobby Womack
(1969)
Compilation The Very Best of Bobby Womack 1968-1975
MUSIC CLUB 018

"Riders on the Storm" par le Samy Thiebault Quartet, album A Feast of Friends
"Riders on the Storm" par le Samy Thiebault Quartet, album A Feast of Friends, © Gaya Music

The Doors,

« Riders on the Storm »

Samy Thiebault Quartet
Album A Feast of Friends, 2014
GAYA MUSIC 005

Gary Burton, "Vibrafinger", de son album Good Vibes, extrait de la compilation Psychedelic Jazz and Soul
Gary Burton, "Vibrafinger", de son album Good Vibes, extrait de la compilation Psychedelic Jazz and Soul, © Warner Jazz and World

Gary Burton,

« Vibrafinger »

Gary Burton
Album Good Vibes, 1970
Compilation Psychedelic Jazz and Soul
WARNER JAZZ & WORLD 9548-39114-2

Dave Pike, "Mathar", dans son album Noisy Silence Gentle Noise de 1969, compilation Jazzworks-The Originals MPS Sessions
Dave Pike, "Mathar", dans son album Noisy Silence Gentle Noise de 1969, compilation Jazzworks-The Originals MPS Sessions, © MPS

Dave Pike,

« Mathar »

Pike Set
Album Noisy Silence, Gentle Noise, 1969
Compilation Jazzworks-The Originals MPS Sessions
MPS 060249822040

Hale Blaine, "Love in December", dans son album Psychedelic Percussion
Hale Blaine, "Love in December", dans son album Psychedelic Percussion, © Purple Pyramid Records

Hal Blaine,

« Love in (December) »

Hal Blaine
Album Psychedelic Percussion, 1967
PURPLE PYRAMID RECORDS

Pink Floyd, "Cymbaline", extrait de la BO de More
Pink Floyd, "Cymbaline", extrait de la BO de More, © EMI

Pink Floyd,

« Cymbaline »

Pink Floyd
BO de More, 1969
EMI 5099902893822

Jacco Gardner, "Lullaby", album Cabinet of Curiosities
Jacco Gardner, "Lullaby", album Cabinet of Curiosities, © Trouble In Mind Records

Jacco Gardner,

« Lullaby »

Jacco Gardner
Album Cabinet of Curiosities, 2013
TROUBLE IN MIND RECORDS

L'équipe de l'émission :
