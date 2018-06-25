Psychédélismes - mercredi 19 juillet 2018
Dorothy Ashby, Roy Ayers, The Byrds, Pink Floyd... Découvertes ou retrouvailles, suivez le guide, c'est Thierry Jousse!
Générique : Ennio Morricone,
BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »
Edda dell’Orso, voix
Compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057
programmation musicale :
Donovan,
« Three King Fishers »
Gabor Szabo
Album Bacchanal, 1968
CHERRY RED RECORDS 37
Roy Ayers,
« The Fuzz »
Roy Ayers
Album Ubiquity, 1971
POLYDOR 24-4049 réédition VERVE B 0012363-02 collection Originals
Hubbard / arr Richard Evans,
« Little Sunflower »
Dorothy Ashby
Album Afro-Harping, 1968
CADET 0000027-02
Pharoah Sanders,
« Thembi »
Pharoah Sanders
Album Thembi, 1971
IMPULSE 051253-2
David Axelrod,
« The Sick Rose »
David Axelrod
Album Songs of Experience, 1969
STATESIDE 5215892
David Axelrod, arr H.B. Barnum, prod : David Axelrod,
« The Edge »
David Mc Callum
Album A bit more of me, 1967
David Axelrod Anthology II
STATESIDE 5374841
Johnny Harris,
« Footprints on the Moon »
Johnny Harris
Album Movements, 1970
RHINO WARNER BROS.
John Locke,
« Space Child »
Spirit
Album Twelve Dreams of Dr Sardonicus, 1970
EPIC 65003
Bryan Mc Lean,
« Alone Again or »
Love
Album Forever Changes, 1967
ELEKTRA 8122-73537-2
The Left Banke,
« Dark is the Bark »
The Left Banke
Album Too, 1968
SUNDAZED 6277
David Crosby,
« Everybody’s been Burned »
The Byrds
Album Younger than Yesterday, 1967
COLUMBIA 483708 2
David Crosby,
« Traction in the Rain »
David Crosby
Album If I could only Remember my Name, 1971
ATLANTIC 7567-81415-2
Shuggie Otis,
« Island Letter »
Shuggie Otis
Album Inspiration Information, 1974
LUAKA BOP 8504732
Norman Whitfield / Barrett Strong, prod : Norman Whitfield,
« Love can be anything (can’t nothing be Love but Love) »
The Temptations
Album Sky’s the Limit, 1969
MOTOWN 530101-2
Andy Bey, prod : William S. Fischer,
« Celestial Blues »
Andy Bey
Album Experience and Judgement, 1974,
Compilation Inspirations
KARMA GIRAFFE MUSIC 002
Richard Evans, arr Richard Evans,
« Burning Spear »
The Soulful Strings
Album Groovin’ with the Soulful Strings, 1967
Compilation Chicago Soul
SOUL JAZZ RECORDS 93
John Philips,
« California Dreaming »
Bobby Womack
(1969)
Compilation The Very Best of Bobby Womack 1968-1975
MUSIC CLUB 018
The Doors,
« Riders on the Storm »
Samy Thiebault Quartet
Album A Feast of Friends, 2014
GAYA MUSIC 005
Gary Burton,
« Vibrafinger »
Gary Burton
Album Good Vibes, 1970
Compilation Psychedelic Jazz and Soul
WARNER JAZZ & WORLD 9548-39114-2
Dave Pike,
« Mathar »
Pike Set
Album Noisy Silence, Gentle Noise, 1969
Compilation Jazzworks-The Originals MPS Sessions
MPS 060249822040
Hal Blaine,
« Love in (December) »
Hal Blaine
Album Psychedelic Percussion, 1967
PURPLE PYRAMID RECORDS
Pink Floyd,
« Cymbaline »
Pink Floyd
BO de More, 1969
EMI 5099902893822
Jacco Gardner,
« Lullaby »
Jacco Gardner
Album Cabinet of Curiosities, 2013
TROUBLE IN MIND RECORDS
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration