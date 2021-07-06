Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 6 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Pour une poignée de standards (2/2)

Météo idéale aujourd'hui dans Retour de Plage avec une deuxième salve de standards tels que Fever, Sunny, Summertime mais aussi, pour faire bonne mesure, Stormy Weather ou Lonely Woman

Pour une poignée de standards (2/2)
., © Getty / Jorg Greuel
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    I'll See You in My Dreams - ANITA O'DAY
    Anita O'Day

    I’ll See You in My Dreams

    Jones Isham : compositeur, Kahn Gus : auteur, James Wood : auteur
    Album BD Music & Cabu present Anita O'Day Label Bdmusic (73148) Année 2015
  • 18h08
    When your lover has gone - CORA LEE DAY
    Cora Lee DayChant

    When your lover has gone

    Einar Aaron Swan : compositeur, Illinois Jacquet : Saxophone ténor, Harry Edison : Trompette, Barry Galbraith : Guitare, Jimmy Jones : Piano, Eddie Jones : Contrebasse, Osie Johnson : Batterie
    Album My crying hour / My kind of blues Label Fresh Sound (FSRV127) Année 2020
  • 18h11
    I'm in the mood for love - SHIRLEY BASSEY
    Shirley Bassey

    I'm in the Mood for Love

    Arthur Greenslade : chef d'orchestre
    Album Yesterdays Label United Artists Records (UALAF 847) Année 1978
  • 18h16
    Old devil moon - TONY TRAVIS
    Tony TravisChant

    Old Devil Moon

    Burton Lane : compositeur, Dennis Farnon : chef d'orchestre, Richard Giese : Flûte traversière, Arthur Cleghorn : Flûte traversière, Phil Sobel : Saxophone alto, Pete Terry : Saxophone baryton, Arnold Koblenz : Hautbois, Joe Howard : trombone, Lloyd Ulyate : Trombone, Tommy Pederson : Trombone, Harold Diner : Trombone, Howard Roberts : Guitare, Maury Ellenhorn : Piano, Cliff Hils : Contrebasse, Max Albright : Batterie, Ed Forrest : Percussions, Ey Harburg : auteur
    Album I see your face before me / Come swing with me Label Fresh Sound (FSRV205) Année 2020
  • 18h19
    The more I see you - VIC DAMONE
    Vic Damone

    The more I see you

    J.hill : chef d'orchestre
    Album The Damone type of thing Label Rca (2 704) Année 1967
  • 18h23
    Jeannine - EDDIE JEFFERSON
    Eddie Jefferson

    Jeannine

    Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1 Label Perfect Toy Records Année 2010
  • 18h27
    Watermelon man - JON HENDRICKS
    Jon HendricksChant

    Watermelon Man

    Album The Soul of Jazz Label Verve (525 558-2) Année 1995
  • 18h31
    Cantaloupe Island - HUGH MASEKELA
    Hugh MasekelaTrompette

    Cantaloupe island

    Album The Soul of Jazz Label Verve (525 558-2) Année 1995
  • 18h37
    Sunny - PUCHO & THE LATIN SOUL BROTHERS
    Pucho & The Latin Soul Brothers

    Sunny

    Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 2 Label Perfect Toy Records Année 2013
  • 18h42
    Summertime - JAMES BROWN
    James Brown

    Summertime

    Album Mutha's nature Label Polydor (2 391 300) Année 1977
  • 18h49
    Stormy weather - WILLIE HUTCH
    Willie HutchChant

    Stormy weather

    Album Concert in blues Label Motown (M6854S1) Année 1976
  • 18h53
    Wichita lineman - WILLIE HUTCH
    Willie Hutch

    Wichita lineman

    Album Soul portrait & Season for love Label Expansion Records (EXP2CD38) Année 2014
  • 18h58
    By the time i get to phoenix - ERMA FRANKLIN
    Erma Franklin

    By the time I get to phoenix

    Album Super soul sister Label Vampisoul (VAMPI CD 029) Année 2003
  • 19h01
    By the time i get to phoenix - JOE TEX
    Joe Tex

    By the time I get to phoenix

    Album Stone soul country Label Charly Records (CD CHARLY 184) Année 1989
  • 19h06
    Aquarius - DENNIS COFFEY TRIO
    Dennis Coffey Trio

    Aquarius

    Album Hair and thangs Label Maverick Année 1969
  • 19h09
    Fever - WENDY & NOLAN RANGER ORCHESTRA
    Wendy & Nolan Ranger Orchestra

    Fever

    Album Jazz toys Label Perfect Toy Records Année 2005
  • 19h14
    Everybody's talking - B.J. THOMAS
    B.j. Thomas

    Everybody's talking

    Album Everybody's out of town Label Pathé Marconi (2C 062 91 540) Année 1970
  • 19h18
    Work song - CANNONBALL ADDERLEY
    Cannonball AdderleySaxophone alto

    Work Song

    Nat Adderley : compositeur, Nat Adderley : Cornet, George Duke : Piano électrique, Synthétiseur, Sam Jones : Contrebasse, Louis Hayes : Batterie, Airto Moreira : Conga (tambour), Percussions
    Album Phenix Label Fantasy (5995) Année 1975
  • 19h26
    Thème de Yoyo - THE BOOGOOS
    The Boogoos

    Thème de Yoyo

    Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1 Label Perfect Toy Records Année 2010
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 5 juillet 2021
1h 55mn
Pour une poignée de standards (1/2)
émission suivante
mercredi 7 juillet 2021
1h 55mn
Les variations Gainsbourg (1/2)