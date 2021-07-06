Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mardi 6 juillet 2021
Pour une poignée de standards (2/2)
Météo idéale aujourd'hui dans Retour de Plage avec une deuxième salve de standards tels que Fever, Sunny, Summertime mais aussi, pour faire bonne mesure, Stormy Weather ou Lonely Woman
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Anita O'Day
I’ll See You in My DreamsJones Isham : compositeur, Kahn Gus : auteur, James Wood : auteurAlbum BD Music & Cabu present Anita O'Day Label Bdmusic (73148) Année 2015
- 18h08Cora Lee DayChant
When your lover has goneEinar Aaron Swan : compositeur, Illinois Jacquet : Saxophone ténor, Harry Edison : Trompette, Barry Galbraith : Guitare, Jimmy Jones : Piano, Eddie Jones : Contrebasse, Osie Johnson : BatterieAlbum My crying hour / My kind of blues Label Fresh Sound (FSRV127) Année 2020
- 18h11Shirley Bassey
I'm in the Mood for LoveArthur Greenslade : chef d'orchestreAlbum Yesterdays Label United Artists Records (UALAF 847) Année 1978
- 18h16Tony TravisChant
Old Devil MoonBurton Lane : compositeur, Dennis Farnon : chef d'orchestre, Richard Giese : Flûte traversière, Arthur Cleghorn : Flûte traversière, Phil Sobel : Saxophone alto, Pete Terry : Saxophone baryton, Arnold Koblenz : Hautbois, Joe Howard : trombone, Lloyd Ulyate : Trombone, Tommy Pederson : Trombone, Harold Diner : Trombone, Howard Roberts : Guitare, Maury Ellenhorn : Piano, Cliff Hils : Contrebasse, Max Albright : Batterie, Ed Forrest : Percussions, Ey Harburg : auteurAlbum I see your face before me / Come swing with me Label Fresh Sound (FSRV205) Année 2020
- 18h19Vic Damone
The more I see youJ.hill : chef d'orchestreAlbum The Damone type of thing Label Rca (2 704) Année 1967
- 18h23Eddie Jefferson
JeannineAlbum Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1 Label Perfect Toy Records Année 2010
- 18h27Jon HendricksChant
Watermelon ManAlbum The Soul of Jazz Label Verve (525 558-2) Année 1995
- 18h31Hugh MasekelaTrompette
Cantaloupe islandAlbum The Soul of Jazz Label Verve (525 558-2) Année 1995
- 18h37Pucho & The Latin Soul Brothers
SunnyAlbum Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 2 Label Perfect Toy Records Année 2013
- 18h42James Brown
SummertimeAlbum Mutha's nature Label Polydor (2 391 300) Année 1977
- 18h49Willie HutchChant
Stormy weatherAlbum Concert in blues Label Motown (M6854S1) Année 1976
- 18h53Willie Hutch
Wichita linemanAlbum Soul portrait & Season for love Label Expansion Records (EXP2CD38) Année 2014
- 18h58Erma Franklin
By the time I get to phoenixAlbum Super soul sister Label Vampisoul (VAMPI CD 029) Année 2003
- 19h01Joe Tex
By the time I get to phoenixAlbum Stone soul country Label Charly Records (CD CHARLY 184) Année 1989
- 19h06Dennis Coffey Trio
AquariusAlbum Hair and thangs Label Maverick Année 1969
- 19h09Wendy & Nolan Ranger Orchestra
FeverAlbum Jazz toys Label Perfect Toy Records Année 2005
- 19h14B.j. Thomas
Everybody's talkingAlbum Everybody's out of town Label Pathé Marconi (2C 062 91 540) Année 1970
- 19h18Cannonball AdderleySaxophone alto
Work SongNat Adderley : compositeur, Nat Adderley : Cornet, George Duke : Piano électrique, Synthétiseur, Sam Jones : Contrebasse, Louis Hayes : Batterie, Airto Moreira : Conga (tambour), PercussionsAlbum Phenix Label Fantasy (5995) Année 1975
- 19h26The Boogoos
Thème de YoyoAlbum Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1 Label Perfect Toy Records Année 2010
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
