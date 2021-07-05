Retour de plage
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20h
Lundi 5 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Pour une poignée de standards (1/2)

C’est l’été et les Retour de Plage redémarrent. Avec, pour commencer la nouvelle saison, une collection de standards revisités par des interprètes aussi variés que Frank Sinatra, Milva, Quincy Jones, The Meters ou même Etienne Daho.

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Sunny - FRANCIS ALBERT SINATRA & EDWARD KENNEDY KELLINGTON
    Francis Albert Sinatra & Edward Kennedy Kellington

    Sunny

    Frank Sinatra : Chant, Duke Ellington : Piano, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, Paul Gonsalves : Saxophone ténor, Johnny Hodges : Saxophone alto, Harry Carney : Saxophone, Russell Procope : Saxophone, Jimmy Hamilton : Saxophone, Clarinette, Cat Anderson : Trompette, Cootie Williams : Trompette, Lawrence Brown : Trombone, Jeff Castleman : Contrebasse, Sam Woodyard : Batterie
    Album Francis A. & Edward K. Label Reprise Records (CRV1024) Année 1968
  • 18h10
    Summertime (Remastered) - DIAHANN CARROLL
    Diahann Carroll

    Summertime (Remastered)

    Album Porgy and Bess Label Reola Année 2019
  • 18h12
    That old black magic (feat. Tony Bennett) - DAVE BRUBECK
    Dave BrubeckPiano

    That old black magic (feat. Tony Bennett)

    Harold Arlen : compositeur, Eugene Wright : Contrebasse, Joe Morello : Batterie, Tony Bennett : Chant, Non Identifie : Guitare électrique, Percussions, Johnny Mercer : auteur
    Album Summit sessions Label Cbs (64 377) Année 1971
  • 18h17
    Way we were - JOHNNY HARTMAN
    Johnny HartmanChant

    Way we were

    Marvin Hamlisch : compositeur, Roland Hanna : Piano, George Mraz : Contrebasse, Alan Bergman : auteur, Marilyn Bergman : auteur
    Album Live at Sometime Label Trio Année 1978
  • 18h23
    Moon river - ETIENNE DAHO
    Etienne Daho

    Moon river

    Album Surf (Deluxe remastered) Label Parlophone (9517314) Année 2020
  • 18h26
    Le premier bonheur du jour - OS MUTANTES
    Os Mutantes

    Le premier bonheur du jour

    Album Everything is possible ! Label Warner Bros (WB 9362-47251-2) Année 1999
  • 18h30
    Des ronds dans l'eau - MUSICA NUDA
    Musica Nuda

    Des ronds dans l'eau

    Le Senechal Raymond : compositeur, Petra Magoni, Ferruccio Spinetti, Daniele Di Gregorio, Balafon, Barouh Pierre : auteur
    Album Banda Larga Label Bonsaï (bon 130402) Année 2013
  • 18h33
    Sans attendre (Senza fine) - ORNELLA VANONI
    Ornella Vanoni

    Sans attendre (Senza fine)

    Iller Pattacini : chef d'orchestre
    Album Il faut croire en demain Label Festival (FX 1 483) Année 1966
  • 18h36
    La folla (La foule) - MILVA
    Milva

    La folla (La foule)

    Album Canzoni di Edith Piaf Label Ariola (74321 29932 2) Année 1970
  • 18h41
    Dedicato A Milva Da E. Morricone : Metti una sera a cena - MILVA
    Ennio Morriconecompositeur, Ennio Morriconechef d'orchestre

    Dedicato A Milva Da E. Morricone : Metti una sera a cena

    Milva : Chant
    Album Dedicato a Milva da E. Morricone Label Ricordi Année 1999
  • 18h45
    The dinner party - ALVARIUS B
    Alvarius B

    The dinner party

    Album Baroque primitiva Label Abduction Records (ABDT 046) Année 2012
  • 18h49
    Scarborough fair - WES MONTGOMERY
    Wes MontgomeryGuitare

    Scarborough fair

    Dan Hammond : Flûte traversière, Don Ashworth : Hautbois, Herbie Hancock : Piano, Jim Buffington : Cor, Hank Jones : Piano, Clavecin, Ed Shaughnessy : Batterie, Grady Tate : Batterie
    Album Road song Label A&m Records (30XB66) Année 1986
  • 18h53
    Sound of silence - ISAO TOMITA
    Isao TomitaSynthétiseur

    Sound of silence

    Album Switched on hit & rock Label Cbs (SOLL4) Année 1972
