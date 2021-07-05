Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Lundi 5 juillet 2021
Pour une poignée de standards (1/2)
C’est l’été et les Retour de Plage redémarrent. Avec, pour commencer la nouvelle saison, une collection de standards revisités par des interprètes aussi variés que Frank Sinatra, Milva, Quincy Jones, The Meters ou même Etienne Daho.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Francis Albert Sinatra & Edward Kennedy Kellington
SunnyFrank Sinatra : Chant, Duke Ellington : Piano, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, Paul Gonsalves : Saxophone ténor, Johnny Hodges : Saxophone alto, Harry Carney : Saxophone, Russell Procope : Saxophone, Jimmy Hamilton : Saxophone, Clarinette, Cat Anderson : Trompette, Cootie Williams : Trompette, Lawrence Brown : Trombone, Jeff Castleman : Contrebasse, Sam Woodyard : BatterieAlbum Francis A. & Edward K. Label Reprise Records (CRV1024) Année 1968
- 18h10Diahann Carroll
Summertime (Remastered)Album Porgy and Bess Label Reola Année 2019
- 18h12Dave BrubeckPiano
That old black magic (feat. Tony Bennett)Harold Arlen : compositeur, Eugene Wright : Contrebasse, Joe Morello : Batterie, Tony Bennett : Chant, Non Identifie : Guitare électrique, Percussions, Johnny Mercer : auteurAlbum Summit sessions Label Cbs (64 377) Année 1971
- 18h17Johnny HartmanChant
Way we wereMarvin Hamlisch : compositeur, Roland Hanna : Piano, George Mraz : Contrebasse, Alan Bergman : auteur, Marilyn Bergman : auteurAlbum Live at Sometime Label Trio Année 1978
- 18h23Etienne Daho
Moon riverAlbum Surf (Deluxe remastered) Label Parlophone (9517314) Année 2020
- 18h26Os Mutantes
Le premier bonheur du jourAlbum Everything is possible ! Label Warner Bros (WB 9362-47251-2) Année 1999
- 18h30Musica Nuda
Des ronds dans l'eauLe Senechal Raymond : compositeur, Petra Magoni, Ferruccio Spinetti, Daniele Di Gregorio, Balafon, Barouh Pierre : auteurAlbum Banda Larga Label Bonsaï (bon 130402) Année 2013
- 18h33Ornella Vanoni
Sans attendre (Senza fine)Iller Pattacini : chef d'orchestreAlbum Il faut croire en demain Label Festival (FX 1 483) Année 1966
- 18h36Milva
La folla (La foule)Album Canzoni di Edith Piaf Label Ariola (74321 29932 2) Année 1970
- 18h41Ennio Morriconecompositeur, Ennio Morriconechef d'orchestre
Dedicato A Milva Da E. Morricone : Metti una sera a cenaMilva : ChantAlbum Dedicato a Milva da E. Morricone Label Ricordi Année 1999
- 18h45Alvarius B
The dinner partyAlbum Baroque primitiva Label Abduction Records (ABDT 046) Année 2012
- 18h49Wes MontgomeryGuitare
Scarborough fairDan Hammond : Flûte traversière, Don Ashworth : Hautbois, Herbie Hancock : Piano, Jim Buffington : Cor, Hank Jones : Piano, Clavecin, Ed Shaughnessy : Batterie, Grady Tate : BatterieAlbum Road song Label A&m Records (30XB66) Année 1986
- 18h53Isao TomitaSynthétiseur
Sound of silenceAlbum Switched on hit & rock Label Cbs (SOLL4) Année 1972
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
