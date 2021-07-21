Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mercredi 21 juillet 2021
Pop en stock
Un programme rêveur et ensoleillé qui vous transportera en Californie, à Londres ou à Paris et qui vous permettra de siroter, en toute quiétude, quelques perles pop d’hier et d’aujourd’hui. Un mélange de titres mythiques et de trésors cachés.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Nancy Sinatra
Bang bangAlbum Start walkin' 1965-1976 Label Boots Enterprises Inc. Année 2020
- 18h07Nancy Sinatra
Paris summerLee HazlewoodAlbum Start walkin' 1965-1976 Label Boots Enterprises Inc. Année 2020
- 18h10Bobbie Gentry
FancyGentry Bobbie : compositeurAlbum Patchwork / Fancy Label Raven Records (RVCD-251)
- 18h16Bobbie Gentry
I'll never fall in love againAlbum Patchwork / Fancy Label Raven Records (RVCD-251)
- 18h18Burt Bacharachcompositeur, Burt Bacharach
Something BigHal David. : compositeur, Burt Bacharach (piano, direction), Cissy Houston (voix), Tony Middleton (voix)Album Living together Label A&m (875 008) Année 1973
- 18h23Burt Bacharachcompositeur, Burt Bacharachchef d'orchestre, Burt BacharachPiano
Monterey peninsulaAlbum Living together Label A&m (875 008) Année 1973
- 18h26The Anita Kerr Singers
In between the heartachesAlbum Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
- 18h30Francoise Hardy
Hang on to a dreamAlbum En anglais Label Warner Music (190296997488) Année 1968
- 18h32April March
Le temps de l'amourAlbum Paris In April
- 18h35Bertrand Burgalat
Le pays imaginaireAlbum The sssound of mmmusic Label Tricatel (8499322) Année 2000
- 18h39Maxwell Farrington & Le Superhomard
TonightAlbum Once Label Talitres Année 2021
- 18h43Cinephonic
Après, le délugePierre Chrétien : compositeur, Pierre Chretien, Robert Biesewig : Batterie, Marielle Rivard : PercussionsAlbum Les paradis artificiels Label Marlow Records Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
