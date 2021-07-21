Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mercredi 21 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Pop en stock

Un programme rêveur et ensoleillé qui vous transportera en Californie, à Londres ou à Paris et qui vous permettra de siroter, en toute quiétude, quelques perles pop d’hier et d’aujourd’hui. Un mélange de titres mythiques et de trésors cachés.

Pop en stock
Eté à Paris, © Sol de Zuasnabar Brebbia
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Bang Bang - NANCY SINATRA
    Nancy Sinatra

    Bang bang

    Album Start walkin' 1965-1976 Label Boots Enterprises Inc. Année 2020
  • 18h07
    Paris summer - NANCY SINATRA
    Nancy Sinatra

    Paris summer

    Lee Hazlewood
    Album Start walkin' 1965-1976 Label Boots Enterprises Inc. Année 2020
  • 18h10
    Fancy - BOBBIE GENTRY
    Bobbie Gentry

    Fancy

    Gentry Bobbie : compositeur
    Album Patchwork / Fancy Label Raven Records (RVCD-251)
  • 18h16
    I'll never fall in love again - BOBBIE GENTRY
    Bobbie Gentry

    I'll never fall in love again

    Album Patchwork / Fancy Label Raven Records (RVCD-251)
  • 18h18
    Something big - BURT BACHARACH
    Burt Bacharachcompositeur, Burt Bacharach

    Something Big

    Hal David. : compositeur, Burt Bacharach (piano, direction), Cissy Houston (voix), Tony Middleton (voix)
    Album Living together Label A&m (875 008) Année 1973
  • 18h23
    Monterey peninsula - BURT BACHARACH
    Burt Bacharachcompositeur, Burt Bacharachchef d'orchestre, Burt BacharachPiano

    Monterey peninsula

    Album Living together Label A&m (875 008) Année 1973
  • 18h26
    In between the heartaches - THE ANITA KERR SINGERS
    The Anita Kerr Singers

    In between the heartaches

    Album Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
  • 18h30
    Hang on to a dream - FRANCOISE HARDY
    Francoise Hardy

    Hang on to a dream

    Album En anglais Label Warner Music (190296997488) Année 1968
  • 18h32
    Le temps de l'amour - APRIL MARCH
    April March

    Le temps de l'amour

    Album Paris In April
  • 18h35
    Le pays imaginaire - BERTRAND BURGALAT
    Bertrand Burgalat

    Le pays imaginaire

    Album The sssound of mmmusic Label Tricatel (8499322) Année 2000
  • 18h39
    Tonight - MAXWELL FARRINGTON & LE SUPERHOMARD
    Maxwell Farrington & Le Superhomard

    Tonight

    Album Once Label Talitres Année 2021
  • 18h43
    Après, le déluge - CINEPHONIC
    Cinephonic

    Après, le déluge

    Pierre Chrétien : compositeur, Pierre Chretien, Robert Biesewig : Batterie, Marielle Rivard : Percussions
    Album Les paradis artificiels Label Marlow Records Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
