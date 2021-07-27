Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mardi 27 juillet 2021
Otis Redding/Sam Cooke, deux météores soul
Nos deux héros du jour, Sam Cooke et Otis Redding, ont, au moins, deux points communs : ils ont inventé la soul et ont disparu bien trop tôt. Raison de plus pour dédier un programme commun à ces deux météores de la soul.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Sam Cooke
Nobody knows the trouble i've seenAlbum Night Beat Label Legacy Records (82876695512)
- 18h08Sam Cookecompositeur, Sam Cooke, Sam Cookeauteur
Chain gangAlbum The man who invented soul Label Rca (07863 67911-2)
- 18h11Sam Cooke
For sentimental reasonsAlbum Sam Cooke : The complete singles 1956-1962 Label Cdm (2742240.42) Année 2013
- 18h14Sam CookeChant
Hey thereCliff White : Guitare électrique, Lloyd Trotman : Contrebasse, Bunny Shawker : BatterieAlbum Four classic albums Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1304) Année 2017
- 18h17Sam Cooke
Love girl (Man) (Mono)Album The complete Keen years 1957 - 1960 / CD 03 : Tribute to the lady Label Abkco Music (018771850626) Année 2020
- 18h21Sam Cooke
Don't get around much any moreEllington Edward Kennedy : compositeur, Russell Sidney Keith : auteurAlbum The man who invented soul Label Rca (07863 67911-2)
- 18h24Nat King Cole
I got it bad and that ain't goodDuke Ellington : compositeur, Paul Webster : compositeur, Ralph Carmichael : chef d'orchestre, Shearing George QuintetAlbum Nat King Cole sings / George Shearing plays Label Capitol (CPAPI 7483322) Année 1987
- 18h29Sam Cooke
Tennessee waltzKing Pee Wee : compositeur, Stewart Redd : compositeur, King Pee Wee : auteur, Stewart Redd : auteurAlbum Keep movin' on Label Abkco Records (95632) Année 2001
- 18h32Ray Charles
Half as muchAlbum Modern sounds in country and western music Label Rhino Records (R2 70099)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
