Mardi 27 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Otis Redding/Sam Cooke, deux météores soul

Nos deux héros du jour, Sam Cooke et Otis Redding, ont, au moins, deux points communs : ils ont inventé la soul et ont disparu bien trop tôt. Raison de plus pour dédier un programme commun à ces deux météores de la soul.

Otis Redding (gauche) / Sam Cooke (droite), © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Nobody knows the trouble i've seen - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    Nobody knows the trouble i've seen

    Album Night Beat Label Legacy Records (82876695512)
  • 18h08
    Chain gang - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cookecompositeur, Sam Cooke, Sam Cookeauteur

    Chain gang

    Album The man who invented soul Label Rca (07863 67911-2)
  • 18h11
    For sentimental reasons - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    For sentimental reasons

    Album Sam Cooke : The complete singles 1956-1962 Label Cdm (2742240.42) Année 2013
  • 18h14
    Hey there - SAM COOKE
    Sam CookeChant

    Hey there

    Cliff White : Guitare électrique, Lloyd Trotman : Contrebasse, Bunny Shawker : Batterie
    Album Four classic albums Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1304) Année 2017
  • 18h17
    Love girl (Man) (Mono) - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    Love girl (Man) (Mono)

    Album The complete Keen years 1957 - 1960 / CD 03 : Tribute to the lady Label Abkco Music (018771850626) Année 2020
  • 18h21
    Don't get around much any more - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    Don't get around much any more

    Ellington Edward Kennedy : compositeur, Russell Sidney Keith : auteur
    Album The man who invented soul Label Rca (07863 67911-2)
  • 18h24
    I got it bad and that ain't good - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    I got it bad and that ain't good

    Duke Ellington : compositeur, Paul Webster : compositeur, Ralph Carmichael : chef d'orchestre, Shearing George Quintet
    Album Nat King Cole sings / George Shearing plays Label Capitol (CPAPI 7483322) Année 1987
  • 18h29
    Tennessee waltz - SAM COOKE
    Sam Cooke

    Tennessee waltz

    King Pee Wee : compositeur, Stewart Redd : compositeur, King Pee Wee : auteur, Stewart Redd : auteur
    Album Keep movin' on Label Abkco Records (95632) Année 2001
  • 18h32
    Half as much - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Half as much

    Album Modern sounds in country and western music Label Rhino Records (R2 70099)
L'équipe de l'émission :
