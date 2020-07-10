Retour de plage
Vendredi 10 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Millésime 1970 (2/2)

Terminons ce Retour de Plage autour des grandes parutions des années 70 en puisant dans des genres variés : de la pop, la soul, le jazz, le folk et bien plus encore ! Stevie Wonder, Neil Young et Miriam Makeba sont évidemment dans le grand cru de cette folle décennie aux couleurs pop.

Stevie Wonder en 1971, © Getty / Chris Walter/WireImage
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Carry On - CROSBY STILLS NASH & YOUNG
    Crosby Stills Nash & Young

    Carry On

    Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Neil Young
    Album Deja vu Label Atlantic (250001)
  • 18h10
    I believe in you - NEIL YOUNG
    Neil Young

    I believe in you

    Album After the gold rush Label Reprise Records (244088) Année 1970
  • 18h13
    Let's burn down the cornfield - RANDY NEWMAN
    Randy Newman

    Let's burn down the cornfield

    Album 12 songs Label Reprise Records (927449-2) Année 1970
  • 18h18
    I had a talk with my woman - TIM BUCKLEY
    Tim BuckleyGuitare à 12 cordes

    I had a talk with my woman

    Lee Underwood : Guitare électrique, Claviers, John Balkin : Basse, Carter Cc Collins : Conga (tambour)
    Album Tim Buckley : The complete album collection / CD 5 Label Rhino Records Année 2017
  • 18h24
    Chimacum rain - LINDA PERHACS
    Linda Perhacs

    Chimacum rain

    Album Parallelograms Label The Wild Places (WILD005-RE)
  • 18h29
    Some good advice - BILL FAY
    Bill Fay

    Some good advice

    Album Bill Fay Label Esoteric Recordings (ECLEC 2037) Année 1971
  • 18h31
    Katmandu - CAT STEVENS
    Cat Stevens

    Katmandu

    Album Mona bone jakon Label Island (ISLAND 258 178) Année 1971
  • 18h35
    Amsterdam - JOHN CALE
    John Cale

    Amsterdam

    Album Vintage violence Label Legacy Records (499945 2) Année 2001
  • 18h40
    May i ? - KEVIN AYERS AND THE WHOLE WORLD
    Kevin Ayers And The Whole World

    May i ?

    Album Shooting at the moon Label Harvest (07243-584353-2-0)
  • 18h44
    Hello hello - CARAVAN
    Caravan

    Hello hello

    Album If i could do it all over again i'd do it all over you Label Mantra (MANTRA 001)
  • 18h49
    My thing - BEE GEES
    Bee Gees

    My thing

    Barry Gibb : Guitare, Maurice Gibb
    Album Cucumber castle Label Polydor (2 383 010)
  • 18h51
    She's such a beauty - EMITT RHODES
    Emitt Rhodescompositeur, Emitt RhodesChant

    She's such a beauty

    Album Emitt Rhodes Label Probes (2C06292116) Année 1970
  • 18h55
    I'd have you anytime - GEORGE HARRISON
    George Harrison

    I'd have you anytime

    Album All things must Pass Label Emi (7466888) Année 1970
  • 18h58
    I wouldn't have you any other way - RINGO STARR
    Ringo StarrVoix

    I wouldn't have you any other way

    Album Beaucoups of blues Label Emi (8326752) Année 1970
  • 19h03
    We can work it out - STEVIE WONDER
    Stevie Wonder

    We can work it out

    Album My cherie amour/Signed, sealed and delivered Label Tamla Motown (Et Pm)@ (ZD 72453) Année 1968
  • 19h06
    The long and winding road - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    The long and winding road

    Album Outta sight! / Nancy Wilson sings the hits Label Blue Note (4939932) Année 1998
  • 19h11
    Your song - BILLY PAUL
    Billy Paul

    Your song

    Elton John : compositeur, Taupin Bernard J P : compositeur, Bill Withers, Elton John : auteur, Taupin Bernard J P : auteur
    Album The very best of Billy Paul / Bill Withers Label Sony Music Media (SMM 5087262) Année 2002
