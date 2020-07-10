Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 10 juillet 2020
Millésime 1970 (2/2)
Terminons ce Retour de Plage autour des grandes parutions des années 70 en puisant dans des genres variés : de la pop, la soul, le jazz, le folk et bien plus encore ! Stevie Wonder, Neil Young et Miriam Makeba sont évidemment dans le grand cru de cette folle décennie aux couleurs pop.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Crosby Stills Nash & Young
Carry OnStephen Stills, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Neil YoungAlbum Deja vu Label Atlantic (250001)
- 18h10Neil Young
I believe in youAlbum After the gold rush Label Reprise Records (244088) Année 1970
- 18h13Randy Newman
Let's burn down the cornfieldAlbum 12 songs Label Reprise Records (927449-2) Année 1970
- 18h18Tim BuckleyGuitare à 12 cordes
I had a talk with my womanLee Underwood : Guitare électrique, Claviers, John Balkin : Basse, Carter Cc Collins : Conga (tambour)Album Tim Buckley : The complete album collection / CD 5 Label Rhino Records Année 2017
- 18h24Linda Perhacs
Chimacum rainAlbum Parallelograms Label The Wild Places (WILD005-RE)
- 18h29Bill Fay
Some good adviceAlbum Bill Fay Label Esoteric Recordings (ECLEC 2037) Année 1971
- 18h31Cat Stevens
KatmanduAlbum Mona bone jakon Label Island (ISLAND 258 178) Année 1971
- 18h35John Cale
AmsterdamAlbum Vintage violence Label Legacy Records (499945 2) Année 2001
- 18h40Kevin Ayers And The Whole World
May i ?Album Shooting at the moon Label Harvest (07243-584353-2-0)
- 18h44Caravan
Hello helloAlbum If i could do it all over again i'd do it all over you Label Mantra (MANTRA 001)
- 18h49Bee Gees
My thingBarry Gibb : Guitare, Maurice GibbAlbum Cucumber castle Label Polydor (2 383 010)
- 18h51Emitt Rhodescompositeur, Emitt RhodesChant
She's such a beautyAlbum Emitt Rhodes Label Probes (2C06292116) Année 1970
- 18h55George Harrison
I'd have you anytimeAlbum All things must Pass Label Emi (7466888) Année 1970
- 18h58Ringo StarrVoix
I wouldn't have you any other wayAlbum Beaucoups of blues Label Emi (8326752) Année 1970
- 19h03Stevie Wonder
We can work it outAlbum My cherie amour/Signed, sealed and delivered Label Tamla Motown (Et Pm)@ (ZD 72453) Année 1968
- 19h06Nancy Wilson
The long and winding roadAlbum Outta sight! / Nancy Wilson sings the hits Label Blue Note (4939932) Année 1998
- 19h11Billy Paul
Your songElton John : compositeur, Taupin Bernard J P : compositeur, Bill Withers, Elton John : auteur, Taupin Bernard J P : auteurAlbum The very best of Billy Paul / Bill Withers Label Sony Music Media (SMM 5087262) Année 2002
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation