Jeudi 9 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Millésime 1970 (1/2)

Dans les années 70, de nombreux disques légendaires sont publiés. Ils marqueront l'histoire de la musique. Du retour d'Elvis Presley, de l'Aigle noir de Barbara, de la sortie de "Stone Flower" d'Antonio Carlos Jobim, jusqu'aux faux adieux de Sinatra, il y en aura pour tous les goûts !

Le retour d'Elvis Presley dans les années 70, © Getty / Bettmann
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    We've only just begun - THE CARPENTERS
    The Carpenters

    We've only just begun

    Album Close to you Label A&m Records (SP 4 271) Année 1970
  • 18h08
    I'll never fall in love again - BOBBIE GENTRY
    Bobbie Gentry

    I'll never fall in love again

    Album Patchwork / Fancy Label Raven Records (RVCD-251)
  • 18h11
    Bridge over troubled water - ELVIS PRESLEY
    Elvis Presley

    Bridge over troubled water

    Album Elvis Sings... Label Sony (88843057612) Année 2014
  • 18h17
    Elizabeth - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Elizabeth

    Album Watertown Label Reprise Records (9362-45689-2)
  • 18h21
    Cold hard times - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Cold hard times

    Hazlewood Lee : compositeur, Hazlewood Lee : auteur
    Album Lee Hazlewood industries / Woke up sunday morning with my head full of pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
  • 18h25
    Joe - SCOTT WALKER
    Scott Walker

    Joe

    Album 'til the band comes in Label Water (WATER226) Année 2008
  • 18h29
    Easy to be hard - SHIRLEY BASSEY
    Shirley Bassey

    Easy to be hard

    Johnny Harris : chef d'orchestre
    Album Something Label United Artists (UAS 29 100) Année 1970
  • 18h33
    L'amour fou - LEO FERRE
    Ferre Leocompositeur

    L'amour fou

    Leo Ferre, Ferre Leo : auteur, Defay Jean-Michel : auteur
    Album Amour anarchie Label Barclay (841267-2) Année 1973
  • 18h39
    La colère - BARBARA
    Barbaracompositeur, Barbara, Barbaraauteur

    La colère

    Album Volume 8 / L'aigle noir (1970-1972) Label Philips (510781-2) Année 1972
  • 18h41
    Regardez le regard des hommes - BARBARA
    BarbaraChant, Piano

    Regardez le regard des hommes

    Jean-Claude Vannier : chef d'orchestre, Roland Romanelli : Accordéon, Divers
    Album Comme un soleil noir / CD 05 Label Mercury (5377195/5) Année 2017
  • 18h46
    Le crabe - FRANCOISE HARDY
    Francoise Hardy

    Le crabe

    Estardy Bernard : compositeur, Estardy Bernard : auteur, Roda Gil Etienne : auteur
    Album Soleil Label Virgin (8405052) Année 1970
  • 18h48
    Les voyages - JEANNE MOREAU
    Jeanne Moreau

    Les voyages

    Album Jeanne chante Jeanne Label Polydor (2393011) Année 1970
  • 18h53
    Zum-Zum - EDU LOBO
    Edu LoboChant, Guitare

    Zum-Zum

    Album Cantiga de longe Label Universal Music Année 2017
