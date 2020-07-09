Programmation musicale
Jeudi 9 juillet 2020
Millésime 1970 (1/2)
Dans les années 70, de nombreux disques légendaires sont publiés. Ils marqueront l'histoire de la musique. Du retour d'Elvis Presley, de l'Aigle noir de Barbara, de la sortie de "Stone Flower" d'Antonio Carlos Jobim, jusqu'aux faux adieux de Sinatra, il y en aura pour tous les goûts !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03The Carpenters
We've only just begunAlbum Close to you Label A&m Records (SP 4 271) Année 1970
- 18h08Bobbie Gentry
I'll never fall in love againAlbum Patchwork / Fancy Label Raven Records (RVCD-251)
- 18h11Elvis Presley
Bridge over troubled waterAlbum Elvis Sings... Label Sony (88843057612) Année 2014
- 18h17Frank Sinatra
ElizabethAlbum Watertown Label Reprise Records (9362-45689-2)
- 18h21Lee Hazlewood
Cold hard timesHazlewood Lee : compositeur, Hazlewood Lee : auteurAlbum Lee Hazlewood industries / Woke up sunday morning with my head full of pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
- 18h25Scott Walker
JoeAlbum 'til the band comes in Label Water (WATER226) Année 2008
- 18h29Shirley Bassey
Easy to be hardJohnny Harris : chef d'orchestreAlbum Something Label United Artists (UAS 29 100) Année 1970
- 18h33Ferre Leocompositeur
L'amour fouLeo Ferre, Ferre Leo : auteur, Defay Jean-Michel : auteurAlbum Amour anarchie Label Barclay (841267-2) Année 1973
- 18h39Barbaracompositeur, Barbara, Barbaraauteur
La colèreAlbum Volume 8 / L'aigle noir (1970-1972) Label Philips (510781-2) Année 1972
- 18h41BarbaraChant, Piano
Regardez le regard des hommesJean-Claude Vannier : chef d'orchestre, Roland Romanelli : Accordéon, DiversAlbum Comme un soleil noir / CD 05 Label Mercury (5377195/5) Année 2017
- 18h46Francoise Hardy
Le crabeEstardy Bernard : compositeur, Estardy Bernard : auteur, Roda Gil Etienne : auteurAlbum Soleil Label Virgin (8405052) Année 1970
- 18h48Jeanne Moreau
Les voyagesAlbum Jeanne chante Jeanne Label Polydor (2393011) Année 1970
- 18h53Edu LoboChant, Guitare
Zum-ZumAlbum Cantiga de longe Label Universal Music Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
