Vendredi 9 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Les variations Gainsbourg (2/2)

Deuxième volet de notre dyptique Gainsbourg. Un Gainsbourg jazz, pop, reggae, français, anglais, jamaïcain… Un épisode où l’on croisera notamment Alain Goraguer, Michel Colombier ou Jean-Claude Vannier, trois arrangeurs fondamentaux pour le grand Serge.

Les variations Gainsbourg (2/2)
Serge Gainsbourg en 1959, © Getty
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Quel joli temps / septembre - ANGELIQUE IONATOS
    Angelique Ionatos

    Quel joli temps / septembre

    Katerina Fotinaki
    Album Comme un jardin la nuit Label Accords Croisés (AC 128-129) Année 2009
  • 18h09
    Du jazz dans le ravin - SERGE GAINSBOURG
    Serge Gainsbourg

    Du jazz dans le ravin

    Album Gainsbourg (intégrale) : Du chant à la une / CD 1 Label Mercury (2755442) Année 2011
  • 18h13
    Ce mortel ennui - ALAIN GORAGUER
    Serge Gainsbourgcompositeur

    Ce mortel ennui

    Alain Goraguer & Son Orchestre, Alain Goraguer : Piano, Paul Rovere : Contrebasse, Christian Garros : Batterie
    Album Le monde instrumental d'Alain Goraguer / Jazz et musiques de films 1956-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA5758) Année 2020
  • 18h15
    Elephant green - PIERRE MICHELOT
    Pierre Michelot

    Elephant green

    Album Round about a bass Label Emarcy Records (832309-2) Année 1963
  • 18h21
    Toujours la même g... - JEAN FERRAT
    Jean Ferrat

    Toujours la même g...

    Ferrat Jean : compositeur, Ferrat Jean : auteur
    Album Jean Ferrat les années Barclay / CD 1 : Deux enfants au soleil / Ma môme / Nuit et brouillard Label Barclay (511992-2) Année 2002
  • 18h23
    Coco and co - SERGE GAINSBOURG
    Serge Gainsbourg

    Coco and co

    Album Gainsbourg (intégrale) : Gainsbourg percussions / CD 6 Label Mercury (2755447) Année 1964
  • 18h28
    The connection : O.D. - SHIRLEY CLARKE
    Freddie Reddcompositeur

    The connection : O.D.

    Shirley Clarke
    Album Bof / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool CD 5 Shadows Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/5) Année 2012
  • 18h34
    Sait-on jamais où va une femme quand elle vous quitte - SERGE GAINSBOURG
    Serge Gainsbourg

    Sait-on jamais où va une femme quand elle vous quitte

    Gainsbourg Serge : compositeur, Gainsbourg Serge : auteur
    Album Confidentiel Label Mercury (548 425-2) Année 1963
  • 18h35
    La saison des pluies - ELEK BACSIK
    Elek BacsikGuitare

    La saison des pluies

    Maurice Vander : Orgue, Guy Pedersen : Contrebasse, Daniel Humair : Batterie
    Album Guitar conceptions Label Emarcy Records (542231-2) Année 1963
  • 18h41
    Le sixième sens - JULIETTE GRECO
    Juliette Gréco

    Le sixième sens

    Album J'arrive/Vol.11/1970-1971 Label Mercury (980044-2) Année 2003
  • 18h43
    Hélicoptère - MIREILLE DARC
    Mireille Darc

    Hélicoptère

    Serge Gainsbourg : compositeur, Serge Gainsbourg : auteur
    Album Mister melody Label Mercury (982952-8)
  • 18h47
    Les papillons noirs - MICHELE ARNAUD
    Michele Arnaud

    Les papillons noirs

    Serge Gainsbourg : compositeur, Serge Gainsbourg : auteur
    Album Mister melody Label Mercury (982952-8)
  • 18h49
    Some velvet morning - NANCY SINATRA
    Nancy Sinatra

    Some velvet morning

    Lee Hazlewood
    Album Start walkin' 1965-1976 Label Boots Enterprises Inc. Année 2020
  • 18h54
    Du fond de mon lit - COLOMBIER MICHEL
    Colombier Michelchef d'orchestre, Colombier Michel

    Du fond de mon lit

    Album Capot pointu Label La Compagnie (LP 1 001) Année 1969
  • 18h57
    Pourquoi pas - MICHEL COLOMBIER
    Michel Colombier

    Pourquoi pas

    Album Wings Label Am Records (A&M 393503-2) Année 1977
  • 19h01
    Requiem pour un con - ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE JAZZ
    Orchestre National De Jazz

    Requiem pour un con

    Album The Party Label Jazz Village (570036) Année 2013
  • 19h05
    Nouveau western - MC SOLAAR
    Mc Solaar

    Nouveau western

    Album Prose combat Label Polydor (521289-2) Année 1994
  • 19h11
    Initials B.B. - SERGE GAINSBOURG
    Serge Gainsbourgcompositeur, Serge Gainsbourg

    Initials b.B.

    Brigitte Bardot
    Album Gainsbourg (intégrale) : Initials B.B. / CD 7 Label Mercury (2755448) Année 1967
  • 19h15
    Days of pearly spencer - DAVID MAC WILLIAMS
    David Mac Williams

    Days of pearly spencer

    El Mc Williams David Samu : compositeur, El Mc Williams David Samu : auteur
    Album Days of pearly spencer Label Magic Records (3930160) Année 2002
  • 19h19
    Name of the game - ALAN HAWKSHAW & BRIAN BENNNETT
    Alan Hawkshaw & Brian Bennnett

    Name of the game

    Album The urge / The Ultimate rare groove experience Label Bondelice Records Année 2002
  • 19h23
    Follow me : The man on a scooter - follow, follow
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    Follow me : The man on a scooter - follow, follow

    Non Identifié
    Album Bof / Follow me Label Harkit Records (HRKCD 8303) Année 2009
  • 19h28
    The ballad of Melody Nelson - FRED FRITH
    Fred Frith

    The ballad of Melody Nelson

    Album Great jewish music : Serge Gainsbourg Label Tzadik (TZ 7116) Année 1997
