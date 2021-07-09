Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 9 juillet 2021
Les variations Gainsbourg (2/2)
Deuxième volet de notre dyptique Gainsbourg. Un Gainsbourg jazz, pop, reggae, français, anglais, jamaïcain… Un épisode où l’on croisera notamment Alain Goraguer, Michel Colombier ou Jean-Claude Vannier, trois arrangeurs fondamentaux pour le grand Serge.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Angelique Ionatos
Quel joli temps / septembreKaterina FotinakiAlbum Comme un jardin la nuit Label Accords Croisés (AC 128-129) Année 2009
- 18h09Serge Gainsbourg
Du jazz dans le ravinAlbum Gainsbourg (intégrale) : Du chant à la une / CD 1 Label Mercury (2755442) Année 2011
- 18h13Serge Gainsbourgcompositeur
Ce mortel ennuiAlain Goraguer & Son Orchestre, Alain Goraguer : Piano, Paul Rovere : Contrebasse, Christian Garros : BatterieAlbum Le monde instrumental d'Alain Goraguer / Jazz et musiques de films 1956-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA5758) Année 2020
- 18h15Pierre Michelot
Elephant greenAlbum Round about a bass Label Emarcy Records (832309-2) Année 1963
- 18h21Jean Ferrat
Toujours la même g...Ferrat Jean : compositeur, Ferrat Jean : auteurAlbum Jean Ferrat les années Barclay / CD 1 : Deux enfants au soleil / Ma môme / Nuit et brouillard Label Barclay (511992-2) Année 2002
- 18h23Serge Gainsbourg
Coco and coAlbum Gainsbourg (intégrale) : Gainsbourg percussions / CD 6 Label Mercury (2755447) Année 1964
- 18h28Freddie Reddcompositeur
The connection : O.D.Shirley ClarkeAlbum Bof / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool CD 5 Shadows Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/5) Année 2012
- 18h34Serge Gainsbourg
Sait-on jamais où va une femme quand elle vous quitteGainsbourg Serge : compositeur, Gainsbourg Serge : auteurAlbum Confidentiel Label Mercury (548 425-2) Année 1963
- 18h35Elek BacsikGuitare
La saison des pluiesMaurice Vander : Orgue, Guy Pedersen : Contrebasse, Daniel Humair : BatterieAlbum Guitar conceptions Label Emarcy Records (542231-2) Année 1963
- 18h41Juliette Gréco
Le sixième sensAlbum J'arrive/Vol.11/1970-1971 Label Mercury (980044-2) Année 2003
- 18h43Mireille Darc
HélicoptèreSerge Gainsbourg : compositeur, Serge Gainsbourg : auteurAlbum Mister melody Label Mercury (982952-8)
- 18h47Michele Arnaud
Les papillons noirsSerge Gainsbourg : compositeur, Serge Gainsbourg : auteurAlbum Mister melody Label Mercury (982952-8)
- 18h49Nancy Sinatra
Some velvet morningLee HazlewoodAlbum Start walkin' 1965-1976 Label Boots Enterprises Inc. Année 2020
- 18h54Colombier Michelchef d'orchestre, Colombier Michel
Du fond de mon litAlbum Capot pointu Label La Compagnie (LP 1 001) Année 1969
- 18h57Michel Colombier
Pourquoi pasAlbum Wings Label Am Records (A&M 393503-2) Année 1977
- 19h01Orchestre National De Jazz
Requiem pour un conAlbum The Party Label Jazz Village (570036) Année 2013
- 19h05Mc Solaar
Nouveau westernAlbum Prose combat Label Polydor (521289-2) Année 1994
- 19h11Serge Gainsbourgcompositeur, Serge Gainsbourg
Initials b.B.Brigitte BardotAlbum Gainsbourg (intégrale) : Initials B.B. / CD 7 Label Mercury (2755448) Année 1967
- 19h15David Mac Williams
Days of pearly spencerEl Mc Williams David Samu : compositeur, El Mc Williams David Samu : auteurAlbum Days of pearly spencer Label Magic Records (3930160) Année 2002
- 19h19Alan Hawkshaw & Brian Bennnett
Name of the gameAlbum The urge / The Ultimate rare groove experience Label Bondelice Records Année 2002
- 19h23John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
Follow me : The man on a scooter - follow, followNon IdentifiéAlbum Bof / Follow me Label Harkit Records (HRKCD 8303) Année 2009
- 19h28Fred Frith
The ballad of Melody NelsonAlbum Great jewish music : Serge Gainsbourg Label Tzadik (TZ 7116) Année 1997
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
