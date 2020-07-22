Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 22 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Les sortilèges de Yusef Lateef

Flûtiste et saxophoniste, le musicien et compositeur Yusef Lateff est une véritable légende dans le monde du jazz. Son style inimitable largement influencé par les musiques orientales a notamment inspiré les plus grands, tel que John Coltrane !

Les sortilèges de Yusef Lateef
Yusef Lateff, © Getty / JP Jazz Archive
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Chinq miau - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Chinq miau

    Album Eastern sounds Label Prestige (OJC20 612-2)
  • 18h09
    Igbal - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Igbal

    Ron Carter, Ernie Farrow, Curtis Fuller, Lex Humphries, Hugh Lawson, Divers
    Album The many faces of Yusef Lateef Label Milestone (47 009) Année 1973
  • 18h14
    Raisins and almonds - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Raisins and almonds

    Richard Williams, Hugh Lawson, Ernie Barrows, Lex Humphries
    Album Jazz 'round the world Label Impulse
  • 18h18
    First gymnopedie - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef LateefSaxophone ténor

    First gymnopedie

    Georges Arvanitas : Piano, Reggie Workman : Contrebasse, James Black : Batterie
    Album Psychicemotus Label Impulse (0602498842201) Année 1997
  • 18h21
    The golden flute - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef LateefSaxophone ténor

    The golden flute

    Hugh Lawson : Piano, Herman Wright : Contrebasse, Roy Junior Brooks : Percussions, Divers
    Album The golden flute Label Impulse (A-9125) Année 2004
  • 18h30
    It's a grand night for swinging - RAHSAAN ROLAND KIRK
    Rahsaan Roland KirkSaxophone ténor

    It's a grand night for swinging

    Lonnie Liston Smith : Piano, Ronald Boykins : Contrebasse, Grady Tate : Batterie
    Album Rip, Rig and Panic Label Emarcy Records (832164-2) Année 1990
  • 18h35
    Love thème from "Spartacus" - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Love thème from ""Spartacus""

    Album Eastern sounds Label Prestige (OJC20 612-2)
  • 18h39
    Love theme from spartacus - Zero 7 remix - TERRY CALLIER
    Terry Callier

    Love theme from spartacus - Zero 7 remix

    Album Total recall Label Mr Bongo (MRBCD31) Année 2003
  • 18h46
    Bishop school - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Bishop school

    Album Yusef Lateef's Detroit /Latitude 42º 30º Label Rhino Atlantic Année 2007
  • 18h49
    Up tempo things - JEREMY STEIG
    Jeremy SteigFlûte

    Up tempo things

    Jan Hammer : Piano, Gene Perla : Basse, Don Alias : Batterie
    Album Elephant hump Label Musidisc (500812) Année 1979
  • 18h55
    Like it is - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Like it is

    Album The blue Yusef Lateef Label Rhino Record Année 2007
  • 19h04
    Nubian lady - Yusef Lateef
    Yusef Lateef

    Nubian lady

    Ray Bryant, Kenneth Barron, Sam Jones : Contrebasse, Bill Salter : Basse, Tootie Heath Kuumba, Ladzi Cammara : Percussions, Divers
    Album The gentle giant Label Atlantic (781380-2) Année 1972
  • 19h11
    Queen of the night - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Queen of the night

    Ray Bryant, Kenneth Barron, Sam Jones : Contrebasse, Bill Salter : Basse, Tootie Heath Kuumba, Ladzi Cammara : Percussions, Divers
    Album The gentle giant Label Atlantic (781380-2) Année 1972
  • 19h14
    Mississippi mud - YUSEF LATEEF
    Yusef Lateef

    Mississippi mud

    Kenneth Barron, Robert Cunningham, Ron Carter Or, Anthony Jackson, Al Foster, Divers
    Album The doctor is in and out Label Atlantic (SD 1 685) Année 1976
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 21 juillet 2020
1h 55mn
Eternelle Peggy Lee
émission suivante
jeudi 23 juillet 2020
1h 55mn
Harry Nilson, crooner pop !