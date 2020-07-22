Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mercredi 22 juillet 2020
Les sortilèges de Yusef Lateef
Flûtiste et saxophoniste, le musicien et compositeur Yusef Lateff est une véritable légende dans le monde du jazz. Son style inimitable largement influencé par les musiques orientales a notamment inspiré les plus grands, tel que John Coltrane !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Yusef Lateef
Chinq miauAlbum Eastern sounds Label Prestige (OJC20 612-2)
- 18h09Yusef Lateef
IgbalRon Carter, Ernie Farrow, Curtis Fuller, Lex Humphries, Hugh Lawson, DiversAlbum The many faces of Yusef Lateef Label Milestone (47 009) Année 1973
- 18h14Yusef Lateef
Raisins and almondsRichard Williams, Hugh Lawson, Ernie Barrows, Lex HumphriesAlbum Jazz 'round the world Label Impulse
- 18h18Yusef LateefSaxophone ténor
First gymnopedieGeorges Arvanitas : Piano, Reggie Workman : Contrebasse, James Black : BatterieAlbum Psychicemotus Label Impulse (0602498842201) Année 1997
- 18h21Yusef LateefSaxophone ténor
The golden fluteHugh Lawson : Piano, Herman Wright : Contrebasse, Roy Junior Brooks : Percussions, DiversAlbum The golden flute Label Impulse (A-9125) Année 2004
- 18h30Rahsaan Roland KirkSaxophone ténor
It's a grand night for swingingLonnie Liston Smith : Piano, Ronald Boykins : Contrebasse, Grady Tate : BatterieAlbum Rip, Rig and Panic Label Emarcy Records (832164-2) Année 1990
- 18h35Yusef Lateef
Love thème from ""Spartacus""Album Eastern sounds Label Prestige (OJC20 612-2)
- 18h39Terry Callier
Love theme from spartacus - Zero 7 remixAlbum Total recall Label Mr Bongo (MRBCD31) Année 2003
- 18h46Yusef Lateef
Bishop schoolAlbum Yusef Lateef's Detroit /Latitude 42º 30º Label Rhino Atlantic Année 2007
- 18h49Jeremy SteigFlûte
Up tempo thingsJan Hammer : Piano, Gene Perla : Basse, Don Alias : BatterieAlbum Elephant hump Label Musidisc (500812) Année 1979
- 18h55Yusef Lateef
Like it isAlbum The blue Yusef Lateef Label Rhino Record Année 2007
- 19h04Yusef Lateef
Nubian ladyRay Bryant, Kenneth Barron, Sam Jones : Contrebasse, Bill Salter : Basse, Tootie Heath Kuumba, Ladzi Cammara : Percussions, DiversAlbum The gentle giant Label Atlantic (781380-2) Année 1972
- 19h11Yusef Lateef
Queen of the nightRay Bryant, Kenneth Barron, Sam Jones : Contrebasse, Bill Salter : Basse, Tootie Heath Kuumba, Ladzi Cammara : Percussions, DiversAlbum The gentle giant Label Atlantic (781380-2) Année 1972
- 19h14Yusef Lateef
Mississippi mudKenneth Barron, Robert Cunningham, Ron Carter Or, Anthony Jackson, Al Foster, DiversAlbum The doctor is in and out Label Atlantic (SD 1 685) Année 1976
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Margaux MullerCollaboration
