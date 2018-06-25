Jour de Blues - mardi 17 juillet 2018

programmation musicale :

Générique : Ennio Morricone,

BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »

Edda dell’Orso, voix

Compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

, © MCA Records

B.B. King / arr Johnny Pate

« Paying the Cost to be the Boss »

(1968)

B.B. King

Compilation Ain’t Nobody Home-The Very Best of B.B. King

MCA RECORDS 256991-2

, © Geffen Records

McKinley Morganfield,

« You can’t Lose what you ain’t never hed »

Muddy Waters

(1964)

Compilation McKinley Morganfield A.K.A. Muddy Waters

GEFFEN RECORDS 74007

, © Instant / photo by Mike Rowe; design by The Raven Design Group

T-Bone Walker,

« Louisiana Bayou Drive »

T-Bone Walker

Album Stormy Monday Blues, 1967

Compilation Stormy Monday

INSTANT 5022

, © Aligator Records et Artist MGMT., INC.

Clarence Gatemouth Brown,

« Born in Louisiana »

Clarence Gatemouth Brown

Album Standing my Ground, 1989

Compilation Gator Blues - Sélection chez Aligator Records par Rock and Folk

BLUES POWER 001

, © L+R Records / photo by Horst Lippmann

J.B. Lenoir,

« Alabama Blues »

J.B. Lenoir

Album Alabama Blues, 1965

L+R RECORDS 42001

, © Polydor / photo by Barrie Wentzell; design and art work by John Mayall

John Mayall,

« I’m Gonna Fight for You J.B. »

John Mayall

Album The Turning Point, 1969

POLYDOR 823305-2

, © Byg Records / photo by Christian Rose

Traditionnel / arr Alexis Korner,

« Little Bitty Girl »

Alexis Korner

Album A New Generation of Blues, 1968

BYG RECORDS 529 502

, © Tropical Music

Leadbelly (Huddie William Leadbetter) / collecteur Alan Lomax

« Leavin' Blues »

Davy Graham, guitare

Tony Reeves, basse

Barry Morgan, batterie

Album Folk, Blues and Beyond, 1965

TROPICAL MUSIC

, © Sanctuary Records

Bert Jansch,

« I’ve Got a Woman »

Bert Jansch

Album Birthday Blues, 1969

SANCTUARY RECORDS 179

, © London Records / photo by Michael Joseph; Barry Feinstein

Mike Jagger / Keith Richards,

« No Expectations »

The Rolling Stones

Album Beggars Banquet, 1968

LONDON RECORDS 800 084-2

, © Fnac / photo by Lee Tanner

Buddy Guy,

« A Man and The Blues »

Buddy Guy

Album A Man and the Blues, 1968

FNAC 662078

, © Rhino Records / photo by Art Fein; cover Amp courtesy of the Blasters

John Lee Hooker,

« Tease me Baby »

John Lee Hooker and Canned Heat

Album Hooker'n’Heat - Live at the Fox Venice Theater, 1981

RHINO RECORDS 75776

, © Sony Music / Columbia Records Photo Studio-Sandy Speiser; design Ron Coro

B.B. King,

« Be Careful with a Fool »

Johnny Winter

Album Johnny Winter, 1969

Compilation The Perfect Blues Collection

SONY MUSIC 88697847832-15

, © Mercury - Universal

The Allman Brothers Band,

« Hot Lanta »

The Allman Brothers Band

Album Live at Filmore East, 1971

MERCURY 0044007735329

, © Outcaste

Janis Joplin / Michael McClure / Bob Neuwirth

« Mercedes Benz »

Taj Mahal

Album Blue Light Boogie, 1999

Compilation Blues Love Songs

OUTCASTE 39

, © CBS - Columbia / Sony Music

Janis Joplin,

« One Good Man »

Janis Joplin

Album I Got dem ol’Kozmic Blues Again Mama! 1969

CBS 32063

, © Soul Brother Records

Duke Ellington / Paul Webster / arr Pee Wee Ellis et Bob James,

« I Got it Bad and that ain’t Good »

Esther Phillips

Album Black-Eyed Blues, 1973

Compilation Esther Phillips 2 Classics Albums in 1 CD - Black-Eyed Blues et Capricorn Princess

SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 47

, © Arhoolie / photo by Jim Marshall

Willy Mae Thornton / Minnie Lawlers,

« Black Rat »

Big Mama Thornton with the Chicago Blues Band

Album Big Mama The Queen at Monterey Vol.2, 1966

ARHOOLIE 1032

, © CBS / photo by Jim Houghton

Alberta Hunter,

« Amtrak Blues »

Alberta Hunter, chant

Gerald Cook, piano

Aaron Bell, contrebasse

Jackie Williams, batterie

Album Amtrak Blues, 1980

CBS 225050

, © Wagram Music / graphisme Supercinq

Thad Jones/Sarah Vaughan,

« No’ Count Blues »

Sarah Vaughan

direction : Count Basie

Album No Count Sarah, 1958

Compilation Jazz Magazine (XI/2013) - Les Grandes Voix Jazz, Blues and Soul

WAGRAM MUSIC 3280272

, © MaxJazz / photo by Jimmy Katz

Bob Wells / Mel Torme,

« Born to Be Blue »

Laverne Butler, chant

Bruce Barth, piano

John Webber, bass

Klaus Suonsaari, drums

Album Blues in the City, 1999

MAXJAZZ 105

, © Elektra

Tom Waits,

« I Never Talk to Strangers »

Tom Waits, chant et piano

Bette Midler chant

Frank Vicari sax tenor

Jim Hughart, bass

Shelly Manne, drums

Orchestre

direction et arrangements : Bob Alcivar

Album Foreign Affairs, 1977

ELEKTRA 7599-60618-2