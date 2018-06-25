Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi à 18h05Chanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 17 juillet 2018
1h 55mn

Jour de Blues - mardi 17 juillet 2018

B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Big Mama Thornton, Janis Joplin et bien d'autres grands musiciens au rendez-vous de Thierry Jousse

Jour de Blues - mardi 17 juillet 2018
Image Retour de Plage, © Getty

programmation musicale :

Générique : Ennio Morricone,
BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »
Edda dell’Orso, voix
Compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Ain’t Nobody Home-The Very Best of B.B. King
Ain’t Nobody Home-The Very Best of B.B. King, © MCA Records

B.B. King / arr Johnny Pate
« Paying the Cost to be the Boss »
(1968)
B.B. King
Compilation Ain’t Nobody Home-The Very Best of B.B. King
MCA RECORDS 256991-2 

McKinley Morganfield A.K.A. Muddy Waters
McKinley Morganfield A.K.A. Muddy Waters, © Geffen Records

McKinley Morganfield,
« You can’t Lose what you ain’t never hed »
Muddy Waters
(1964)
Compilation McKinley Morganfield A.K.A. Muddy Waters
GEFFEN RECORDS 74007

T-Bone Walker : Stormy Monday
T-Bone Walker : Stormy Monday, © Instant / photo by Mike Rowe; design by The Raven Design Group

T-Bone Walker,
« Louisiana Bayou Drive »
T-Bone Walker
Album Stormy Monday Blues, 1967
Compilation Stormy Monday
INSTANT 5022

« Born in Louisiana » par Clarence Gatemouth Brown dans la compilation Gator Blues - Sélection chez Aligator Records par le magazine Rock and Folk
« Born in Louisiana » par Clarence Gatemouth Brown dans la compilation Gator Blues - Sélection chez Aligator Records par le magazine Rock and Folk, © Aligator Records et Artist MGMT., INC.

Clarence Gatemouth Brown,
« Born in Louisiana »
Clarence Gatemouth Brown
Album Standing my Ground, 1989
Compilation Gator Blues - Sélection chez Aligator Records par Rock and Folk
BLUES POWER 001

J.B. Lenoir Album Alabama Blues, 1965
J.B. Lenoir Album Alabama Blues, 1965, © L+R Records / photo by Horst Lippmann

J.B. Lenoir,
« Alabama Blues »
J.B. Lenoir
Album Alabama Blues, 1965
L+R RECORDS 42001

John Mayall : « I’m Gonna Fight for You J.B. » (Lenoir), album The Turning Point, 1965
John Mayall : « I’m Gonna Fight for You J.B. » (Lenoir), album The Turning Point, 1965, © Polydor / photo by Barrie Wentzell; design and art work by John Mayall

John Mayall,
« I’m Gonna Fight for You J.B. »
John Mayall
Album The Turning Point, 1969
POLYDOR 823305-2

Alexis Korner interprète « Little Bitty Girl » dans son album A New Generation of Blues, 1968
Alexis Korner interprète « Little Bitty Girl » dans son album A New Generation of Blues, 1968, © Byg Records / photo by Christian Rose

Traditionnel / arr Alexis Korner,
« Little Bitty Girl »
Alexis Korner
Album A New Generation of Blues, 1968
BYG RECORDS 529 502

« Leavin' Blues » par Davy Graham, dans son album Folk, Blues and Beyond, 1965
« Leavin' Blues » par Davy Graham, dans son album Folk, Blues and Beyond, 1965, © Tropical Music

Leadbelly (Huddie William Leadbetter) / collecteur Alan Lomax
« Leavin' Blues »
Davy Graham, guitare
Tony Reeves, basse
Barry Morgan, batterie
Album Folk, Blues and Beyond, 1965
TROPICAL MUSIC

« I’ve Got a Woman » par Bert Jansch, dans son album Birthday Blues, 1969
« I’ve Got a Woman » par Bert Jansch, dans son album Birthday Blues, 1969, © Sanctuary Records

Bert Jansch,
« I’ve Got a Woman »
Bert Jansch
Album Birthday Blues, 1969
SANCTUARY RECORDS 179

The Rolling Stones : « No Expectations », album Beggars Banquet, 1968
The Rolling Stones : « No Expectations », album Beggars Banquet, 1968, © London Records / photo by Michael Joseph; Barry Feinstein

Mike Jagger / Keith Richards,
« No Expectations »
The Rolling Stones
Album Beggars Banquet, 1968
LONDON RECORDS 800 084-2

Buddy Guy : « A Man and The Blues » (album de 1968)
Buddy Guy : « A Man and The Blues » (album de 1968), © Fnac / photo by Lee Tanner

Buddy Guy,
« A Man and The Blues »
Buddy Guy
Album A Man and the Blues, 1968
FNAC 662078

John Lee Hooker : « Tease me Baby », album Hooker'n’Heat - Live at the Fox Venice Theater, 1981
John Lee Hooker : « Tease me Baby », album Hooker'n’Heat - Live at the Fox Venice Theater, 1981, © Rhino Records / photo by Art Fein; cover Amp courtesy of the Blasters

John Lee Hooker,
« Tease me Baby »
John Lee Hooker and Canned Heat
Album Hooker'n’Heat - Live at the Fox Venice Theater, 1981
RHINO RECORDS 75776

« Be Careful with a Fool » par Johnny Winter, album 1969 (compilation The Perfect Blues Collection)
« Be Careful with a Fool » par Johnny Winter, album 1969 (compilation The Perfect Blues Collection), © Sony Music / Columbia Records Photo Studio-Sandy Speiser; design Ron Coro

B.B. King,
« Be Careful with a Fool »
Johnny Winter
Album Johnny Winter, 1969
Compilation The Perfect Blues Collection
SONY MUSIC 88697847832-15

The Allman Brothers Band : « Hot Lanta » - album Live at Filmore East, 1971
The Allman Brothers Band : « Hot Lanta » - album Live at Filmore East, 1971, © Mercury - Universal

The Allman Brothers Band,
« Hot Lanta »
The Allman Brothers Band
Album Live at Filmore East, 1971
MERCURY 0044007735329

« Mercedes Benz » par Taj Mahal, Album Blue Light Boogie, 1999 (compilation Blues Love Songs)
« Mercedes Benz » par Taj Mahal, Album Blue Light Boogie, 1999 (compilation Blues Love Songs), © Outcaste

Janis Joplin / Michael McClure / Bob Neuwirth
« Mercedes Benz »
Taj Mahal
Album Blue Light Boogie, 1999
Compilation Blues Love Songs
OUTCASTE 39

Janis Joplin, « One Good Man » dans son album I Got dem ol’Kozmic Blues Again Mama! 1969
Janis Joplin, « One Good Man » dans son album I Got dem ol’Kozmic Blues Again Mama! 1969, © CBS - Columbia / Sony Music

Janis Joplin,
« One Good Man »
Janis Joplin
Album I Got dem ol’Kozmic Blues Again Mama! 1969
CBS 32063

« I Got it Bad and that ain’t Good » par Esther Phillips, dans son album Black-Eyed Blues, 1973 (compilation Esther Phillips 2 Classics Albums in 1 CD - Black-Eyed Blues et Capricorn Princess)
« I Got it Bad and that ain’t Good » par Esther Phillips, dans son album Black-Eyed Blues, 1973 (compilation Esther Phillips 2 Classics Albums in 1 CD - Black-Eyed Blues et Capricorn Princess), © Soul Brother Records

Duke Ellington / Paul Webster / arr Pee Wee Ellis et Bob James,
« I Got it Bad and that ain’t Good »
 Esther Phillips
Album Black-Eyed Blues, 1973
Compilation Esther Phillips 2 Classics Albums in 1 CD - Black-Eyed Blues et Capricorn Princess
SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 47

Big Mama Thornton interprète « Black Rat » avec the Chicago Blues Band, Album Big Mama The Queen at Monterey Vol.2, 1966
Big Mama Thornton interprète « Black Rat » avec the Chicago Blues Band, Album Big Mama The Queen at Monterey Vol.2, 1966, © Arhoolie / photo by Jim Marshall

Willy Mae Thornton / Minnie Lawlers,
« Black Rat »  
Big Mama Thornton with the Chicago Blues Band
Album Big Mama The Queen at Monterey Vol.2, 1966
ARHOOLIE 1032 

« Amtrak Blues » d'Alberta Hunter, 1980
« Amtrak Blues » d'Alberta Hunter, 1980, © CBS / photo by Jim Houghton

Alberta Hunter,
« Amtrak Blues »
Alberta Hunter, chant
Gerald Cook, piano
Aaron Bell, contrebasse
Jackie Williams, batterie
Album Amtrak Blues, 1980
CBS 225050 

« No’ Count Blues » par Sarah Vaughan dans la compilation Jazz Magazine (XI/2013) - Les Grandes Voix Jazz, Blues and Soul
« No’ Count Blues » par Sarah Vaughan dans la compilation Jazz Magazine (XI/2013) - Les Grandes Voix Jazz, Blues and Soul, © Wagram Music / graphisme Supercinq

Thad Jones/Sarah Vaughan,
« No’ Count Blues »
Sarah Vaughan
direction : Count Basie
Album No Count Sarah, 1958
Compilation Jazz Magazine (XI/2013) - Les Grandes Voix Jazz, Blues and Soul
WAGRAM MUSIC 3280272

« Born to Be Blue » par Laverne Butler, dans son album Blues in the City, 1999
« Born to Be Blue » par Laverne Butler, dans son album Blues in the City, 1999, © MaxJazz / photo by Jimmy Katz

Bob Wells / Mel Torme,
« Born to Be Blue »  
Laverne Butler, chant
Bruce Barth, piano
John Webber, bass
Klaus Suonsaari, drums
Album Blues in the City, 1999
MAXJAZZ 105

Tom Waits, « I Never Talk to Strangers » dans son album Foreign Affairs, 1977
Tom Waits, « I Never Talk to Strangers » dans son album Foreign Affairs, 1977, © Elektra

Tom Waits,
« I Never Talk to Strangers »
Tom Waits, chant et piano
Bette Midler chant
Frank Vicari sax tenor
Jim Hughart, bass
Shelly Manne, drums
Orchestre
direction et arrangements : Bob Alcivar
Album Foreign Affairs, 1977
ELEKTRA 7599-60618-2

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 16 juillet 2018
1h 55mn
L'Afrique Fantôme - lundi 16 juillet 2018
émission suivante
mercredi 18 juillet 2018
1h 55mn
Soul Fever