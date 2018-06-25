Jour de Blues - mardi 17 juillet 2018
B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Big Mama Thornton, Janis Joplin et bien d'autres grands musiciens au rendez-vous de Thierry Jousse
programmation musicale :
Générique : Ennio Morricone,
BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »
Edda dell’Orso, voix
Compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057
B.B. King / arr Johnny Pate
« Paying the Cost to be the Boss »
(1968)
B.B. King
Compilation Ain’t Nobody Home-The Very Best of B.B. King
MCA RECORDS 256991-2
McKinley Morganfield,
« You can’t Lose what you ain’t never hed »
Muddy Waters
(1964)
Compilation McKinley Morganfield A.K.A. Muddy Waters
GEFFEN RECORDS 74007
T-Bone Walker,
« Louisiana Bayou Drive »
T-Bone Walker
Album Stormy Monday Blues, 1967
Compilation Stormy Monday
INSTANT 5022
Clarence Gatemouth Brown,
« Born in Louisiana »
Clarence Gatemouth Brown
Album Standing my Ground, 1989
Compilation Gator Blues - Sélection chez Aligator Records par Rock and Folk
BLUES POWER 001
J.B. Lenoir,
« Alabama Blues »
J.B. Lenoir
Album Alabama Blues, 1965
L+R RECORDS 42001
John Mayall,
« I’m Gonna Fight for You J.B. »
John Mayall
Album The Turning Point, 1969
POLYDOR 823305-2
Traditionnel / arr Alexis Korner,
« Little Bitty Girl »
Alexis Korner
Album A New Generation of Blues, 1968
BYG RECORDS 529 502
Leadbelly (Huddie William Leadbetter) / collecteur Alan Lomax
« Leavin' Blues »
Davy Graham, guitare
Tony Reeves, basse
Barry Morgan, batterie
Album Folk, Blues and Beyond, 1965
TROPICAL MUSIC
Bert Jansch,
« I’ve Got a Woman »
Bert Jansch
Album Birthday Blues, 1969
SANCTUARY RECORDS 179
Mike Jagger / Keith Richards,
« No Expectations »
The Rolling Stones
Album Beggars Banquet, 1968
LONDON RECORDS 800 084-2
Buddy Guy,
« A Man and The Blues »
Buddy Guy
Album A Man and the Blues, 1968
FNAC 662078
John Lee Hooker,
« Tease me Baby »
John Lee Hooker and Canned Heat
Album Hooker'n’Heat - Live at the Fox Venice Theater, 1981
RHINO RECORDS 75776
B.B. King,
« Be Careful with a Fool »
Johnny Winter
Album Johnny Winter, 1969
Compilation The Perfect Blues Collection
SONY MUSIC 88697847832-15
The Allman Brothers Band,
« Hot Lanta »
The Allman Brothers Band
Album Live at Filmore East, 1971
MERCURY 0044007735329
Janis Joplin / Michael McClure / Bob Neuwirth
« Mercedes Benz »
Taj Mahal
Album Blue Light Boogie, 1999
Compilation Blues Love Songs
OUTCASTE 39
Janis Joplin,
« One Good Man »
Janis Joplin
Album I Got dem ol’Kozmic Blues Again Mama! 1969
CBS 32063
Duke Ellington / Paul Webster / arr Pee Wee Ellis et Bob James,
« I Got it Bad and that ain’t Good »
Esther Phillips
Album Black-Eyed Blues, 1973
Compilation Esther Phillips 2 Classics Albums in 1 CD - Black-Eyed Blues et Capricorn Princess
SOUL BROTHER RECORDS 47
Willy Mae Thornton / Minnie Lawlers,
« Black Rat »
Big Mama Thornton with the Chicago Blues Band
Album Big Mama The Queen at Monterey Vol.2, 1966
ARHOOLIE 1032
Alberta Hunter,
« Amtrak Blues »
Alberta Hunter, chant
Gerald Cook, piano
Aaron Bell, contrebasse
Jackie Williams, batterie
Album Amtrak Blues, 1980
CBS 225050
Thad Jones/Sarah Vaughan,
« No’ Count Blues »
Sarah Vaughan
direction : Count Basie
Album No Count Sarah, 1958
Compilation Jazz Magazine (XI/2013) - Les Grandes Voix Jazz, Blues and Soul
WAGRAM MUSIC 3280272
Bob Wells / Mel Torme,
« Born to Be Blue »
Laverne Butler, chant
Bruce Barth, piano
John Webber, bass
Klaus Suonsaari, drums
Album Blues in the City, 1999
MAXJAZZ 105
Tom Waits,
« I Never Talk to Strangers »
Tom Waits, chant et piano
Bette Midler chant
Frank Vicari sax tenor
Jim Hughart, bass
Shelly Manne, drums
Orchestre
direction et arrangements : Bob Alcivar
Album Foreign Affairs, 1977
ELEKTRA 7599-60618-2
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration