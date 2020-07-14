Retour de plage
Retour de plage
Mardi 14 juillet 2020
1h 27mn

Hommage à Johnny Mandel, compositeur de musique de film, chef d'orchestre et très grand arrangeur

Hommage à Johnny Mandel, qui nous a quitté au début du mois de juillet. Auteur du thème de MASH (Suicide is Painless) et du standard The Shadow of your Smile (initialement composé pour le film de Vincente Minnelli, Le Chevalier des Sables).

Johnny Mandel attends the 41st Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 17, 2010 in New York City., © Getty / Jemal Countess / Wirelmage

Johnny spécialiste des arrangements capiteux, a travaillé auprès des plus grands, Frank Sinatra, Shirley Horn ou Joao Gilberto…

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Mash : Suicide is painless - JOHNNY MANDEL
    Johnny Mandel

    Mash : Suicide is painless

    Album Dessine-moi une pochette de disque Label Magic Records (3931022) Année 2017
  • 18h09
    Main title - JACK SHELDON
    Johnny Mandelcompositeur

    Main title

    Robert Armbruster : chef d'orchestre, Jack Sheldon : Trompette
    Album Le chevalier des sables (film) Label Mercury (531229-2) Année 1996
  • 18h15
    I want to live ! ( je veux vivre) : Theme from i want to live
    Johnny Mandelcompositeur

    I want to live ! ( je veux vivre) : Theme from i want to live

    Album Bof : I want to live ! ( je veux vivre) cd 2 / Jazz on film / Beat square & cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/2) Année 2012
  • 18h24
    The search - JOHNNY MANDEL
    Johnny Mandel

    The Search

    Chet Baker : Trompette, Bud Shant : Saxophone alto
    Album Jazz West coast 1950 - 1958 From Hollywood to Los Angeles Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5281)
  • 18h28
    Winter moon - HOAGY CARMICHAEL
    Hoagy Carmichael

    Winter moon

    Art Pepper : Saxophone alto
    Album Hoagy sings Carmichael with the Pacific jazzmen Label Pacific Jazz (CP32-5365) Année 1988
  • 18h34
    Let's fall in love - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Let's fall in love

    Harold Arlen : compositeur, Ted Koehler : compositeur, Johnny Mandel : chef d'orchestre
    Album Ring a ding ding Label Reprise Records (RV 1 001) Année 1961
  • 18h36
    Moonlight in Vermont - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah VaughanChant

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Album No Count Sarah Label Emarcy Records (824057-2) Année 1959
  • 18h41
    Corcovado - JON HENDRICKS
    Jon HendricksChant

    Corcovado

    Johnny Mandel : auteur
    Album Bossa Nova in USA 1961-62 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5482) Année 2015
  • 18h43
    Cinnamon and clove - SERGIO MENDES
    Sergio Mendes Et Brasil '66

    Cinnamon and clove

    Sergio Mendes : Piano, Bob Matthews : Contrebasse, Joao Palma : Batterie, John Pisano : Guitare, Jose Soares : Percussions, Janis Hansen, Lani Hall
    Album Equinox Label A&m Records (SAMX 340 557) Année 1967
  • 18h46
    Disse alguém (All of me) - JOAO GILBERTO
    João GilbertoChant, Guitare

    Disse alguém (All of me)

    Album Amoroso/Brasil Label Warner Bros (WB 945165-2) Année 1981
  • 18h53
    Quietly there - SHIRLEY HORN
    Shirley Horn

    Quietly there

    Album Here's to life Label Verve (511879-2) Année 1992
  • 19h01
    Sursis pour une nuit : A time for love
    Johnny Mandelcompositeur

    Sursis pour une nuit : A time for love

    Michel Legrand : chef d'orchestre
    Album Les moulins de son coeur / CD 16 : Legrand cinéma / The concert Legrand / 1967-1975 Label Decca (60075384848) Année 2018
  • 19h04
    A time for love - JACK WILSON
    Jack WilsonPiano

    A time for love

    Johnny Mandel : compositeur, Bob Cranshaw : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : Batterie, Mandel John : auteur, Webster Paul Francis : auteur
    Album Easterly winds Label Blue Note (BST84270) Année 1967
  • 19h10
    Emily - BILL EVANS
    Bill EvansPiano

    Emily

    Stan Getz : Saxophone ténor, Eddie Gomez : Contrebasse, Marty Morell : Batterie
    Album But beautiful Label Milestone (Et Pm) (MCD 9249-2) Année 1996
