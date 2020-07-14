Programmation musicale
Mardi 14 juillet 2020
Hommage à Johnny Mandel, compositeur de musique de film, chef d'orchestre et très grand arrangeur
Hommage à Johnny Mandel, qui nous a quitté au début du mois de juillet. Auteur du thème de MASH (Suicide is Painless) et du standard The Shadow of your Smile (initialement composé pour le film de Vincente Minnelli, Le Chevalier des Sables).
Johnny spécialiste des arrangements capiteux, a travaillé auprès des plus grands, Frank Sinatra, Shirley Horn ou Joao Gilberto…
- 18h03Johnny Mandel
Mash : Suicide is painlessAlbum Dessine-moi une pochette de disque Label Magic Records (3931022) Année 2017
- 18h09Johnny Mandelcompositeur
Main titleRobert Armbruster : chef d'orchestre, Jack Sheldon : TrompetteAlbum Le chevalier des sables (film) Label Mercury (531229-2) Année 1996
- 18h15Johnny Mandelcompositeur
I want to live ! ( je veux vivre) : Theme from i want to liveAlbum Bof : I want to live ! ( je veux vivre) cd 2 / Jazz on film / Beat square & cool Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/2) Année 2012
- 18h24Johnny Mandel
The SearchChet Baker : Trompette, Bud Shant : Saxophone altoAlbum Jazz West coast 1950 - 1958 From Hollywood to Los Angeles Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5281)
- 18h28Hoagy Carmichael
Winter moonArt Pepper : Saxophone altoAlbum Hoagy sings Carmichael with the Pacific jazzmen Label Pacific Jazz (CP32-5365) Année 1988
- 18h34Frank Sinatra
Let's fall in loveHarold Arlen : compositeur, Ted Koehler : compositeur, Johnny Mandel : chef d'orchestreAlbum Ring a ding ding Label Reprise Records (RV 1 001) Année 1961
- 18h36Sarah VaughanChant
Moonlight in VermontAlbum No Count Sarah Label Emarcy Records (824057-2) Année 1959
- 18h41Jon HendricksChant
CorcovadoJohnny Mandel : auteurAlbum Bossa Nova in USA 1961-62 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5482) Année 2015
- 18h43Sergio Mendes Et Brasil '66
Cinnamon and cloveSergio Mendes : Piano, Bob Matthews : Contrebasse, Joao Palma : Batterie, John Pisano : Guitare, Jose Soares : Percussions, Janis Hansen, Lani HallAlbum Equinox Label A&m Records (SAMX 340 557) Année 1967
- 18h46João GilbertoChant, Guitare
Disse alguém (All of me)Album Amoroso/Brasil Label Warner Bros (WB 945165-2) Année 1981
- 18h53Shirley Horn
Quietly thereAlbum Here's to life Label Verve (511879-2) Année 1992
- 19h01Johnny Mandelcompositeur
Sursis pour une nuit : A time for loveMichel Legrand : chef d'orchestreAlbum Les moulins de son coeur / CD 16 : Legrand cinéma / The concert Legrand / 1967-1975 Label Decca (60075384848) Année 2018
- 19h04Jack WilsonPiano
A time for loveJohnny Mandel : compositeur, Bob Cranshaw : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : Batterie, Mandel John : auteur, Webster Paul Francis : auteurAlbum Easterly winds Label Blue Note (BST84270) Année 1967
- 19h10Bill EvansPiano
EmilyStan Getz : Saxophone ténor, Eddie Gomez : Contrebasse, Marty Morell : BatterieAlbum But beautiful Label Milestone (Et Pm) (MCD 9249-2) Année 1996
