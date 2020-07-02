Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Jeudi 2 juillet 2020
Guitaristes en tous genres (1/2)
La famille des guitaristes est immense et foisonnante : de Bert Jansch, James Taylor, David Crosby à Frank Zappa, les influences se mêlent et se croisent sans jamais se ressembler. Alors, prêt pour une "Lazy afternoon" comme disait Grant Green ?
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Bert Jansch
AngieAlbum The transatlantic legend vol.1 Label Transatlantic (TRA 89 530) Année 1976
- 18h10Davy Graham
Leavin' bluesAlbum Folk, blues & beyond... Label Mosaic Music Distribution (TROPICAL MUSIC) Année 2007
- 18h12Nick Drake
Things behind the sunAlbum Pink moon Label Island (842923-2) Année 1972
- 18h18Ben Watt
Some things don't matterAlbum North marine drive / Summer into winter Label Cherry Red Records (CD B RED 40) Année 1987
- 18h22James Taylor
Sunny skiesAlbum Sweet Baby James Label Rhino Entertainment Company (R25875501) Année 2019
- 18h26James Taylor
SomeoneAlbum One Man Dog Label Rhino Entertainment Company (R25875503) Année 2019
- 18h29David Crosby
Traction in the rainCrosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteurAlbum If I could only remember my name David Crosby Label Atlantic (7567-81415-2)
- 18h35The Allman Brothers Band
MelissaAlbum Trouble no more: 50th Anniversary Collection Label Mercury (00602577997853) Année 2019
- 18h39Youn Sun NahVoix
DriftingJamie Saft, Brad Jones : Contrebasse, Dan Rieser : Batterie, Marc RibotAlbum She moves on Label Act (ACT90372) Année 2017
- 18h44Tom Waits
Clap handsAlbum Rain Dogs Label Island (ISLD CID 13) Année 1985
- 18h49Bill Frisell
You only live twiceAlbum When you wish upon a star Label Okeh (8875142212) Année 2016
- 18h55Cathy HayesVoix
You smell so goodBarney Kessel : Guitare, Larry Bunker : Vibraphone, Howard Roberts : Guitare, Monty Budwig : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Batterie, DiversAlbum It's all right with me Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 55) Année 1989
- 18h59Sarah VaughanVoix
The Very Thought of YouMundell Lowe : Guitare, George Duvivier : Basse, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Joe Comfort : BasseAlbum Sarah + 2 Label Roulette @ (600182) Année 1961
- 19h05Julie LondonVoix
I'm glad there is youAlbum Julie is her name Label Emi (7916752)
- 19h07Julie London
April in ParisAlbum Lady sex Label Liberty (LBS 83 162) Année 1968
- 19h12Mundell LoweGuitare
Speak lowAl Klink : Clarinette, Phil Bodner : Hautbois, Alpert Trigger : Contrebasse, Ed Shaughnessy : BatterieAlbum Guitar moods Label Riverside (OJCCD 1957-2)
- 19h14Mundell Lowe & His All Stars
Johnny staccato's themeAlbum More tv action jazz Label Rca (88697087962)
- 19h19Kenny BurrellGuitare
Hot bossaRichard Wyands : Piano, Martin Rivera : Contrebasse, Olivier Jackson : BatterieAlbum Baz fe jazz presents jazz dance 2 - Do it like you feel it Label Argo Record Corp.chicago (ARC 504) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
émission précédentemercredi 1 juillet 2020
Couleurs italiennes
1h 54mn
émission suivantevendredi 3 juillet 2020
Guitaristes en tous genres (2/2)
1h 54mn