Jeudi 2 juillet 2020
1h 54mn

Guitaristes en tous genres (1/2)

La famille des guitaristes est immense et foisonnante : de Bert Jansch, James Taylor, David Crosby à Frank Zappa, les influences se mêlent et se croisent sans jamais se ressembler. Alors, prêt pour une "Lazy afternoon" comme disait Grant Green ?

Frank Zappa en 1971, © Getty / Bill Rowntree/Mirrorpix
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Angie - BERT JANSCH
    Bert Jansch

    Angie

    Album The transatlantic legend vol.1 Label Transatlantic (TRA 89 530) Année 1976
  • 18h10
    Leavin' blues - DAVY GRAHAM
    Davy Graham

    Leavin' blues

    Album Folk, blues & beyond... Label Mosaic Music Distribution (TROPICAL MUSIC) Année 2007
  • 18h12
    Things behind the sun - NICK DRAKE
    Nick Drake

    Things behind the sun

    Album Pink moon Label Island (842923-2) Année 1972
  • 18h18
    Some things don't matter - BEN WATT
    Ben Watt

    Some things don't matter

    Album North marine drive / Summer into winter Label Cherry Red Records (CD B RED 40) Année 1987
  • 18h22
    Sunny skies - JAMES TAYLOR
    James Taylor

    Sunny skies

    Album Sweet Baby James Label Rhino Entertainment Company (R25875501) Année 2019
  • 18h26
    Someone - JAMES TAYLOR
    James Taylor

    Someone

    Album One Man Dog Label Rhino Entertainment Company (R25875503) Année 2019
  • 18h29
    Traction in the rain - DAVID CROSBY
    David Crosby

    Traction in the rain

    Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteur
    Album If I could only remember my name David Crosby Label Atlantic (7567-81415-2)
  • 18h35
    Melissa - THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND
    The Allman Brothers Band

    Melissa

    Album Trouble no more: 50th Anniversary Collection Label Mercury (00602577997853) Année 2019
  • 18h39
    Drifting - YOUN SUN NAH
    Youn Sun NahVoix

    Drifting

    Jamie Saft, Brad Jones : Contrebasse, Dan Rieser : Batterie, Marc Ribot
    Album She moves on Label Act (ACT90372) Année 2017
  • 18h44
    Clap hands - TOM WAITS
    Tom Waits

    Clap hands

    Album Rain Dogs Label Island (ISLD CID 13) Année 1985
  • 18h49
    You only live twice - BILL FRISELL
    Bill Frisell

    You only live twice

    Album When you wish upon a star Label Okeh (8875142212) Année 2016
  • 18h55
    You smell so good - CATHY HAYES
    Cathy HayesVoix

    You smell so good

    Barney Kessel : Guitare, Larry Bunker : Vibraphone, Howard Roberts : Guitare, Monty Budwig : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Batterie, Divers
    Album It's all right with me Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 55) Année 1989
  • 18h59
    The very thought of you - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah VaughanVoix

    The Very Thought of You

    Mundell Lowe : Guitare, George Duvivier : Basse, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Joe Comfort : Basse
    Album Sarah + 2 Label Roulette @ (600182) Année 1961
  • 19h05
    I'm glad there is you - JULIE LONDON
    Julie LondonVoix

    I'm glad there is you

    Album Julie is her name Label Emi (7916752)
  • 19h07
    April in Paris - JULIE LONDON
    Julie London

    April in Paris

    Album Lady sex Label Liberty (LBS 83 162) Année 1968
  • 19h12
    Speak low - MUNDELL LOWE
    Mundell LoweGuitare

    Speak low

    Al Klink : Clarinette, Phil Bodner : Hautbois, Alpert Trigger : Contrebasse, Ed Shaughnessy : Batterie
    Album Guitar moods Label Riverside (OJCCD 1957-2)
  • 19h14
    Johnny staccato's theme - MUNDELL LOWE & HIS ALL STARS
    Mundell Lowe & His All Stars

    Johnny staccato's theme

    Album More tv action jazz Label Rca (88697087962)
  • 19h19
    Hot bossa - KENNY BURRELL
    Kenny BurrellGuitare

    Hot bossa

    Richard Wyands : Piano, Martin Rivera : Contrebasse, Olivier Jackson : Batterie
    Album Baz fe jazz presents jazz dance 2 - Do it like you feel it Label Argo Record Corp.chicago (ARC 504) Année 1987
