Retour de plage
Jeudi 15 août 2019
1h 55mn

Funk & Soul

Une programmation riche aujourd'hui dans notre émission Retour de plage, avec Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, The Temptations, Kellee Patterson ou encore Eddie Harris !

The Temptations , © Getty / Ron Howard
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Nowhere to run - MARTHA REEVES & THE VANDELLAS
    Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

    Nowhere to run

    Album Dancing In The Street Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 10 227)
  • 18h08
    Ooo baby baby - SMOKEY ROBINSON & THE MIRACLES
    Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

    Ooo baby baby

    William ""smokey"" Robinson, Jr. : compositeur, Warren Moore : compositeur
    Album Going To A Go-Go Label Tamla Motown (UICY75792) Année 2013
  • 18h11
    Give it away - SUNNY & THE SUNLINERS
    Sunny & The Sunliners

    Give it away

    Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul Label Big Crown Records (BC035CD) Année 2017
  • 18h15
    Soulful strut - YOUNG-HOLT UNLIMITED
    Young-Holt Unlimited

    Soulful strut

    Album Wack Wack (The Best Of Young Holt) Label Edsel Année 2015
  • 18h18
    Fever - GENE HARRIS

    Fever

    The Three Sounds, Gene Harris : Piano, Orgue, Andrew Simpkins : Contrebasse, Kalil Madi : Batterie
    Album Vibrations Label Blue Note Année 1966
  • 18h22
    Summertime - LOU DONALDSON
    Lou DonaldsonSaxophone

    Summertime

    Leo Morris : Batterie, Jimmy Ponder : Guitare, Charles Earland : Orgue, Blue Mitchell : Trompette
    Album Say It Loud ! Label Blue Note (BST 84 299) Année 1969
  • 18h29
    California soul - THE GIMMICKS
    The Gimmicks

    California soul

    Album Mojo Club / Dancefloor Jazz Vol. 5 Label Motor Music (535381-2) Année 1996
  • 18h32
    Mabusso - AMBROS SEELOS
    Ambros Seelos

    Mabusso

    Album Achtung German Grooves Label Bureau B (BB 08) Année 2007
  • 18h37
    Smiling faces - BOBBI HUMPHREY
    Bobbi HumphreyFlûte

    Smiling faces

    Harry Whittaker : Piano, Paul Griffin : Piano, David Spino : Guitare, Alphonse Mouzon : Percussions, Warren Smith : Percussions, Julian Baber : Violoncelle, Seymour Barad : Violon, Gene Bianco : Harpe
    Album Blue Note Salutes Motown (1986-98) Label Blue Note (724349421127) Année 2019
  • 18h43
    Don't let the joneses get you down - THE TEMPTATIONS
    The Temptations

    Don't let the joneses get you down

    Album Puzzle People Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 90 687) Année 1969
  • 18h49
    Plastic people (Vocal) - LIVING COLOR
    Living Color

    Plastic people (Vocal)

    Album Compilation : Funk For The People (Rare 45S From The Archives Of Robert Perlman) Label Rocafort Records (ROCLP005) Année 2018
