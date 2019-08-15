Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Jeudi 15 août 2019
Funk & Soul
Une programmation riche aujourd'hui dans notre émission Retour de plage, avec Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, The Temptations, Kellee Patterson ou encore Eddie Harris !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
Nowhere to runAlbum Dancing In The Street Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 10 227)
- 18h08Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
Ooo baby babyWilliam ""smokey"" Robinson, Jr. : compositeur, Warren Moore : compositeurAlbum Going To A Go-Go Label Tamla Motown (UICY75792) Année 2013
- 18h11Sunny & The Sunliners
Give it awayAlbum Mr Brown Eyed Soul Label Big Crown Records (BC035CD) Année 2017
- 18h15Young-Holt Unlimited
Soulful strutAlbum Wack Wack (The Best Of Young Holt) Label Edsel Année 2015
- 18h18
FeverThe Three Sounds, Gene Harris : Piano, Orgue, Andrew Simpkins : Contrebasse, Kalil Madi : BatterieAlbum Vibrations Label Blue Note Année 1966
- 18h22Lou DonaldsonSaxophone
SummertimeLeo Morris : Batterie, Jimmy Ponder : Guitare, Charles Earland : Orgue, Blue Mitchell : TrompetteAlbum Say It Loud ! Label Blue Note (BST 84 299) Année 1969
- 18h29The Gimmicks
California soulAlbum Mojo Club / Dancefloor Jazz Vol. 5 Label Motor Music (535381-2) Année 1996
- 18h32Ambros Seelos
MabussoAlbum Achtung German Grooves Label Bureau B (BB 08) Année 2007
- 18h37Bobbi HumphreyFlûte
Smiling facesHarry Whittaker : Piano, Paul Griffin : Piano, David Spino : Guitare, Alphonse Mouzon : Percussions, Warren Smith : Percussions, Julian Baber : Violoncelle, Seymour Barad : Violon, Gene Bianco : HarpeAlbum Blue Note Salutes Motown (1986-98) Label Blue Note (724349421127) Année 2019
- 18h43The Temptations
Don't let the joneses get you downAlbum Puzzle People Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 90 687) Année 1969
- 18h49Living Color
Plastic people (Vocal)Album Compilation : Funk For The People (Rare 45S From The Archives Of Robert Perlman) Label Rocafort Records (ROCLP005) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
