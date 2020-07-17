Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 17 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Totalement soul

Ce soir, dans Retour de Plage nous sommes complètement soul. Avec, une attention particulière pour Little Richard et Bill Withers, deux figures essentielles qui nous ont quitté récemment. Sans oublier le mythique festival de Wattstax.

Musician Little Richard performs onstage with his band as his saxophone player Grady Gaines stands on the piano in circa 1957 in scene from the movie 'Mister Rock And Roll.' , © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Wattstax - 20 août 1972, une fierté noire
Guy Darol
Ed. Le Castor astral 

Wattstax - 20 août 1972, une fierté noire - Guy Darol, © Ed. Le Castor astral
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    (You're a) Wonderful one - DON BRYANT
    Don Bryant

    (You're a) Wonderful one

    Album Precious soul Label Fat Possum Année 2016
  • 18h07
    One girl - JAMES REESE & THE PROGRESSIONS
    James Reese & The Progressions

    One girl

    Album Wait for me: the complete works (1967- 1972) Label Now Again Records
  • 18h10
    Try some of mine (Don Covay) - LITTLE RICHARD
    Little RichardChant

    Try some of mine (Don Covay)

    Album She's together Label Decca (59 008) Année 1968
  • 18h14
    Golden arrow - LITTLE RICHARD
    Little RichardChant, Piano

    Golden arrow

    Johnny 'Guitar' Watson : Guitare, Eddie Fletcher : Basse, Glen Willings : Guitare
    Album Get down with it Label Epic - Legacy (516003 2) Année 1967
  • 18h16
    Nuki suki - LITTLE RICHARD
    Little RichardChant, Piano

    Nuki suki

    Album The Second Coming Label Reprise Records (44 204) Année 1972
  • 18h23
    Love slip upon ya - THE METERS
    The Meters

    Love slip upon ya

    Album Gettin' funkier all the time / CD4 Label Soul Music Records (QSMCR5190BX4) Année 1969
  • 18h29
    Come together - THE METERS
    The Meters

    Come together

    Album Gettin' funkier all the time / CD5 Label Soul Music Records (QSMCR5190BX5) Année 1969
  • 18h32
    Let it be - BILL WITHERS
    Bill Withers

    Let it be

    Album Just as I am / Vol.1 Label Sony (88697894672-1) Année 2012
  • 18h36
    Lonely town, lonely street - BILL WITHERS
    Bill Withers

    Lonely town, lonely street

    Album Still Bill Label Columbia (COL 5086092) Année 1972
  • 18h40
    Can we pretend - BILL WITHERS
    Bill Withers

    Can we pretend

    Album + Justments / Vol.4 Label Sony (88697894672-4) Année 2012
  • 18h45
    Use me - ESTHER PHILLIPS
    Esther Phillips

    Use me

    Bill Withers : compositeur, Bill Withers : auteur
    Album Alone again naturally Label Reel Music (66748-78004-2) Année 1972
  • 18h49
    Who is he and what is he to you - MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO
    Meshell Ndegeocello

    Who is he and what is he to you

    Bill Withers : compositeur, Mc Kenney Stanley Wayn E : compositeur, Bill Withers : auteur, Mc Kenney Stanley Wayn E : auteur
    Album Soul divas vol.1 - Label Wagram Music (Distribureur) (3102932)
  • 18h55
    Better off dead - JOSE JAMES
    Jose James

    Better off dead

    Bill Withers : auteur
    Album Lean on me Label Blue Note Année 2018
