Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 17 juillet 2020
Totalement soul
Ce soir, dans Retour de Plage nous sommes complètement soul. Avec, une attention particulière pour Little Richard et Bill Withers, deux figures essentielles qui nous ont quitté récemment. Sans oublier le mythique festival de Wattstax.
Wattstax - 20 août 1972, une fierté noire
Guy Darol
Ed. Le Castor astral
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Don Bryant
(You're a) Wonderful oneAlbum Precious soul Label Fat Possum Année 2016
- 18h07James Reese & The Progressions
One girlAlbum Wait for me: the complete works (1967- 1972) Label Now Again Records
- 18h10Little RichardChant
Try some of mine (Don Covay)Album She's together Label Decca (59 008) Année 1968
- 18h14Little RichardChant, Piano
Golden arrowJohnny 'Guitar' Watson : Guitare, Eddie Fletcher : Basse, Glen Willings : GuitareAlbum Get down with it Label Epic - Legacy (516003 2) Année 1967
- 18h16Little RichardChant, Piano
Nuki sukiAlbum The Second Coming Label Reprise Records (44 204) Année 1972
- 18h23The Meters
Love slip upon yaAlbum Gettin' funkier all the time / CD4 Label Soul Music Records (QSMCR5190BX4) Année 1969
- 18h29The Meters
Come togetherAlbum Gettin' funkier all the time / CD5 Label Soul Music Records (QSMCR5190BX5) Année 1969
- 18h32Bill Withers
Let it beAlbum Just as I am / Vol.1 Label Sony (88697894672-1) Année 2012
- 18h36Bill Withers
Lonely town, lonely streetAlbum Still Bill Label Columbia (COL 5086092) Année 1972
- 18h40Bill Withers
Can we pretendAlbum + Justments / Vol.4 Label Sony (88697894672-4) Année 2012
- 18h45Esther Phillips
Use meBill Withers : compositeur, Bill Withers : auteurAlbum Alone again naturally Label Reel Music (66748-78004-2) Année 1972
- 18h49Meshell Ndegeocello
Who is he and what is he to youBill Withers : compositeur, Mc Kenney Stanley Wayn E : compositeur, Bill Withers : auteur, Mc Kenney Stanley Wayn E : auteurAlbum Soul divas vol.1 - Label Wagram Music (Distribureur) (3102932)
- 18h55Jose James
Better off deadBill Withers : auteurAlbum Lean on me Label Blue Note Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration