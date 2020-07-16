Retour de plage
Jeudi 16 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Easy (2/2)

De la douceur encore et toujours dans un deuxième Retour de Plage "easy", avec, aujourd'hui, Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, Chet Baker, Stan Getz ou encore Burt Bacharach…

Frank SInatra, © Getty / Getty / Gijsbert Hanekroot

Bibliographie

Easy Listening
Erwann Pacaud  
Ed. Le Mot et le Reste

Easy Listening - Erwann Pacaud
Easy Listening - Erwann Pacaud, © Ed. Le Mot et le reste
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    The boy next door - RUSSEL GARCIA & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Russel Garcia & His Orchestra

    The Boy Next Door

    Russell Garcia : chef d'orchestre, Maynard Ferguson : Trompette, Murray Mac Eachern : Trombone, Herb Geller : Saxophone alto, Bill Ulyate : Saxophone baryton, Howard Roberts : Guitare, John T Williams : Piano, Max Bennett : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : Batterie
    Album Los Angeles river Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR 2203) Année 2005
  • 18h08
    I've got you under my skin - FRANCES FAYE
    Frances FayeVoix

    I've got you under my skin

    Russel Garcia : chef d'orchestre
    Album Sings & Russell Garcia conducts Label Lonehilljazz (LHJ10224) Année 2005
  • 18h11
    That old black magic - PEGGY CONNELLY WITH RUSS GARCIA WIGVILLE BAND
    Peggy Connelly With Russ Garcia Wigville Band

    That old black magic

    Peggy Connelly : Voix, Russ Garcia Wigville Band, Russ Garcia, Pete Candoli : Trompette, Stu Williamson : Trompette, Charlie Mariano : Saxophone alto, Bill Holman : Saxophone ténor, Russ Cheever : Saxophone soprano, Jimmy Giuffre : Saxophone baryton, Al Hendrickson : Guitare, Max Bennett : Contrebasse, Stan Levey : Batterie
    Album Peggy Connelly with Russ Garcia ""Wigville"" band Label Bethlehem Records (BCP53) Année 1986
  • 18h15
    Stormy weather - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong

    Stormy weather

    Russell Garcia'S Orchestra
    Album Satchmo : Louis Armstrong ambassador of jazz / What a wonderful world / 1957-1970 / Vol.7 Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (0600753336625) Année 2011
  • 18h20
    Body and soul - ELLA FITZGERALD
    Ella Fitzgerald

    Body and soul

    Nelson Riddle : chef d'orchestre
    Album Ella swings gently with Nelson Label Verve (V 4 055) Année 1962
  • 18h24
    Angel eyes - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Angel eyes

    Nelson Riddle : chef d'orchestre
    Album Sings for only the lonely Label Capitol (7484712 ,) Année 1958
  • 18h28
    Angel eyes - BOB THOMPSON & HIS ORCHESTRA AND CHORUS
    Bob Thompson & His Orchestra And Chorus

    Angel eyes

    Album Just for kicks / Mmm nice ! / On the rocks Label Blue Moon (BMCD819) Année 2011
  • 18h32
    Night and day - FRED ASTAIRE
    Fred AstaireChant

    Night and Day

    Cole Porter : compositeur, Oscar Peterson : Piano, Charlie Shavers : Trompette, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Ray Brown : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : Batterie, Cole Porter : auteur
    Album Oscar Peterson & the greatest singers / CD 2 : The Fred Astaire story vol. 3 & 4 Label Intense Media (600525) Année 2019
