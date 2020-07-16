Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Jeudi 16 juillet 2020
Easy (2/2)
De la douceur encore et toujours dans un deuxième Retour de Plage "easy", avec, aujourd'hui, Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, Chet Baker, Stan Getz ou encore Burt Bacharach…
Bibliographie
Easy Listening
Erwann Pacaud
Ed. Le Mot et le Reste
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Russel Garcia & His Orchestra
The Boy Next DoorRussell Garcia : chef d'orchestre, Maynard Ferguson : Trompette, Murray Mac Eachern : Trombone, Herb Geller : Saxophone alto, Bill Ulyate : Saxophone baryton, Howard Roberts : Guitare, John T Williams : Piano, Max Bennett : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : BatterieAlbum Los Angeles river Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR 2203) Année 2005
- 18h08Frances FayeVoix
I've got you under my skinRussel Garcia : chef d'orchestreAlbum Sings & Russell Garcia conducts Label Lonehilljazz (LHJ10224) Année 2005
- 18h11Peggy Connelly With Russ Garcia Wigville Band
That old black magicPeggy Connelly : Voix, Russ Garcia Wigville Band, Russ Garcia, Pete Candoli : Trompette, Stu Williamson : Trompette, Charlie Mariano : Saxophone alto, Bill Holman : Saxophone ténor, Russ Cheever : Saxophone soprano, Jimmy Giuffre : Saxophone baryton, Al Hendrickson : Guitare, Max Bennett : Contrebasse, Stan Levey : BatterieAlbum Peggy Connelly with Russ Garcia ""Wigville"" band Label Bethlehem Records (BCP53) Année 1986
- 18h15Louis Armstrong
Stormy weatherRussell Garcia'S OrchestraAlbum Satchmo : Louis Armstrong ambassador of jazz / What a wonderful world / 1957-1970 / Vol.7 Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (0600753336625) Année 2011
- 18h20Ella Fitzgerald
Body and soulNelson Riddle : chef d'orchestreAlbum Ella swings gently with Nelson Label Verve (V 4 055) Année 1962
- 18h24Frank Sinatra
Angel eyesNelson Riddle : chef d'orchestreAlbum Sings for only the lonely Label Capitol (7484712 ,) Année 1958
- 18h28Bob Thompson & His Orchestra And Chorus
Angel eyesAlbum Just for kicks / Mmm nice ! / On the rocks Label Blue Moon (BMCD819) Année 2011
- 18h32Fred AstaireChant
Night and DayCole Porter : compositeur, Oscar Peterson : Piano, Charlie Shavers : Trompette, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Ray Brown : Contrebasse, Alvin Stoller : Batterie, Cole Porter : auteurAlbum Oscar Peterson & the greatest singers / CD 2 : The Fred Astaire story vol. 3 & 4 Label Intense Media (600525) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
émission précédentemercredi 15 juillet 2020
Easy (1/2)
1h 55mn
émission suivantevendredi 17 juillet 2020
Totalement soul
1h 55mn