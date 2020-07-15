Retour de plage
Mercredi 15 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Easy (1/2)

Aujourd'hui, un premier Retour de Plage "easy" et "cool", c'est-à-dire plein de douceurs. Au programme, Nat King Cole, Henry Mancini, Doris Day mais aussi Ennio Morricone ou Serge Gainsbourg…

L'actrice américaine Doris Day en 1955, © Getty / Silver Screen Collection

Bibliographie

Easy Listening
Erwann Pacaud
Ed. Le Mot et le Reste

Easy Listening - Erwann Pacaud
Easy Listening - Erwann Pacaud, © Le mot et le reste
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Petite fleur - HENRI RENE
    Henri Rene

    Petite fleur

    Album Ultra-lounge, A bachelor in Paris Label Capitol (836130-2) Année 1996
  • 18h08
    Take love easy - JULES FARMER
    Jules FarmerVoix

    Take Love Easy

    Henri Rene
    Album Complete 1959 Imperial recordings Label Blue Moon (BMCD877) Année 2016
  • 18h11
    My heart belongs to daddy - PAT SUZUKI
    Pat SuzukiChant

    My heart belongs to daddy

    Henri Rene : chef d'orchestre, Henri Rene Et Son Orchestre
    Album Black coffee Label Rca (75537) Année 1958
  • 18h15
    My heart belongs to daddy - EARTHA KITT
    Eartha Kitt

    My heart belongs to daddy

    Henri Rene & His Orchestra
    Album That bad Eartha Label Rca (NL 89439) Année 1984
  • 18h18
    Diamonds are a girls best friends - LENA HORNE
    Lena HorneChant

    Diamonds are a girls best friends

    Leo Robin : compositeur, Jule Styne : compositeur
    Album The great entertainers (volume 2) Label Emi (7920312) Année 1989
  • 18h22
    Breakfast at Tiffany's : Holly
    Henri Mancinicompositeur

    Breakfast at Tiffany's : Holly

    National Philharmonic Orchestra
    Album BOF / Breakfast at Tiffany's et Charade / Vol 2 Label Sony (88843091732-2) Année 2014
  • 18h26
    Charade : Megeve
    Henri Mancinicompositeur

    Charade : Megeve

    National Philharmonic Orchestra
    Album BOF / Breakfast at Tiffany's et Charade / Vol 2 Label Sony (88843091732-2) Année 2014
  • 18h30
    Peter gunn mambo - JACK COSTANZA & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Jack Costanza & His Orchestra

    Peter gunn mambo

    Album Ultra lounge / Mambo fever Label Capitol (832564-2) Année 1996
  • 18h32
    Caravan - JACK COSTANZO AND HIS AFRO CUBAN BAND
    Jack Costanzo And His Afro Cuban Band

    Caravan

    Album Mr Bongo Label Crescendo Records (GNPD 2255) Année 1998
  • 18h37
    Lush life - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King ColeChant, Piano

    Lush life

    Pete Rugolo : chef d'orchestre, Irving Ashby : Guitare, Joe Confort : Contrebasse, Jack Costanzo : Bongo, Pete Rugolo'S Orchestra, Pete Rugolo : auteur
    Album Get your kicks on Route 66 1946-1949 Label Universal Music (56114439) Année 2015
  • 18h40
    Tenderly - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    Tenderly

    Nelson Riddle : chef d'orchestre, Divers Non Identifies
    Album Sings for two in love & Sings ballads of the day Label Collectors Choice Music (CCM-827) Année 2007
  • 18h45
    There will never be another you - KEELY SMITH
    Keely Smith

    There Will Never Be Another You

    Nelson Riddle : chef d'orchestre
    Album Swingin' pretty Label Capitol (EAP 4 1 145) Année 1958
  • 18h47
    Day by day - DORIS DAY
    Doris Day

    Day by Day

    PAUL WESTON : chef d'orchestre
    Album Day by day Label Philips (7 333) Année 1956
  • 18h53
    Put your arms around me - LOLA ALBRIGHT
    Lola Albright

    Put your arms around me

    Dean Elliott : chef d'orchestre
    Album Lola wants you Label Fresh Sounds (FSR CD-7)
  • 18h55
    I've got a crush on you - DICK VAN DYKE
    Dick Van Dyke

    I've got a crush on you

    Gershwin George : compositeur, The Ray Charles Singers, Enoch Light And Orchestra, Enoch Light, Gershwin Ira : auteur
    Album Songs i like Label Geffen Année 1963
  • 18h59
    Midnight sun - CARMEN MAC RAE
    Carmen Mac RaeChant

    Midnight sun

    Jack Pleis : chef d'orchestre, Ralph Burns : chef d'orchestre, Danny Perri : Guitare, Andy Ackers : Piano
    Album Milestones of a jazz legend / CD 1 : You'd be so easy to love / Torchy Label Documents (600508A) Année 2019
  • 19h03
    Love for sale - TONY BENNETT
    Tony Bennett

    Love for sale

    Chico Hamilton, Art Blakey, Jo Jones, Candido, Billy Exiner, Sabu
    Album Columbia jazz : The beat of my heart / CD 6 Label Columbia (88883735352-06) Année 2013
  • 19h07
    Nus - SABU MARTINEZ
    Sabu Martinezcompositeur, Sabu MartinezBongo, Conga (tambour), Tympanon, Gong, Percussions

    Nus

    Sahib Shihab : Saxophone ténor, Flûte traversière, Johnny Martinez : Batterie, Percussions, Rene Martinez : Batterie, Percussions, Daoud Amin : Batterie, Percussions, Ivan Krillzarin : Batterie, Percussions
    Album Spiritual jazz vol.7 : Islam / Modal esoteric & progressive jazz inspired by Islam 1957 - 1989 Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 092) Année 2016
  • 19h10
    Voodoo dreams - LES BAXTER
    Les Baxter

    Voodoo dreams

    Baxter Les : compositeur, Baxter Les : auteur
    Album Beginner's guide to lounge & exotica Label Nascente (NSBOX085)
  • 19h15
    Topaz - LES BAXTER
    Les Baxter

    Topaz

    Album The colors of Brazil - African blue Label Crescendo Records Année 1991
  • 19h17
    Un poco Rio
    C. Ogerman Y Su Orquestachef d'orchestre

    Un poco Rio

    Album Yambo Label Rca (900 107) Année 1970
  • 19h22
    Personale
    Alessandro Alessandronicompositeur

    Personale

    Album Prisma sonoro Label Sr Records (SR ST 138) Année 1974
  • 19h25
    Rami fioriti - GISTERI COMPLESSO
    Gisteri Complessocompositeur, Gisteri ComplessoVoix

    Rami fioriti

    Album BOF / Erotic vibrations and bossa moods from the italian cinema (1966-1973) Label Semi-Automatic Records (SAU008) Année 2015
  • 19h29
    La lucertola
    Ennio Morriconecompositeur

    La lucertola

    Album BOF / Una Lucertola con la pelle Di Donna Label Screen Trax (CDST 303) Année 1996
  • 19h37
    In un sogno Il sogno
    Ennio Morriconecompositeur

    In un sogno Il sogno

    Album Mondomorricone Label Colosseum Année 1996
