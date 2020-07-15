Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mercredi 15 juillet 2020
Easy (1/2)
Aujourd'hui, un premier Retour de Plage "easy" et "cool", c'est-à-dire plein de douceurs. Au programme, Nat King Cole, Henry Mancini, Doris Day mais aussi Ennio Morricone ou Serge Gainsbourg…
Bibliographie
Easy Listening
Erwann Pacaud
Ed. Le Mot et le Reste
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Henri Rene
Petite fleurAlbum Ultra-lounge, A bachelor in Paris Label Capitol (836130-2) Année 1996
- 18h08Jules FarmerVoix
Take Love EasyHenri ReneAlbum Complete 1959 Imperial recordings Label Blue Moon (BMCD877) Année 2016
- 18h11Pat SuzukiChant
My heart belongs to daddyHenri Rene : chef d'orchestre, Henri Rene Et Son OrchestreAlbum Black coffee Label Rca (75537) Année 1958
- 18h15Eartha Kitt
My heart belongs to daddyHenri Rene & His OrchestraAlbum That bad Eartha Label Rca (NL 89439) Année 1984
- 18h18Lena HorneChant
Diamonds are a girls best friendsLeo Robin : compositeur, Jule Styne : compositeurAlbum The great entertainers (volume 2) Label Emi (7920312) Année 1989
- 18h22Henri Mancinicompositeur
Breakfast at Tiffany's : HollyNational Philharmonic OrchestraAlbum BOF / Breakfast at Tiffany's et Charade / Vol 2 Label Sony (88843091732-2) Année 2014
- 18h26Henri Mancinicompositeur
Charade : MegeveNational Philharmonic OrchestraAlbum BOF / Breakfast at Tiffany's et Charade / Vol 2 Label Sony (88843091732-2) Année 2014
- 18h30Jack Costanza & His Orchestra
Peter gunn mamboAlbum Ultra lounge / Mambo fever Label Capitol (832564-2) Année 1996
- 18h32Jack Costanzo And His Afro Cuban Band
CaravanAlbum Mr Bongo Label Crescendo Records (GNPD 2255) Année 1998
- 18h37Nat King ColeChant, Piano
Lush lifePete Rugolo : chef d'orchestre, Irving Ashby : Guitare, Joe Confort : Contrebasse, Jack Costanzo : Bongo, Pete Rugolo'S Orchestra, Pete Rugolo : auteurAlbum Get your kicks on Route 66 1946-1949 Label Universal Music (56114439) Année 2015
- 18h40Nat King Cole
TenderlyNelson Riddle : chef d'orchestre, Divers Non IdentifiesAlbum Sings for two in love & Sings ballads of the day Label Collectors Choice Music (CCM-827) Année 2007
- 18h45Keely Smith
There Will Never Be Another YouNelson Riddle : chef d'orchestreAlbum Swingin' pretty Label Capitol (EAP 4 1 145) Année 1958
- 18h47Doris Day
Day by DayPAUL WESTON : chef d'orchestreAlbum Day by day Label Philips (7 333) Année 1956
- 18h53Lola Albright
Put your arms around meDean Elliott : chef d'orchestreAlbum Lola wants you Label Fresh Sounds (FSR CD-7)
- 18h55Dick Van Dyke
I've got a crush on youGershwin George : compositeur, The Ray Charles Singers, Enoch Light And Orchestra, Enoch Light, Gershwin Ira : auteurAlbum Songs i like Label Geffen Année 1963
- 18h59Carmen Mac RaeChant
Midnight sunJack Pleis : chef d'orchestre, Ralph Burns : chef d'orchestre, Danny Perri : Guitare, Andy Ackers : PianoAlbum Milestones of a jazz legend / CD 1 : You'd be so easy to love / Torchy Label Documents (600508A) Année 2019
- 19h03Tony Bennett
Love for saleChico Hamilton, Art Blakey, Jo Jones, Candido, Billy Exiner, SabuAlbum Columbia jazz : The beat of my heart / CD 6 Label Columbia (88883735352-06) Année 2013
- 19h07Sabu Martinezcompositeur, Sabu MartinezBongo, Conga (tambour), Tympanon, Gong, Percussions
NusSahib Shihab : Saxophone ténor, Flûte traversière, Johnny Martinez : Batterie, Percussions, Rene Martinez : Batterie, Percussions, Daoud Amin : Batterie, Percussions, Ivan Krillzarin : Batterie, PercussionsAlbum Spiritual jazz vol.7 : Islam / Modal esoteric & progressive jazz inspired by Islam 1957 - 1989 Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 092) Année 2016
- 19h10Les Baxter
Voodoo dreamsBaxter Les : compositeur, Baxter Les : auteurAlbum Beginner's guide to lounge & exotica Label Nascente (NSBOX085)
- 19h15Les Baxter
TopazAlbum The colors of Brazil - African blue Label Crescendo Records Année 1991
- 19h17C. Ogerman Y Su Orquestachef d'orchestre
Un poco RioAlbum Yambo Label Rca (900 107) Année 1970
- 19h22Alessandro Alessandronicompositeur
PersonaleAlbum Prisma sonoro Label Sr Records (SR ST 138) Année 1974
- 19h25Gisteri Complessocompositeur, Gisteri ComplessoVoix
Rami fioritiAlbum BOF / Erotic vibrations and bossa moods from the italian cinema (1966-1973) Label Semi-Automatic Records (SAU008) Année 2015
- 19h29Ennio Morriconecompositeur
La lucertolaAlbum BOF / Una Lucertola con la pelle Di Donna Label Screen Trax (CDST 303) Année 1996
- 19h37Ennio Morriconecompositeur
In un sogno Il sognoAlbum Mondomorricone Label Colosseum Année 1996
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
