Du Jazz Du Jazz Du Jazz !!!

Générique :

Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso

« Une Voce allo Specchio »

Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

, © Corbis

New York Voices

« Cotton Tail »

(Duke Ellington/Jon Hendricks)

Extrait de l’album Hearts of Fire, 1991

GRP RECORDS 96532

Singers Unlimited (Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Gene Puerling, Len Dresslar)

« Girl Talk »

(Neal Hefti/Bobby Troup, arrhts Gene Puerling)

Extrait de l’anthologie The Complete A Cappella Sessions from album A Cappella II, 1975

MPS 06024 9855421

Kenny Burrell guitare with Richard Wynands piano, Martin Riveras bass, Oliver Jackson batterie

« Girl Talk »

(Neal Hefti)

Extrait de l’album The Tender Gender, 1966

CHESS 655022

Grant Green electric guitar with Big John Patton orgue, Ben Dixon batterie

« Work Song »

(Nat Adderley)

Extrait de l’album Iron City ! 1967

FIVEFOUR 5

Quincy Jones Big Band

« Take Five »

(Paul Desmond)

Extrait de la compilation Strike up the Band from album Plays Hip Hits, 1963

MERCURY 830774-2

Carmen Mc Rae and Dave Brubeck

«Take Five »

(Paul Desmond/Oscar Brown Jr.)

Extrait de la compilation Hunk of Heaven from album Take Five (Recorded Live at Basin Street East, 1962)

JAZZ MAN

Mark Murphy

« Stolen Moments »

(Oliver Nelson/Mark Murphy, arrgts Mitch Farber)

Extrait de l’anthologie The Jazz Singer/Anthologie The Muse Years 1972-1991 from album Stolen Moments, 1978)

PASSION MUSIC 50

Mark Murphy with Michael Brecker, Randy Brecker, David Sanborn…

« Cantaloupe Island »

(Herbie Hancock/Mark Murphy, arrgts : David Matthews)

Extrait de l’anthologie The Jazz Singer/Anthologie The Muse Years 1972_1991 from album Sings, 1975)

PASSION MUSIC 50

Gregory Porter voix with Louis Hayes batterie, Abraham Burton sax tenor, Josh Evans trompette, David Bryant piano, Steve Nelson vibraphone, Dezron Douglas bass

« Song for my Father »

(Horace Silver)

Extrait de l’album Serenade for Horace, 2017

BLUE NOTE 602557617825

Poncho Sanchez

« Senor Blues »

(Horace Silver)

Extrait de l’album Papa Gato, 1987

CONCORD JAZZ 3410

Horace Silver piano with Junior Cook, sax tenor, Blue Mitchell trompette, Gene Taylor, Louis Hayes batterie

« Swingin’ the Samba »

(Horace Silver)

Extrait de la compilation Blue Bossa (Cool Cuts from the Tropics) from album Finger Poppin’, 1959

BLUE NOTE 60075368660

Andrew Hill piano with Booker Ervin sax tenor, Lee Morgan trompette, Ron Carter bass, Freddie Waits batterie

« Mira »

(Andrew Hill)

Extrait de la compilation Blue Bossa (Cool Cuts from the Tropics) from album Grass Roots, 1968

BLUE NOTE 60075368660

Ahmad Jamal piano with Nasser Jamil contrebasse, Frank Gant batterie

« Wave »

(Antonio Carlos Jobim)

Extrait de l’album The Awakening 197O

IMPULSE 12262

Jack Wilson piano with Roy Ayers vibraphone, Al Mc Kinnon bass, Nick Martinis batterie

« Corcovado »

(Antonio Carlos Jobim)

Extrait de l’album Jack Wilson Quartet Featuring Roy Ayers 1963

RHINO ATLANTIC

Karin Krog voix with Dexter Gordon sax tenor, Kenny Drew piano, Niels-Henning Orsted Petersen bass, Espen Rud batterie

« How Insensitive »

(Jobim/Gimbel)

Extrait de l’album Some Other Spring, 1970)

MEANTIME RECORDS

Ella Fitzgerald/Joe Pass

« One Note Samba »

(Jobim/Mendoça)

Extrait de l’album Fitzgerald and Pass… Again, 1976

PABLO RECORDS 00025215705226