Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi à 18h05Musiques de films
Vendredi 7 juillet 2017
1h 28mn

Du Jazz Du Jazz Du Jazz !!!

Du Jazz Du Jazz Du Jazz !!!
Générique :
Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso
« Une Voce allo Specchio »
Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Hearts of Fire
Hearts of Fire, © Corbis

New York Voices
« Cotton Tail »
(Duke Ellington/Jon Hendricks)
Extrait de l’album Hearts of Fire, 1991
GRP RECORDS 96532

The Complete A Cappella Sessions from album A Cappella II, 1975
Singers Unlimited (Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Gene Puerling, Len Dresslar)
« Girl Talk »
(Neal Hefti/Bobby Troup, arrhts Gene Puerling)
Extrait de l’anthologie The Complete A Cappella Sessions from album A Cappella II, 1975
MPS 06024 9855421

The Tender Gender
Kenny Burrell guitare with Richard Wynands piano, Martin Riveras bass, Oliver Jackson batterie
« Girl Talk »
(Neal Hefti)
Extrait de l’album The Tender Gender, 1966
CHESS 655022

Iron City ! 1967
Grant Green electric guitar with Big John Patton orgue, Ben Dixon batterie
« Work Song »
(Nat Adderley)
Extrait de l’album Iron City ! 1967
FIVEFOUR 5

Strike up the Band from album Plays Hip Hits, 1963
Quincy Jones Big Band
« Take Five »
(Paul Desmond)
Extrait de la compilation Strike up the Band from album Plays Hip Hits, 1963
MERCURY 830774-2

Hunk of Heaven from album Take Five
Carmen Mc Rae and Dave Brubeck
«Take Five »
(Paul Desmond/Oscar Brown Jr.)
Extrait de la compilation Hunk of Heaven from album Take Five (Recorded Live at Basin Street East, 1962)
JAZZ MAN

The Jazz Singer/Anthologie The Muse Years 1972-1991 from album Stolen Moments
Mark Murphy
« Stolen Moments »
(Oliver Nelson/Mark Murphy, arrgts Mitch Farber)
Extrait de l’anthologie The Jazz Singer/Anthologie The Muse Years 1972-1991 from album Stolen Moments, 1978)
PASSION MUSIC 50

Mark Murphy with Michael Brecker, Randy Brecker, David Sanborn…
« Cantaloupe Island »
(Herbie Hancock/Mark Murphy, arrgts : David Matthews)
Extrait de l’anthologie The Jazz Singer/Anthologie The Muse Years 1972_1991 from album Sings, 1975)
PASSION MUSIC 50

Serenade for Horace
Gregory Porter voix with Louis Hayes batterie, Abraham Burton sax tenor, Josh Evans trompette, David Bryant piano, Steve Nelson vibraphone, Dezron Douglas bass
« Song for my Father »
(Horace Silver)
Extrait de l’album Serenade for Horace, 2017
BLUE NOTE 602557617825

Papa Gato
Poncho Sanchez
« Senor Blues »
(Horace Silver)
Extrait de l’album Papa Gato, 1987
CONCORD JAZZ 3410

Finger Poppin’
Horace Silver piano with Junior Cook, sax tenor, Blue Mitchell trompette, Gene Taylor, Louis Hayes batterie
« Swingin’ the Samba »
(Horace Silver)
Extrait de la compilation Blue Bossa (Cool Cuts from the Tropics) from album Finger Poppin’, 1959
BLUE NOTE 60075368660

Grass Roots
Andrew Hill piano with Booker Ervin sax tenor, Lee Morgan trompette, Ron Carter bass, Freddie Waits batterie
« Mira »
(Andrew Hill)
Extrait de la compilation Blue Bossa (Cool Cuts from the Tropics) from album Grass Roots, 1968
BLUE NOTE 60075368660

The Awakening
Ahmad Jamal piano with Nasser Jamil contrebasse, Frank Gant batterie
« Wave »
(Antonio Carlos Jobim)
Extrait de l’album The Awakening 197O
IMPULSE 12262

Jack Wilson Quartet Featuring Roy Ayers
Jack Wilson piano with Roy Ayers vibraphone, Al Mc Kinnon bass, Nick Martinis batterie
« Corcovado »
(Antonio Carlos Jobim)
Extrait de l’album Jack Wilson Quartet Featuring Roy Ayers 1963
RHINO ATLANTIC

Some Other Spring
Karin Krog voix with Dexter Gordon sax tenor, Kenny Drew piano, Niels-Henning Orsted Petersen bass, Espen Rud batterie
« How Insensitive »
(Jobim/Gimbel)
Extrait de l’album Some Other Spring, 1970)
MEANTIME RECORDS

Fitzgerald and Pass… Again
Ella Fitzgerald/Joe Pass
« One Note Samba »
(Jobim/Mendoça)
Extrait de l’album Fitzgerald and Pass… Again, 1976
PABLO RECORDS 00025215705226

L'équipe de l'émission :
