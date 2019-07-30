Retour de plage

Mardi 30 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Des voix célèbres et méconnues (2/2)

Un florilège de voix en tous genres, de Mark Murphy à Morrissey

Des voix célèbres et méconnues (2/2)
Mark Murphy sur scène, 1989, © Getty / Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    My favorite things - MARK MURPHY
    Mark Murphy

    My Favorite Things

    Album The Kings Of Jazz Label Bbe (RR0058CD/1) Année 2006
  • 18h07
    My favorite things - SINNE EEG
    Sinne Eeg

    My Favorite Things

    Divers
    Album Don't Be So Blue Label Red Dot Music (RDM010) Année 2010
  • 18h14
    Close your eyes - MARVIN PARKS
    Marvin ParksChant

    Close your eyes

    Album Marvin Parks Label Schema Année 2017
  • 18h17
    On broadway - LOU RAWLS
    Lou Rawls

    On broadway

    Album Carryin' On ! Label Capitol (STTX 340 525) Année 1966
  • 18h21
    Best friends, right ? (Leicester Summer sundae 2004) - AMY WINEHOUSE
    Amy Winehouse

    Best friends, right ? (Leicester Summer sundae 2004)

    Album At The Bbc Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (372197 3) Année 2012
  • 18h24
    The thrill is gone (from yesterday's kiss) - ARETHA FRANKLIN
    Aretha Franklin

    The thrill is gone (from yesterday's kiss)

    Album Spirit In The Dark Label Rhino Records (R2 71525) Année 1993
  • 18h31
    I walk on guilded splinters - CHER
    Cher

    I walk on guilded splinters

    Roger Hawkins : Batterie, David Hood : Contrebasse, Barry Beckett : Claviers, Eddie Hinton : Guitare, Jimmy Johnson : Guitare, Donna Thatcher, Jeanie Greene, Sue Pilkington, Mary Holladay
    Album 3614 Jackson Highway Label Atco (3 040) Année 1969
  • 18h33
    Life of a good man - LARRY JON WILSON
    Larry Jon Wilson

    Life of a good man

    Album Let Me Sing My Song To You Label Be With Records (BEWITH053LP) Année 1976
  • 18h38
    Make no mistake - KEITH RICHARDS
    Keith Richards

    Make no mistake

    Album Talk Is Cheap Label Mindless Records (BMGCAT349DCDX) Année 2019
  • 18h45
    Moonlight in Vermont - BILLY STEWART
    Billy Stewart

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Album Teaches Old Standards New Tricks Label Chess@ (GCH 8089) Année 1967
  • 18h48
    Moonlight in Vermont - JEANNE LEE & RAN BLAKE
    Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Karl Suessdorf : compositeur, Jeanne Lee : Chant, Ran Blake : Piano, John Blackburn : auteur
    Album The Newest Sound You Never Heard Label A-Side (0005)
  • 18h53
    I am a fool to want you - CAMELIA JORDANA & BAPTISTE TROTIGNON
    Camelia Jordana & Baptiste Trotignon

    I am a fool to want you

    Album I Am A Fool To Want You Label Sony Music Entertainment Année 2019
  • 18h57
    Why try to change me now? - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Why try to change me now?

    Album No One Cares Label Capitol (4969982) Année 1998
  • 19h02
    Wld is the wind - SHIRLEY HORN
    Shirley Horn

    Wld is the wind

    Dimitri Tiomkine : compositeur, Joe Benjamin : Contrebasse, Herb Lovelle : Batterie, Washington Ned : auteur
    Album Embers And Ashes / Where Are You Going Label American Jazz Classics (99053)
L'équipe de l'émission :
