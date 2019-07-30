Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00
Mardi 30 juillet 2019
Des voix célèbres et méconnues (2/2)
Un florilège de voix en tous genres, de Mark Murphy à Morrissey
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Mark Murphy
My Favorite ThingsAlbum The Kings Of Jazz Label Bbe (RR0058CD/1) Année 2006
- 18h07Sinne Eeg
My Favorite ThingsDiversAlbum Don't Be So Blue Label Red Dot Music (RDM010) Année 2010
- 18h14Marvin ParksChant
Close your eyesAlbum Marvin Parks Label Schema Année 2017
- 18h17Lou Rawls
On broadwayAlbum Carryin' On ! Label Capitol (STTX 340 525) Année 1966
- 18h21Amy Winehouse
Best friends, right ? (Leicester Summer sundae 2004)Album At The Bbc Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (372197 3) Année 2012
- 18h24Aretha Franklin
The thrill is gone (from yesterday's kiss)Album Spirit In The Dark Label Rhino Records (R2 71525) Année 1993
- 18h31Cher
I walk on guilded splintersRoger Hawkins : Batterie, David Hood : Contrebasse, Barry Beckett : Claviers, Eddie Hinton : Guitare, Jimmy Johnson : Guitare, Donna Thatcher, Jeanie Greene, Sue Pilkington, Mary HolladayAlbum 3614 Jackson Highway Label Atco (3 040) Année 1969
- 18h33Larry Jon Wilson
Life of a good manAlbum Let Me Sing My Song To You Label Be With Records (BEWITH053LP) Année 1976
- 18h38Keith Richards
Make no mistakeAlbum Talk Is Cheap Label Mindless Records (BMGCAT349DCDX) Année 2019
- 18h45Billy Stewart
Moonlight in VermontAlbum Teaches Old Standards New Tricks Label Chess@ (GCH 8089) Année 1967
- 18h48Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake
Moonlight in VermontKarl Suessdorf : compositeur, Jeanne Lee : Chant, Ran Blake : Piano, John Blackburn : auteurAlbum The Newest Sound You Never Heard Label A-Side (0005)
- 18h53Camelia Jordana & Baptiste Trotignon
I am a fool to want youAlbum I Am A Fool To Want You Label Sony Music Entertainment Année 2019
- 18h57Frank Sinatra
Why try to change me now?Album No One Cares Label Capitol (4969982) Année 1998
- 19h02Shirley Horn
Wld is the windDimitri Tiomkine : compositeur, Joe Benjamin : Contrebasse, Herb Lovelle : Batterie, Washington Ned : auteurAlbum Embers And Ashes / Where Are You Going Label American Jazz Classics (99053)
