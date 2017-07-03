De la soul... et rien d'autre

Générique :

Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso

« Une Voce allo Specchio »

Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Sammy Davis Junior

« Spinning Wheel »

(D.C. Thomas, arrgt : Billy Strange et George Rhodes)

Extrait de l’album Something for Everyone, 1970

PATHÉ MARCONI 2C 062 91 533

Freddy Cole

« Brother Where are you »

(Oscar Brown Jr.) (1977)

Extrait de la compilation Whatiswrongwithgroovin’

JAZZMAN RECORDS 004

Esther Marrow

« Walk Tall (Baby That’s what I Need) »

(Joe Zawinul/Esther Marrow)

Extrait de la compilation The Vibe from album Newport News Virginia produit par Bob Thiele, 1970

RCA 82976 579332

Edna Wright

« Oops Here I Go again »

(Smith : Wright)

Extrait de la compilation The Vibe Vol.2 from album Oops Here I Go again, 1977

RCA 82876 579282

Doris Duke

« Woman of the Ghetto »

(Miller/Shaw/Evans, arrgts : Gerry Shury)

Extrait de la compilation Groove Revolution from album Woman, 1975

WAGRAM MUSIC 3319852

Marlena Shaw

« Feel like Makin Love »

(Eugene Mc Daniels, arrgts : Bernard Ighner)

Extrait de la compilation Tender Feelin’s from album Who is this Bitch, anyway ?, 1975

BLUE NOTE 562358

Vladimir Cosma

« Black Flowers »

(Vladimir Cosma) (1967)

Extrait de la compilation Mélodie en sous sol Paris 70’s from album Ultra Pop-Op, 1970

KIF RECORDS

Pino Cannizzo avec Enrico Pieranunzi, piano

« Black California »

(Pino Cannizzo)

Extrait de la compilation Vroommm-Funk Cinématique from album Marmalade

PLASTIC RECORDS 010

Nat Adderley cornet with Rick Holmes narrator, Cannonball Adderley sax alto, Ernie Watts, sax ténor flute, Mike Deasy guitare, George Duke fender rhodes electric piano, Walter Booker bass, Roy Mc Curdy batterie

« Aries »

(Nat Adderley Adderley/Rick Holmes)

Extrait de l’album Soul Zodiac, 1972

STATESIDE 50992 2 0815 2 1

Dennis Coffey and The Detroit Guitar Band

« Twins of Gemini »

(Dennis Coffey, arrgts : Mike Theodore et Dennis Coffey)

Extrait de l’album Electric Coffey, 1972

SUSSEX 7 021

The Temptations

« Papa was a Rolling Stone »

(Norman Whitfield/Barrett Strong, production : Norman Whitfield, arrgts : Paul Riser)

Extrait de la compilation All the Million-Sellers from album All Directions, 1972

TAMLA 72096

David Ruffin

« Smiling Phases Sometimes »

(Norman Whitfield/Barrett Strong, production : Norman Whitfield, arrgts : Paul Riser)

Extrait de l’album Me and Rock n’Roll are Here to Stay, 1974

MOTOWN 530447-2

Bobbie Gentry

« You’ve Made me so very Happy »

(Berry Gordy Jr./Patrice Holloway/Frank Wilson/Brenda Holloway, arrgts : Hank Levine)

Extrait de la compilation The Best of the Capitol Years from album Touch’ Em with Love, 1969

CAPITOL 3773382

Dusty Springfield with The Sweet Inspirations, background vocals

« So Much Love »

(Gerry Goffin/Carole King, arrgts : Tom Dowd et Arif Mardin)

Extrait de l’album Dusty in Memphis,1969

ATLANTIC 8214

B.T. Express

« Close to you »

(Burt Bacharach/Hal David, arrgts : Andrew Smith)

Extrait de l’album Non Stop, 1975

EDSEL 8068