De la soul... et rien d'autre

Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso
« Une Voce allo Specchio »
Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057
Sammy Davis Junior
« Spinning Wheel »
(D.C. Thomas, arrgt : Billy Strange et George Rhodes)
Extrait de l’album Something for Everyone, 1970
PATHÉ MARCONI 2C 062 91 533
Freddy Cole
« Brother Where are you »
(Oscar Brown Jr.) (1977)
Extrait de la compilation Whatiswrongwithgroovin’
JAZZMAN RECORDS 004
Esther Marrow
« Walk Tall (Baby That’s what I Need) »
(Joe Zawinul/Esther Marrow)
Extrait de la compilation The Vibe from album Newport News Virginia produit par Bob Thiele, 1970
RCA 82976 579332
Edna Wright
« Oops Here I Go again »
(Smith : Wright)
Extrait de la compilation The Vibe Vol.2 from album Oops Here I Go again, 1977
RCA 82876 579282
Doris Duke
« Woman of the Ghetto »
(Miller/Shaw/Evans, arrgts : Gerry Shury)
Extrait de la compilation Groove Revolution from album Woman, 1975
WAGRAM MUSIC 3319852
Marlena Shaw
« Feel like Makin Love »
(Eugene Mc Daniels, arrgts : Bernard Ighner)
Extrait de la compilation Tender Feelin’s from album Who is this Bitch, anyway ?, 1975
BLUE NOTE 562358
Vladimir Cosma
« Black Flowers »
(Vladimir Cosma) (1967)
Extrait de la compilation Mélodie en sous sol Paris 70’s from album Ultra Pop-Op, 1970
KIF RECORDS
Pino Cannizzo avec Enrico Pieranunzi, piano
« Black California »
(Pino Cannizzo)
Extrait de la compilation Vroommm-Funk Cinématique from album Marmalade
PLASTIC RECORDS 010
Nat Adderley cornet with Rick Holmes narrator, Cannonball Adderley sax alto, Ernie Watts, sax ténor flute, Mike Deasy guitare, George Duke fender rhodes electric piano, Walter Booker bass, Roy Mc Curdy batterie
« Aries »
(Nat Adderley Adderley/Rick Holmes)
Extrait de l’album Soul Zodiac, 1972
STATESIDE 50992 2 0815 2 1
Dennis Coffey and The Detroit Guitar Band
« Twins of Gemini »
(Dennis Coffey, arrgts : Mike Theodore et Dennis Coffey)
Extrait de l’album Electric Coffey, 1972
SUSSEX 7 021
The Temptations
« Papa was a Rolling Stone »
(Norman Whitfield/Barrett Strong, production : Norman Whitfield, arrgts : Paul Riser)
Extrait de la compilation All the Million-Sellers from album All Directions, 1972
TAMLA 72096
David Ruffin
« Smiling Phases Sometimes »
(Norman Whitfield/Barrett Strong, production : Norman Whitfield, arrgts : Paul Riser)
Extrait de l’album Me and Rock n’Roll are Here to Stay, 1974
MOTOWN 530447-2
Bobbie Gentry
« You’ve Made me so very Happy »
(Berry Gordy Jr./Patrice Holloway/Frank Wilson/Brenda Holloway, arrgts : Hank Levine)
Extrait de la compilation The Best of the Capitol Years from album Touch’ Em with Love, 1969
CAPITOL 3773382
Dusty Springfield with The Sweet Inspirations, background vocals
« So Much Love »
(Gerry Goffin/Carole King, arrgts : Tom Dowd et Arif Mardin)
Extrait de l’album Dusty in Memphis,1969
ATLANTIC 8214
B.T. Express
« Close to you »
(Burt Bacharach/Hal David, arrgts : Andrew Smith)
Extrait de l’album Non Stop, 1975
EDSEL 8068
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration