Jeudi 29 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

David Crosby, une légende californienne

Parmi les grands de la pop des années 1960, David Crosby figure à une place très enviable. À la fois comme un exceptionnel auteur de chansons mais aussi en tant que chanteur et guitariste des Byrds ou de Crosby Stills Nash & Young… L’occasion de plonger dans la légende californienne…

David Crosby, une légende californienne
Graham Nash, David Crosby et Neil Young du groupe Cosby Stills Nash and Young, 1969, Californie, © Getty / Robert Altman / Michael Ochs Archive
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Woodstock - CROSBY STILLS NASH & YOUNG
    Crosby Stills Nash & Young

    Woodstock

    Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Neil Young
    Album Deja vu Label Atlantic (250001)
  • 18h08
    The airport song - THE BYRDS
    The Byrds

    The airport song

    Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Mac Guinn Roger : compositeur
    Album There is a season Label Columbia (82876877002) Année 2006
  • 18h10
    It happens each day - THE BYRDS
    The Byrds

    It happens each day

    Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteur
    Album There is a season Label Columbia (82876877002)
  • 18h14
    Tribal gathering - THE BYRDS
    The Byrds

    Tribal gathering

    Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Hillman Christopher : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteur, Hillman Christopher : auteur
    Album There is a season Label Columbia (82876877002)
  • 18h16
    Everybody's been burned - THE BYRDS
    The Byrds

    Everybody's been burned

    Album Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
  • 18h20
    For what it's worth - BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD
    Buffalo Springfield

    For what it's worth

    Album Box set Label Elektra (8122-74324-2)
  • 18h23
    Rock and roll woman - BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD
    Buffalo Springfield

    Rock and roll woman

    Album Box set Label Elektra (8122-74324-2)
  • 18h27
    Good vibrations (version single) - THE BEACH BOYS
    The Beach Boys

    Good vibrations (version single)

    Album Good vibrations : thirty years of The Beach Boys / CD 2 Label Capitol (7812962) Année 1993
  • 18h30
    Scarborough fair / canticle - SIMON & GARFUNKEL
    Simon & Garfunkel

    Scarborough fair / canticle

    Album Parsley Sage Rosemary and Thyme Label Cbs (CDCBS 62825) Année 1969
  • 18h34
    Both sides now
    Joni Mitchellcompositeur

    Both Sides Now

    The Singers Unlimited
    Album A capella Label Mps (MPS 815 671-2) Année 1972
  • 18h38
    I had a king - JONI MITCHELL
    Joni Mitchell

    I had a king

    Album Song to a seagull Label Reprise Records (244051) Année 1968
  • 18h42
    Blue motel room - JONI MITCHELL
    Joni Mitchell

    Blue motel room

    Jaco Pastorius : Basse, Larry Carlton : Guitare
    Album Hejira Label Asylum (Et Pm) (253053) Année 1976
  • 18h48
    Carry On - CROSBY STILLS NASH & YOUNG
    Crosby Stills Nash & Young

    Carry On

    Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Neil Young
    Album Deja vu Label Atlantic (250001)
  • 18h54
    Guinnever - CROSBY, STILLS & NASH
    Crosby, Stills & Nash

    Guinnever

    Album Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
  • 18h58
    Long time gone - CROSBY, STILLS & NASH
    Crosby, Stills & Nash

    Long time gone

    Album Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
  • 19h04
    Orleans - DAVID CROSBY
    David Crosby

    Orleans

    Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteur
    Album If I could only remember my name David Crosby Label Atlantic (7567-81415-2)
  • 19h07
    Song with no words (tree with no leaves) - DAVID CROSBY
    David Crosby

    Song with no words (tree with no leaves)

    Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteur
    Album Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
  • 19h14
    Naked in the rain - CROSBY & NASH
    Crosby & Nash

    Naked in the rain

    Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Nash Graham William : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteur, Nash Graham William : auteur
    Album Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
  • 19h16
    To a flame - STEPHEN STILLS
    Stephen Stills

    To a flame

    Album Stephen Stills Label Atlantic (828092) Année 1970
  • 19h20
    Majorca - CHARLES LLOYD
    Charles Lloyd

    Majorca

    Charles Lloyd. : compositeur, Charles Lloyd (flûte), Gabor Szabo (guitare), Wolfgang Melz (basse), Woody Theus II (batterie), Mayuto Correa (percussions)
    Album Waves Label A&m (SP3044) Année 1972
  • 19h26
    Running deer
    Ravi Shankarcompositeur

    Running deer

    Album Chappaqua (film) Label Cbs (63 384) Année 1968
  • 19h30
    California dreaming - BABY HUEY
    Baby Huey

    California Dreaming

    Album The Baby Huey story : The living legend Label Buddah Records (940 080) Année 1971
