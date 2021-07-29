Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Jeudi 29 juillet 2021
David Crosby, une légende californienne
Parmi les grands de la pop des années 1960, David Crosby figure à une place très enviable. À la fois comme un exceptionnel auteur de chansons mais aussi en tant que chanteur et guitariste des Byrds ou de Crosby Stills Nash & Young… L’occasion de plonger dans la légende californienne…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Crosby Stills Nash & Young
WoodstockStephen Stills, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Neil YoungAlbum Deja vu Label Atlantic (250001)
- 18h08The Byrds
The airport songCrosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Mac Guinn Roger : compositeurAlbum There is a season Label Columbia (82876877002) Année 2006
- 18h10The Byrds
It happens each dayCrosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteurAlbum There is a season Label Columbia (82876877002)
- 18h14The Byrds
Tribal gatheringCrosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Hillman Christopher : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteur, Hillman Christopher : auteurAlbum There is a season Label Columbia (82876877002)
- 18h16The Byrds
Everybody's been burnedAlbum Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
- 18h20Buffalo Springfield
For what it's worthAlbum Box set Label Elektra (8122-74324-2)
- 18h23Buffalo Springfield
Rock and roll womanAlbum Box set Label Elektra (8122-74324-2)
- 18h27The Beach Boys
Good vibrations (version single)Album Good vibrations : thirty years of The Beach Boys / CD 2 Label Capitol (7812962) Année 1993
- 18h30Simon & Garfunkel
Scarborough fair / canticleAlbum Parsley Sage Rosemary and Thyme Label Cbs (CDCBS 62825) Année 1969
- 18h34Joni Mitchellcompositeur
Both Sides NowThe Singers UnlimitedAlbum A capella Label Mps (MPS 815 671-2) Année 1972
- 18h38Joni Mitchell
I had a kingAlbum Song to a seagull Label Reprise Records (244051) Année 1968
- 18h42Joni Mitchell
Blue motel roomJaco Pastorius : Basse, Larry Carlton : GuitareAlbum Hejira Label Asylum (Et Pm) (253053) Année 1976
- 18h48Crosby Stills Nash & Young
Carry OnStephen Stills, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Neil YoungAlbum Deja vu Label Atlantic (250001)
- 18h54Crosby, Stills & Nash
GuinneverAlbum Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
- 18h58Crosby, Stills & Nash
Long time goneAlbum Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
- 19h04David Crosby
OrleansCrosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteurAlbum If I could only remember my name David Crosby Label Atlantic (7567-81415-2)
- 19h07David Crosby
Song with no words (tree with no leaves)Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteurAlbum Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
- 19h14Crosby & Nash
Naked in the rainCrosby David Van Cortl Andt : compositeur, Nash Graham William : compositeur, Crosby David Van Cortl Andt : auteur, Nash Graham William : auteurAlbum Anthologie/ Voyage Label Atlantic (R2 77628/1) Année 2006
- 19h16Stephen Stills
To a flameAlbum Stephen Stills Label Atlantic (828092) Année 1970
- 19h20Charles Lloyd
MajorcaCharles Lloyd. : compositeur, Charles Lloyd (flûte), Gabor Szabo (guitare), Wolfgang Melz (basse), Woody Theus II (batterie), Mayuto Correa (percussions)Album Waves Label A&m (SP3044) Année 1972
- 19h26Ravi Shankarcompositeur
Running deerAlbum Chappaqua (film) Label Cbs (63 384) Année 1968
- 19h30Baby Huey
California DreamingAlbum The Baby Huey story : The living legend Label Buddah Records (940 080) Année 1971
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
