Vendredi 9 août 2019
Cristaux de jazz
Célébrons le jazz ce vendredi dans notre émission Retour de plage. Quelques grands noms, actuels ou plus anciens, sont au programme aujourd'hui : Gregory Porter, Charles Mingus, Arthur Blythe ou encore le Fred Nardin Trio !
- 18h03Kenny Burrell
LoieAlbum Freedom Label Reborn Recordings Année 2018
- 18h08Shirley Scott
Hanky pankyAlbum Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Jazz Dance 5 - Impulsive ! Label Affinity (AFF 190) Année 1988
- 18h12Lloyd G.mayers, Olivier Nelson And His Orchestra
Taste of honeyAlbum Taste Of Honey Label United Artists (36 028)
- 18h17Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Blue LaceAlbum The Freedom Rider / Pisces Label Blue Note Records Année 1998
- 18h24Charles Mingus
MovesAlbum The Kings Of Jazz Label Bbe (RR0058CD/1) Année 2006
- 18h28Andre Hodeircompositeur
Anna Livia Plurabelle : He earned his lille bunbathardPatrice Caratini : chef d'orchestre, Valerie Philippin : Soprano, Elisabeth Lagneau : Contralto, Philippe Leloup : Clarinette, Enzo Gieco : Flûte traversière, Denis Barbier : Flûte traversière, Marc Ducret : Guitare électrique, Philippe Arrii-Blachette : Violon, Divers : Saxophone, Bruno Krattli : Trompette, Jean Gobinet : Trompette, Denis Leloup : Trombone, Jacques Bolognesi : Trombone, Eric Louis : Trombone, Philippe Mace : Vibraphone, Christine Lagniel : Vibraphone, Jean Bardy : Contrebasse, Jean-Pierre Arnaud : BatterieAlbum Anna Livia Plurabelle Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6563) Année 2013
- 18h34Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
Soul danceMichel Legrand : chef d'orchestre, Eddy Louiss : Orgue, Guy Pedersen : Contrebasse, Gus Wallez : BatterieAlbum Michel Legrand : Anthology / Deux Saxophonistes : Stan Getz Et Bud Shank 1969 - 1971/ Cd 4 Label Universal Music (534557 3) Année 2013
- 18h38Lena Horne
One at timeAlbum Lena Horne & Michel Legrand Label Capitol (SPRO-10263)
- 18h43Chris Conner
The thrill is goneRuss Kassoff : Piano, Dick Sarpolo : Contrebasse, Tony Tedesco : Batterie, Bucky Pizzarelli : GuitareAlbum Love Being Here With You Label Stash Records (ST 232) Année 1984
- 18h46Lorez AlexandriaChant
Don't explainRamsey Lewis : Piano, Johnny Gray : Guitare, Eldee Young : Contrebasse, Red Holt : BatterieAlbum Early In The Morning Label Argo/marathon Music International Année 1960
- 18h51Ben WebsterSaxophone ténor
Time after timeJule Styne : compositeur, Donn Trenner : Piano, Don Bagley : Contrebasse, Frank Capp : Batterie, Alfred Lustgarten : Violon, Lisa Minghetti : Violon, Cecil Figelski : Alto (instrument), Armond Kaproff : Violoncelle, Sammy Cahn : auteurAlbum Milestones Of A Jazz Legend / Cd 3 : Music With Feeling / The Warm Moods Label The Intense Media (600504) Année 2019
- 18h54Shelly ManneBatterie
SlowlyKermit Goell : compositeur, David Raksin : compositeur, Coleman Hawkins : Saxophone ténor, Hank Jones : Piano, George Duvivier : ContrebasseAlbum 2-3-4 Label Impulse Année 1962
- 19h01Don Byas ""the Big Sound""chef d'orchestre
Autumn in New YorkJacques Denjean Et Son Grand Orchestre : chef d'orchestreAlbum Amoureusement Votre... Label Polydor (46 125)
- 19h05Arthur Blythe
Autumn in new york part1Album The Kings Of Jazz Label Bbe (RR0058CD/1) Année 2006
- 19h09Roots
You don't know what love isArthur Blythe : Saxophone alto, Sam Rivers : Saxophone ténor, Don Pullen : Piano, Santi Debriano : Contrebasse, Tommy Campbell : Batterie, Nathan Davis : Saxophone, Chico Freeman : SaxophoneAlbum Salutes The Saxophone Label In + Out Records (IOR 7016-2) Année 1992
- 19h18Leon Parker
CaravanDuke Ellington : compositeurAlbum Above And Below Label Epicure (4781982) Année 1994
- 19h22Marc RibotGuitare électrique
CaravanDuke Ellingon : compositeur, Ribot Marc & Rootless CosmopolitansAlbum Requiem For What's-His-Name Label Disques Du Crepuscule (31038) Année 1992
- 19h27A Polylogue From Sila
Child Steppin'Album A Polylogue From Sila Label Im A Polylogue From Sila Année 2017
- 19h31Gregory Porter
Watermelon manDonald Smith, Mansur Scott, Paul Zauner'S Blue BrassAlbum Great Voices Of Harlem Label Pao Records (PAO CD 11210) Année 2014
