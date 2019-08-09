Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00
Vendredi 9 août 2019
1h 55mn

Cristaux de jazz

Célébrons le jazz ce vendredi dans notre émission Retour de plage. Quelques grands noms, actuels ou plus anciens, sont au programme aujourd'hui : Gregory Porter, Charles Mingus, Arthur Blythe ou encore le Fred Nardin Trio !

Cristaux de jazz
Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers en concert au New School à New York, en janvier 1956. , © Getty / Bob Parent
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Loie - KENNY BURRELL
    Kenny Burrell

    Loie

    Album Freedom Label Reborn Recordings Année 2018
  • 18h08
    Hanky panky - SHIRLEY SCOTT
    Shirley Scott

    Hanky panky

    Album Compilation / Baz Fe Jazz Presents Jazz Dance 5 - Impulsive ! Label Affinity (AFF 190) Année 1988
  • 18h12
    Taste of honey - LLOYD G.MAYERS, OLIVIER NELSON AND HIS ORCHESTRA
    Lloyd G.mayers, Olivier Nelson And His Orchestra

    Taste of honey

    Album Taste Of Honey Label United Artists (36 028)
  • 18h17
    Blue Lace - ART BLAKEY & THE JAZZ MESSENGERS
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

    Blue Lace

    Album The Freedom Rider / Pisces Label Blue Note Records Année 1998
  • 18h24
    Moves - CHARLES MINGUS
    Charles Mingus

    Moves

    Album The Kings Of Jazz Label Bbe (RR0058CD/1) Année 2006
  • 18h28
    Anna Livia Plurabelle : He earned his lille bunbathard - VALERIE PHILIPPIN
    Andre Hodeircompositeur

    Anna Livia Plurabelle : He earned his lille bunbathard

    Patrice Caratini : chef d'orchestre, Valerie Philippin : Soprano, Elisabeth Lagneau : Contralto, Philippe Leloup : Clarinette, Enzo Gieco : Flûte traversière, Denis Barbier : Flûte traversière, Marc Ducret : Guitare électrique, Philippe Arrii-Blachette : Violon, Divers : Saxophone, Bruno Krattli : Trompette, Jean Gobinet : Trompette, Denis Leloup : Trombone, Jacques Bolognesi : Trombone, Eric Louis : Trombone, Philippe Mace : Vibraphone, Christine Lagniel : Vibraphone, Jean Bardy : Contrebasse, Jean-Pierre Arnaud : Batterie
    Album Anna Livia Plurabelle Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6563) Année 2013
  • 18h34
    Soul dance - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    Soul dance

    Michel Legrand : chef d'orchestre, Eddy Louiss : Orgue, Guy Pedersen : Contrebasse, Gus Wallez : Batterie
    Album Michel Legrand : Anthology / Deux Saxophonistes : Stan Getz Et Bud Shank 1969 - 1971/ Cd 4 Label Universal Music (534557 3) Année 2013
  • 18h38
    One at time - LENA HORNE
    Lena Horne

    One at time

    Album Lena Horne & Michel Legrand Label Capitol (SPRO-10263)
  • 18h43
    The thrill is gone - CHRIS CONNER
    Chris Conner

    The thrill is gone

    Russ Kassoff : Piano, Dick Sarpolo : Contrebasse, Tony Tedesco : Batterie, Bucky Pizzarelli : Guitare
    Album Love Being Here With You Label Stash Records (ST 232) Année 1984
  • 18h46
    Don't explain - LOREZ ALEXANDRIA
    Lorez AlexandriaChant

    Don't explain

    Ramsey Lewis : Piano, Johnny Gray : Guitare, Eldee Young : Contrebasse, Red Holt : Batterie
    Album Early In The Morning Label Argo/marathon Music International Année 1960
  • 18h51
    Time after time - BEN WEBSTER
    Ben WebsterSaxophone ténor

    Time after time

    Jule Styne : compositeur, Donn Trenner : Piano, Don Bagley : Contrebasse, Frank Capp : Batterie, Alfred Lustgarten : Violon, Lisa Minghetti : Violon, Cecil Figelski : Alto (instrument), Armond Kaproff : Violoncelle, Sammy Cahn : auteur
    Album Milestones Of A Jazz Legend / Cd 3 : Music With Feeling / The Warm Moods Label The Intense Media (600504) Année 2019
  • 18h54
    Slowly - SHELLY MANNE
    Shelly ManneBatterie

    Slowly

    Kermit Goell : compositeur, David Raksin : compositeur, Coleman Hawkins : Saxophone ténor, Hank Jones : Piano, George Duvivier : Contrebasse
    Album 2-3-4 Label Impulse Année 1962
  • 19h01
    Autumn in New York
    Don Byas ""the Big Sound""chef d'orchestre

    Autumn in New York

    Jacques Denjean Et Son Grand Orchestre : chef d'orchestre
    Album Amoureusement Votre... Label Polydor (46 125)
  • 19h05
    Autumn in new york part1 - ARTHUR BLYTHE
    Arthur Blythe

    Autumn in new york part1

    Album The Kings Of Jazz Label Bbe (RR0058CD/1) Année 2006
  • 19h09
    You don't know what love is - ROOTS
    Roots

    You don't know what love is

    Arthur Blythe : Saxophone alto, Sam Rivers : Saxophone ténor, Don Pullen : Piano, Santi Debriano : Contrebasse, Tommy Campbell : Batterie, Nathan Davis : Saxophone, Chico Freeman : Saxophone
    Album Salutes The Saxophone Label In + Out Records (IOR 7016-2) Année 1992
  • 19h18
    Caravan - LEON PARKER
    Leon Parker

    Caravan

    Duke Ellington : compositeur
    Album Above And Below Label Epicure (4781982) Année 1994
  • 19h22
    Caravan - MARC RIBOT
    Marc RibotGuitare électrique

    Caravan

    Duke Ellingon : compositeur, Ribot Marc & Rootless Cosmopolitans
    Album Requiem For What's-His-Name Label Disques Du Crepuscule (31038) Année 1992
  • 19h27
    Child Steppin' - A POLYLOGUE FROM SILA
    A Polylogue From Sila

    Child Steppin'

    Album A Polylogue From Sila Label Im A Polylogue From Sila Année 2017
  • 19h31
    Watermelon man - GREGORY PORTER
    Gregory Porter

    Watermelon man

    Donald Smith, Mansur Scott, Paul Zauner'S Blue Brass
    Album Great Voices Of Harlem Label Pao Records (PAO CD 11210) Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 55mn
